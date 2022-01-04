Everything You Need to Know About Eye of Perception

With a range of weapons to choose from, players might find themselves puzzled on which weapons they choose to invest in and ascend. One such weapon that can prove Piece de Resistance for many is The Eye of Perception.

You can get the Eye of Perception through the wishing system. This weapon’s unmatched skill of conjuring basic elemental magical attacks places it atop the weapon charts.

Is the Eye of Perception Good?

Type Catalyst Rarity 4 Star Base ATK 41 Bonus Effect ATK + 12.0% How to Obtain Wish

Special Ability Progression in Eye of Perception

While many players might make a fuss about The Eye of Perception’s Physical DMG, the weapon can deal with greater DMG on its ascension.

Refine Level 1: Eye of Perception renders 50% chance to barrage Bolt of Perception in Normal and Charged Attacks. This deals with 250% ATK in Damage. This attack can be used every 12 seconds. Refine Level 2: Eye of Perception renders 50% chance to barrage Bolt of Perception with 270% ATK in Damage in Normal and Charged Attacks. This attack can be used every 11 seconds. Refine Level 3: Normal and Charged Attacks have 50% chance to barrage Bolt of Perception with 270% ATK in Damage in Normal and Charged Attacks. This attack can be used every 10 seconds. Refine Level 4: Eye of Perception renders 50% chance to barrage Bolt of Perception with 330% ATK in Damage in Normal and Charged Attacks. This attack can be used every 9 seconds. Refine Level 5: Normal and Charged Attacks have 50% chance to barrage Bolt of Perception with 360% ATK in Damage in Normal and Charged Attacks. This attack can be used every 9 seconds.

Materials Required to Ascend Eye of Perception:

Lvl. 20-> Lvl. 40 3 Mist Grass Pollen 3 Mist Veiled Lead Elixir 2 Damaged Mask 5000 Mora Lvl. 40-> Lvl. 50 12 Mist Grass Pollen 3 Mist Veiled Mercury Elixir 8 Damaged Mask 15000 Mora Lvl. 50-> Lvl. 60 6 Mist Grass 6 Mist Veiled Mercury Elixir 6 Stained Mask 20000 Mora Lvl. 60-> Lvl. 70 12 Mist Grass 3 Mist Veiled Gold Elixir 9 Stained Mask 30000 Mora Lvl. 70-> Lvl. 80 9 Mist Grass Wick 6 Mist Veiled Gold Elixir 6 Ominous Mask 35000 Mora Lvl. 80-> Lvl. 90 18 Mist Grass Wick 4 Mist Veiled Primo Elixir 12 Ominous Mask 45000 Mora

Best Characters to Use the Eye of Perception With:

Ningguang

Geo Catalyst, Ningguang has the ability to deal with Geo DMG and Crystallization reactions without requiring cooldowns. Ningguang is mostly best used for single target enemies and The Eye of Perception with similar qualities can be best used for her. Ningguang can also project her Jade Shield to deal with additional DMG with her short-ranged hits.

Sucrose

Anemo Catalyst, Sucrose boosts party’s Elemental Mastery, proving to be a great Sub- DPS for many. Capable of consistently using Swirl on-field elements with her normal attacks, Sucrose also deals with AOE Anemo damage with her Skill and Burst.

Lisa

Electro Catalyst, Lisa is capable of dealing great AOE attacks with her Skill and Burst, and effortless Normal ATKs. Players can equip the early character with The Eye of Perception. Lisa can prove to be a great powerhouse for Electro DMG upon ascension and a great candidate to equip with this weapon for early players.

Yanfei

Pyro Catalyst, Yanfei deals with massive ATK DMGs utilizing her strong Charged Attacks and bursts of damage with her Elemental Skill and Burst. Yanfei’s Elemental Reactions maximizes and supports DMG within the party. The downside for Yanfei though might prove the cost for players to upgrade her.

Mona

Hydro Catalyst, Mona can be a great Eye of Perception User with her ability to dramatically amplify Elemental DMG. Mona uses her Elemental Burst, Stellaris Phantasm to place a debuff bubble on opponents dealing with additional Hydro DMG when the bubble is popped.

Similar Weapons to Eye of Perception: