How to Extract Images From a PDF Document

Extracting images from a PDF document might sound next to impossible. But, once you figure it out, you can easily draw out preferred images from PDFs, even from the protected ones.

One common misconception is that you need a high-end PDF reader to extract images from PDFs. This is partly true. But, there are many ways you can do it without the assistance of such apps.

That is exactly what you will learn from this article we have pieced together. So, let’s get on with it.

How to Extract Image From a PDF

The direct and simple method to extract images from a PDF is possible if you have a premium PDF reader. If you don’t have the access to such apps, there are still multiple methods you can try out.

For instance, use the in-built Snipping Tool on your computer. Or, take screenshots of the entire screen and edit the shots later to get the desired image. If you want more options on how to do that, continue perusing the article.

Use a High-End PDF Reader

If you have a premium PDF reader such as Adobe Acrobat DC, you can extract images from a PDF within a span of minutes. This is because Acrobat supports the exporting of PDFs to several file formats, including text or image formats.

You can extract images from a PDF document in this manner in the premium version of Adobe Acrobat DC.

Open the PDF document in Adobe Acrobat. Select Tools, next to the Home tab. Under the Export PDF option, select Open.

From the displayed formats, select Image. Also, select the image file format (like JPEG). Hit the gear icon that is right next to the image file format to adjust any conversion settings. Then, click on OK to get back to the Export Your PDF to Any Format screen. Now, choose Export All Images. This will ensure that only images are extracted and not the entire pages from the PDF.

Select Export. Choose a location to save the file of extracted images in the dialog box. Finally, hit Save.

Capture Screenshots

Since we understand that not everyone has premium PDF readers, capturing screenshots is one way to extract images from PDFs. Even if a PDF document is protected, you would still be able to take screenshots.

There are one too many ways you can go about taking screenshots. The traditional one would be doing it the following way.

On Windows 10

Hit Windows + Print Screen keys simultaneously. A screenshot of the entire screen gets taken. Then, head over to Pictures and select the Screenshots folder.

Now, you can further crop and edit the image the way you prefer.

On Mac

Hit the keys Shift + Command + 3 to capture screenshots of the whole screen. Or, hit Shift + Command + 4 to take screenshots of a certain section of the screen.

Once you spot a crosshair, drag it around to select the image portion of the PDF document. Then, release your mouse or touchpad. After the screenshot is saved, you can edit it.

Other Reliable Screenshot Tools

If you don’t have much time to spare, you may opt to use other reliable third-party screenshot tools like Lightshot. This tool is time-efficient as it screenshots a selected portion of the area. So, you get usable images in one go.

Windows Inbuilt Snipping Tool

Windows have an inbuilt snipping tool that can help extract images from a PDF document. You may hardly remember to use it, but it can come to your service when extracting images from PDFs.

This is how you access Snipping Tool and use it to draw out images from PDFs.

Open Windows search by hitting Windows + S keys at once. Type Snipping Tool and select the app.

Select Mode. Out of the displayed modes like rectangular, window, etc., select either one. Then, move your cursor around to choose the image from the PDF that you want to extract. Once you have a good shot, save it and use the image.

Free Online Service

There are many freely available online services that will extract images from a PDF document. You can check out any of these online tools. The steps to using these online services are almost identical. But, it may vary ever so slightly.

To get you familiar, here’s a quick demo just for a reference on how you can extract images online from online services.

In the Choose Files field, upload your PDF document.

After the upload is complete, click on Extract Images. Then, click on the Download option once the PDF24 Tools processes your document. Open the zip file to get the extracted images. Save the images on your computer.

Adobe Photoshop

Adobe Photoshop is another great option to extract images from a PDF document. It is quick, easy, and gets the job done seamlessly. In case you don’t have one, you can download and install Adobe Photoshop and then, use it to extract images from PDFs.

If you want to learn how, here are the steps you’ll need to follow.