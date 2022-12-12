Fix: Failed to Download Attachment From Multimedia Message

Sometimes, while opening a Multimedia Message(MMS), you will likely get the error “Failed to download attachment from multimedia message.” This issue is reported on Android mobiles, especially on Samsung.

Generally, attachments may fail to download if you are trying to open them without turning on the mobile data. Besides, the device’s settings can also prevent the file from downloading the multimedia message.

How to Fix the Failed to Download Attachment Error Message?

Here are different ways to fix failed-to-download attachment error messages.

Switch to Mobile Data

You may try downloading the attachment via a Wi-Fi connection, but the only way you can download or get rid of this error is by turning on the mobile data. Because the MMS only works through the cellular network.

Likewise, turning on the mobile data with a data plan would be beneficial. If not, then your network carrier may charge you more.

Open the Notification panel by swiping down from the top. Then, Turn on Mobile data. (Turn off your Wi-Fi if it’s turned on)



You can switch your network mode to LTE or 4G for better data speed, depending on your device’s model.

Open the Phone’s settings menu. Go to Connections. Tap on Mobile Networks. Then, Tap Network Mode.

Select LTE/4G. Or Select 5G.



Clear Data of MMS

Sometimes the corrupt MMS data could also trigger such an error message. If your mobile is running on the past version of an Android device, you can clear its cache and data to tackle it. Clearing the data will just reset the MMS to its default state, which can aid in resolving the issue. Try this method and see if it works for you.

Note: You may not find this option on the latest Android models.

Open the Phone’s settings. Scroll down and Go to Applications. Tap on Application Manager.

Tap on More at the Top-right corner. Then, Tap Show system apps.

Look for MmsService and open it. Tap on Storage.

Tap on Clear cache and tap Clear data. Tap Delete to confirm.



Toggle Off Auto Retrieve

With the Auto retrieve feature turned on, it automatically tries to download the attachment files. But, it may fail to do so if the file poses a security threat to the mobile.

Launch the messaging app. Tap on More at the Top-right corner. Then, tap Settings.

Go to More settings.

Tap on Multimedia messages.

Toggle off Auto retrieve.



Reset APN Settings

An APN (Access Point Name) helps you to use the internet from your carrier’s network. If your mobile data is turned on, but you still can’t download the attachment, try resetting the APN settings.

Launch the Phone’s settings. Go to Connections. Tap on Mobile networks. Tap Select Access Point Names.

Then, tap on the Three-dots located at the top right corner. Select Reset to default.



Disable Package Disabler

Although the package disabler helps disable unwanted pre-installed apps on your phone, it can also block the MMS function. So, try disabling or uninstalling this app and see if it helps you.

Tap on the Package disabler. Once you tap the widget, it should turn blue, which indicates it’s off.

Switch to Other Messaging Apps

Make your OEM’s messaging app the default SMS app in case you have switched the default messaging app. After switching it, you may be able to download the attachment.

Furthermore, if you are someone who exchanges photos, videos, audio, etc., switching to other messaging apps like Whatsapp, Signal, and Telegram would be better without needing to make it the default app. You won’t need to keep turning on mobile data to view or send the MMS message, as they can be used from a Wi-Fi connection.

The mentioned apps give extra features compared to device manufacturers’ default messaging apps. However, when you use these third-party apps, you need to agree to their terms and conditions to use their service.