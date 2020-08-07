Seeing a couple of Fall Guys’ screenshots made me think:

“Wow…this looks silly, but maybe in a good way, maybe?”

Everyone is talking about Fall Guys, and I had to write a review. So I decided to give it a shot.

I quickly found out Fall Guys is not for me. Yet, I can see why this cartoonish battle-royale has become so addictive, why it’s gotten so much attention.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is like playing online Mario Party on high-doses of sugar. A fresh take on online multiplayer experiences.

Today’s article is reviewing Fall Guys. We’re here to see if this is the kind of game you should be playing.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Review

“Massive Online Pandemonion”

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is a new spin to the massively successful battle-royale formula. Instead of player vs. player experiences, this Jelly Beam-bizarre title pits dozens of players against crazy obstacles.

It’s not free-to-play, though. Its release price is around $20.

Its “Mild Cartoon Violence” warning is just inviting kids and families. Ultimate Knockout puts dozens of “Jellybean” players on shared online challenges. The game goes in rounds, and each round is weirder than the previous one.

Players must overcome the crazy obstacles and rise above their competition. Hilarious physical challenges you must overcome, over and over, and round after round. Each takes cuts out the losers so the rest can advance to the next round of mayhem. It goes until only one player remains.

You can play on teams, or you can go solo on a free-for-all madness. Matches can hoast 2-60 players.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockdown is available for Windows 10 PC and PlayStation 4. PS4 players need a PlayStation Plus membership.

Fall Guys Release Date: August 4, 2020.

PC/PS4

Publisher: Devolver Digital

Developer: Mediatonic

Each Fall Guy round ends when a set number of players get eliminated. The last Fall Guy remaining is the winner of the match.

The first thing you do is choose your avatar from hundreds of options. It’s a time dump, a relaxing activity with plenty of apparel options to customize your character.

You can be a Jellybean, yes. But you could also be a pineapple, a french fry, a pizza, and ice cream, or a cute little panda.

Finding a match is a simple as pressing the “Play” button. You fall through the sky as you try to fin a 60-people match to conquer the obstacle course.

The first set of challenges is usually a race filled with obstacles. Think of ’90s late-knight TV for kids. Takashi’s Castle or Wipe-Out come to mind. In a similar manner, spongy levers will try to knock you off the race you try to make each round’s cut.

As soon as you finish the round, the game randomly chooses the next challenge. And there’s a wide rooster of amenities.

In essence, though, everything will try to make you fall. From a sweat memory game to a mud-rolling challenge, you have to stay on the platform.

Fall Guys Pro Tip Whenever you don’t know where to go, follow the group!

Inviting controls

Often times, you won’t know what’s going on. And it’s going to be too late when the platform you’re standing starts rolling and pushing jellies into your face.

Controlling the is simple and intuitive. Your avatar doesn’t have too many moves. You can run, you can jump, and you can go left & right. You can also jump & dive to cover extra ground. Be careful not to fall or slide down as you jump, though!

Additionally, some maps allow you to get cheesy and grab your opponents to make them fall. There’re other games that require you to grab something. For example, there’s a “football math” where you get to carry eggs onto the opposing team’s basket.

Maybe not quite the challenge, but that’s not what the game intends. Instead, Fall Guys is easy enough for children, but still fun enough for adults.

Besides, because the game controls are easy, you will adapt fast to all of its crazy situations. There’re over 20 maps or challenges, all featuring solo and team variations. All of them feel different.

Check Fall Guys’ challenges

Fall Guys Pro Tip It’s better to stay on a single spot on challenges revolving grinding an element.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout delivers a lot of family fun

It’s inviting, it is. But as a grown adult (and take it for yourself also), Fall Guys is slow-paced, too cartoonish, and overall silly.

And even though winning a couple of matches feels amazing, I got bored after about 1 hour. Plus, no one gave me the crown I saw on the trailer. That’s some false advertisement.

Lucky for me, I didn’t buy it. I played it on my little brother’s computer. He’s 13 years old. Now, Fall Guys and Minecraft: Dungeons are two of his favorite games. That’s better for a kid than playing CoD shooter.

In Summary

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockdown is a different kind of game. It’s the much-awaited rest from PvP Moba’s and shooters. Without having to kill someone else, the experience feels lighter, relaxing, and fun.