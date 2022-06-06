Face ID functionality has become the most common and convenient feature to unlock your phones and tablets. You can also apply this on an in-app identification for purchases or verification. However, there might be some instances where your Face ID might fail to work.

Usually, a common reason for a faulty facial recognition could be when there are obstructing factors like dust, water, or even sweat. So, a quick fix is to clean your Face ID sensors to get rid of these particles.

But, what if the issue persists? Well, there is still no need to worry. This article will cover other plausible solutions to fix your problem of Face ID not working. So, let us dive right into it!

How to Fix Face Recognition Not Working

Before beginning with the technical fixes, let us try some simple troubleshooting methods.

As mentioned above, ensure that you don’t have anything covering the front-facing camera. Sometimes, phone cases or your screen protector might affect the Face ID sensors. So, try removing them and see if it fixes the issue.

Also, it is important to note that while initiating Face ID, please ensure that your facial features are visible to the camera. These include your eyes, nose, and mouth. If you are wearing sunglasses or face masks, we suggest you quickly remove them.

Another quick troubleshooting method you can try is rebooting your device. Although it may seem relatively simple, this method can help resolve many minor issues. After the reboot process, enter in your passcode and try seeing if your Face ID runs smoothly.

If these methods do not resolve your issue, let us proceed with the technical fixes listed below in detail.

Check Face ID Settings

Sometimes, you might have turned off your facial recognition feature on your settings and forgotten to re-enable it afterward. So, here are some steps you can follow to ensure that the Face recognition is turned on.

On iPhone

Locate and launch the Settings app from your device. Scroll down and tap on the Face ID & Passcode option. Enter in your iPhone or iPad passcode if prompted. Under the Use Face ID section, ensure that the features you’re trying to use are turned on.



If you are on an iPhone 12 or a later model and have updated your iOS to the latest 15.4 or later version, you can have access to enabling Face ID with a face mask and even glasses. The steps to set up both these features are all relatively similar. But first, you will have to enable the toggle for these options.

On Android

Open up the Settings app. Scroll down and tap on Biometrics and Security. Now, tap on the Face recognition option. Enter your passcode if prompted. Finally, ensure that the toggle for Face Unlock is switched on. For even faster access while unlocking your device through Face ID, turn off the toggle for Stay on Lock Screen until swipe.

Add Alternative Appearance

Your iPhone and Android devices allow you to both add an alternative or another second appearance through your settings. Sometimes, new changes in your facial features can also prompt the Face ID not to work properly.

So, if you have grown out a beard or opted to wear glasses, adding alternative appearances could be very effective in fixing the face recognition issue.

On iPhone

Head over to the Settings app. Scroll down and tap on the Face ID and Passcode option. Enter in your passcode if prompted. Now, tap on Set Up an Alternative Appearance. Now, follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process. Once the process is complete, tap on the Done button to exit the Settings.

On Android

Open up the Settings app. Scroll down and tap on Biometrics and Security. Now, tap on the Face recognition option. Enter your passcode if prompted. Tap on Add Alternative appearance to enhance Recognition option. Now, by following the on-screen instructions, register your face with a new appearance.

Reset Face ID

If you did not correctly follow the on-screen instructions to set up your Face ID, then it is evident that your devices will fail to recognize your appearance. So, to avoid such issues, you must first remove and set up your face ID again.

Here is how you can do it.

On iPhone

Open the Settings app from your device. Scroll down and tap on the Face ID & Passcode option. Enter in your passcode when prompted. Scroll down again and tap on the Reset Face ID option. Now, tap on Set Up Face ID and enter the on-screen instructions to add your Face ID setup again.

On Android

Open up the Settings app. Scroll down and tap on Biometrics and Security. Now, tap on the Face recognition option. Enter your passcode to unlock this setting. Next, tap on the Remove Face Data option. From the pop-up, tap on the Remove button to confirm your action.

Tap on Register Face and follow the on-screen instructions to complete your Face ID setup.

Software Update

In many instances, if your operating software is not updated to the latest version, it might cause issues with your Face ID. Usually, new software updates help fix bugs, system errors, and minor problems in your current operating software and could fix your issue instantly.

Here is a step-by-step guide you can follow.

On iPhone

Open up your Settings app. Scroll down and tap on General. Then, tap on the Software Update option. Tap on the Download and Install option if any updates are available.

On Android

Launch the Settings app from your device. Scroll down and tap on System. Now, tap on the System Updates option. Tap on Check for Updates. Finally, tap the Download and Install Now option to check if any updates are available.

Factory Reset Your Device

As a last resort, you can try factory resetting your mobile device. This method allows you to revert your device to its default settings. But, before you initiate the process, please ensure you have a backup of all your important files to avoid losing crucial data.

Here are some step-by-step guides you can follow.

On iPhone

Locate the Settings app from your device. Scroll down and tap on General. Now, scroll down to the bottom section and tap on the Reset option. Tap on Erase All Contents and Settings. Enter your iPhone password to allow access. Tap on the Reset All Settings option to confirm your action.

On Android

Navigate and tap on the Settings app. Scroll down and tap on the System option. Now, tap on Reset Options > Erase All Data. Tap on the Reset Phone option. Enter your password and hit the Next button. Finally, tap on Erase all data to apply the changes.

Note: Factory resetting might vary depending on your Android model.

Contact Customer Support

If all the above methods fail to resolve your issue, there might be potential technical damage to your Face ID sensors. So, we suggest you make a quick trip to a reliable repair store or contact your phone manufacturer. They can help pinpoint the main issue and provide plausible fixes or hardware repairs for your Face ID sensors.