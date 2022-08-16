Although you are not much of a social media savvy person, there can be times when you are intrigued to look for someone’s profile. Or, you might have deactivated Facebook and want to search your account for surety.

Whenever you look for a Facebook profile, you might be prompted to log in or create an account on Facebook. However, if you are someone who does not want to create Facebook just to look up a few accounts, you are in the right place.

In this article, we will guide you with several ways to do a Facebook search without an account.

How to Do a Facebook Search Without Account?

Doing a Facebook search without an account is simpler if someone’s profile is public or has fewer visibility restrictions. You could easily look up accounts on Search Engine sites. Or, enter the username with Facebook URL.

For your reference, we have mentioned the example of a Public profile. However, the steps work the same for a Personal account too. Besides, you can find other ways to look at someone’s Facebook profile without an account below.

Facebook Username

Firstly, you can look up the person’s account by entering their username with Facebook URL on the web browser. It is much easier as you can get the exact profile you are looking for without having to log in on Facebook. You can view their information and a few posts if they have posted. Although the profile information is constrained, you can get a basic idea of who the person is from their picture.

However, this method can be quite tricky as the user can choose any username for their Facebook account. Thus, this method is handy if you have their correct username. You can search using any web browser. For Instance, Opera, Google Chrome, Safari, etc.

Before you begin, you need to make sure to Disable the VPN on your device while browsing. Also, if Facebook identifies a proxy server, it will block you from accessing it.

You can check out the given steps below.

Go to your Web browser on your device Enter https://www.facebook.com/username on your web browser (Type the username of the account you intend to search on ‘username‘)



Note: You can not see the profile if they have not allowed access for search engines to link to your profile. You will be prompted to sign in or create an account instead.

Search Engine

Another way to do a Facebook search without an account is from the Search Engine. You can simply enter the account name or person’s name you intend to search. It is a go-to method if you don’t know the person’s username. You can use search engines like Google, DuckDuckGo, Bing, etc.

You may find this way a bit tedious as you must go through a list of people to identify accounts. However, entering ( name site:facebook.com ) while browsing will narrow your search to a Facebook page.

Again, you can not see the profiles accounts that have restricted their visibility. This feature is for users having a private account. If the account you intend to search is a public account, you can easily view it.

Follow the steps given below

Go to the Search Engine on your device Enter the person’s name site:facebook.com on the search bar

You can also go to the Images tab on your browser to locate the account quickly



Website/Social Media Sites

You might not see someone’s Facebook profile on the search engine if they have a different username. Thus, you can try looking up their other social media profile in such a case. They might have put their Facebook profile link on one of their social media profile like LinkedIn, Instagram accounts, etc.

You may also find the profile link on their personal blog or website. They might keep social media links so people can reach out to them. You can browse their website on the search engine. Then, navigate to the website’s Contact me/Follow me section. If there is a Facebook icon or link, you can simply tap it to see it.

Third-party Websites

You can also use third-party tools to search someone’s Facebook account without having an account. You can find various Facebook search websites online like Social Searcher, People Search Engines, Talkwalker Social Search, etc.

Using Other’s Facebook

Another way to do a Facebook search without an account is to take help from others’ Facebook accounts. It would be best if one of your close friends or family has a Facebook account. You can ask them to look up their profile or use their account.

With this method, you will access much more information than looking up on a search engine. If there are no restrictions on profile/post visibility, you can see their featured images, likes, comments, friend lists, etc.

Although you can search Facebook without having your personal account through different tips and tricks, it has limitations. You might not have access to see much information about someone’s account. Also, you might not get the intended search results. Thus, we recommend you create a Facebook account. You can look up people with your private profile.

How to Do a Facebook Search with An Account?

We have discussed multiple ways to search for a Facebook account without the account above. That said, you could also look up using others’ accounts. So, below, we have compiled different ways to search using a Facebook account.

Facebook Search Bar

You can easily look for people on a Facebook app or website using the Search bar. You just have to enter the name and locate the intended person’s account from the list. Also, you can easily enter the school or company name to find their account using the search bar.

Check out the steps for it below:

On Mobile

Open Facebook App and Log in to your account Then, in the top right corner, tap on the Search icon Enter the intended user’s account name and tap on Search

Locate the account from the list and open it to see

On Website

Go to the Facebook login page on your web browser and log in to your account On the top-left corner, locate Search Facebook Then, type the intended user’s account name on the bar and press enter

Locate the Account from the list and open the account to see

Mutual Friend

Another way to search someone’s profile with a Facebook account is from mutual friends. If your Facebook friend has no restricted visibility, you can look up the account from their friend list. It is the quickest way to find someone if they have something mutual. For Instance could be the same school, family member, or workplace.

To search for someone from your friend’s mutual friend, follow the steps given below.