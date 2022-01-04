Everything You Need to Know About Eye of Perception

Eye of Perception

With a range of weapons to choose from, players might find themselves puzzled on which weapons they choose to invest in and ascend. One such weapon that can prove Piece de Resistance for many is The Eye of Perception. 

You can get the Eye of Perception through the wishing system. This weapon’s unmatched skill of conjuring basic elemental magical attacks places it atop the weapon charts. 

Is the Eye of Perception Good?

Special Ability Progression in Eye of Perception

While many players might make a fuss about The Eye of Perception’s Physical DMG, the weapon can deal with greater DMG on its ascension. 

  1. Refine Level 1: Eye of Perception renders 50% chance to barrage Bolt of Perception in Normal and Charged Attacks. This deals with 250% ATK in Damage. This attack can be used every 12 seconds.
  2. Refine Level 2: Eye of Perception renders 50% chance to barrage Bolt of Perception with 270% ATK in Damage in Normal and Charged Attacks. This attack can be used every 11 seconds.
  3. Refine Level 3: Normal and Charged Attacks have 50% chance to barrage Bolt of Perception with 270% ATK in Damage in Normal and Charged Attacks. This attack can be used every 10 seconds.
  4. Refine Level 4: Eye of Perception renders 50% chance to barrage Bolt of Perception with 330% ATK in Damage in Normal and Charged Attacks. This attack can be used every 9 seconds.
  5. Refine Level 5: Normal and Charged Attacks have 50% chance to barrage Bolt of Perception with 360% ATK in Damage in Normal and Charged Attacks. This attack can be used every 9 seconds.

Materials Required to Ascend Eye of Perception:

Lvl. 20-> Lvl. 403 Mist Grass Pollen3 Mist Veiled Lead Elixir2 Damaged Mask5000 Mora
Lvl. 40-> Lvl. 5012 Mist Grass Pollen3 Mist Veiled Mercury Elixir8 Damaged Mask15000 Mora
Lvl. 50-> Lvl. 606 Mist Grass6 Mist Veiled Mercury Elixir6 Stained Mask20000 Mora
Lvl. 60-> Lvl. 7012 Mist Grass3 Mist Veiled Gold Elixir9 Stained Mask30000 Mora
Lvl. 70-> Lvl. 809 Mist Grass Wick6 Mist Veiled Gold Elixir6 Ominous Mask35000 Mora
Lvl. 80-> Lvl. 9018 Mist Grass Wick4 Mist Veiled Primo Elixir12 Ominous Mask45000 Mora

Best Characters to Use the Eye of Perception With:

Ningguang

Geo Catalyst, Ningguang has the ability to deal with Geo DMG and Crystallization reactions without requiring cooldowns. Ningguang is mostly best used for single target enemies and The Eye of Perception with similar qualities can be best used for her. Ningguang can also project her Jade Shield to deal with additional DMG with her short-ranged hits. 

Sucrose

Anemo Catalyst, Sucrose boosts party’s Elemental Mastery, proving to be a great Sub- DPS for many. Capable of consistently using Swirl on-field elements with her normal attacks, Sucrose also deals with AOE Anemo damage with her Skill and Burst. 

Lisa

Electro Catalyst, Lisa is capable of dealing great AOE attacks with her Skill and Burst, and effortless Normal ATKs. Players can equip the early character with The Eye of Perception. Lisa can prove to be a great powerhouse for Electro DMG upon ascension and a great candidate to equip with this weapon for early players.

Yanfei

Pyro Catalyst, Yanfei deals with massive ATK DMGs utilizing her strong Charged Attacks and bursts of damage with her Elemental Skill and Burst. Yanfei’s Elemental Reactions maximizes and supports DMG within the party. The downside for Yanfei though might prove the cost for players to upgrade her.

Mona

Hydro Catalyst, Mona can be a great Eye of Perception User with her ability to dramatically amplify Elemental DMG. Mona uses her Elemental Burst, Stellaris Phantasm to place a debuff bubble on opponents dealing with additional Hydro DMG when the bubble is popped. 

Similar Weapons to Eye of Perception:

