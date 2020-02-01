For every internet user, privacy has become a huge concern and threat. Websites have found it easy to collect data from users and manipulate it in some kind of way. And one company that’s been doing so for years is Facebook. Back in 2018 Facebook came under fire for violating millions of users’ privacy and using it for political advertising without consent. The Facebook-Cambridge Analytica data scandal was one of the biggest controversies that made people realize how important online privacy can be. And how easy it is for companies to manipulate and violate it.

So, after a lot of criticism over the years, Facebook has finally come up with a privacy setting that lets the user have overall control. Facebook launched “Off-Facebook Activity” a few days back. It is a Facebook privacy tool that allows users to delete and manage their data. Using the “Off-Facebook Activity” tool you can control your data that other websites and apps use.

The tool was first launched in 2018 but only in a few countries as a test. The countries that got to use the tool before anyone else were South Korea, Ireland, and Spain. And after it became a success, the company officially released it all over the world. So, now Facebook users have the freedom to control their privacy and not let a third-party app violate it.

How Does the Off-Facebook Activity Tool Work?

Ads are the biggest source of revenue for Facebook. And for the very reason, the social media company uses the data of its users. The company receives data from third-party apps and websites that you use. And that information is used to give relevant ads to users based on the things you search on the internet.

We all thought that Facebook tracks our microphones and listens to us so whenever we say something, it appears on our screen. But its actually the third-party apps that are connected to Facebook doing the work. The apps share every little information like the time you visited the site, the pages you searched, etc.

Now, with the help of the Off-Facebook Activity tool, you can see what information does the apps and websites share with Facebook. The tool that was initially “Clear History” shows you 180 days worth of data that other apps and websites send Facebook about users’ activity. And with its help, you can track and clear the summary of the sites and apps that shares your data with Facebook.

However, the tool doesn’t let you reset everything. But it still gives you transparency and a path to disassociate data monitoring from other apps.