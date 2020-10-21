We vouch for Fallout: New Vegas as one of the best games in history. It’s also one of the best games on Steam, currently selling for less than $10.

Ten years after its original debut, the game remains relevant, famous, alive. If you don’t believe, go check any game forum, Youtube gaming video, subreddit site, etc. It’s always there, as a jewel reminder of how good video games can be.

If there’s something that’s keeping the game alive is the community mods. In specific, we’re talking about the Fallout 4: New Vegas mod for it’s premiering a new trailer.

Comparing the original game to the latest fan remake can make me feel ancient. I remember playing that game as if it were yesterday. Well..kid gaming memories are way better than adult-made gaming memories, right?

Info: Speaking of remakes, we’re expecting rumors about a Speaking of remakes, we’re expecting rumors about a Mass Effect Trilogy remake are real!

We already reviewed Fallout: New Vegas. Check here!

Fallout 4: New Vegas Mod Info

“Fallout 4: New Vegas is aiming to rebuild the entire New Vegas experience in Fallout 4’s Creation Engine. You’ll once again be able to explore the Mojave, visit the town of Goodsprings, take part in the second Battle of Hoover Dam & experience content which was cut from the original.”

Platforms Release Date Windows 10 PC TBA Publisher Developer F4NV Team F4NV Team Genre Open-world shooter RPG

The New Vegas strip does look impressive with neon lights and modern graphics. Wandering across the Mojave Wasteland to fight alongside the NCR or Caesar’s Legion will feel better than ever.

Check the gameplay trailer below. The team showcased the clip the day New Vegas celebrated its 10th anniversary (October 20).

Fallout 4: New Vegas is the upcoming fan-made expansion mod. The team behind its creation is working on a complete overhaul of New Vegas via the Fallout 4 Creation Engine.

The content will remain the same, though. Every voice, every character, every quest, and every plotline stays the same. Still, the team is adding content Bethesda, and Obsidian removed from the original game.

Moreover, the mod is adding a complete cast of new characters, factions, quests, mutated creatures, and the kind of events you’d see on Fallout 4.

Give these people a job at Bethesda, please. Or, at Obsidian…Microsoft?

Either way, Fallout fanatics have been aware of the mod for a while. The developers released the reveal trailer on December 2018. The new trailer is the most significant update since then. Moreover, their YouTube channel posted the first video in October 2017.

Here’s the original reveal trailer:

As you see, the new trailer is much better. It looks like it came from a AAA gaming studio. Great job, F4NV team!

How are they creating the mod?

The team is recreating the entire Fallout: New Vegas game through the Creation Engine 2.0. It’s the 3D game engine that powers Skyrim Special Edition and Fallout 4. Hence, we can expect the same graphical quality levels, which still looks great after five years.

Bethesda Game Studios also provided the team with some extra software to draw and animate the Mojave Wasteland. That’s why the group says the location will be more immersive than ever. Weather, creatures, and NPCs will all play a part in a dynamic game world.

More importantly, it’s going to look, play, and sound just like Fallout 4. Even the Pip-Boy is the same.

Here’s the first video the developers published:

How faithful is Fallout 4: New Vegas?

Because of Bethesda’s support, the developers are also adding some exciting changes. For example, they opened new areas of the New Vegas strip so the player can experience the world like never before.

The team also fueled the last conflict on the Hoover Dam to make it more challenging and explosive.

The developers also explain they added better shooter controls, gorgeous graphics, and additional mod support. They are creating Fallout 4: New Vegas as a faithful remake with quality of live improvements to appeal to both long-time fans and newcomers.

However, the team won’t be able to recreate the entire game to perfection:

“The reality of porting to the Fallout 4 version of the Creation Engine is that we simply cannot replicate New Vegas perfectly. However, in our opinion, that’s a good thing. If you wanted a perfect New Vegas, you would just play New Vegas.”

The future of the mod: when will it release?

Currently, there’s no release date. We can only imagine how much work it requires to recreate an entire game with another engine than initially intended.

For anyone worried about the future of the project, the new gameplay trailer was worth the wait. Previous Fallout 4: New Vegas clips showcased a single game scene or a single game mechanic. Yet, yesterday’s clip revealed many locations, weapons, enemies, and such.

There’s still one thing that’s missing from the trailer. For all the bloodshed and radioactive guts we’ve seen, there’s still no companions. More importantly, our New Vegas character is not petting any dogs in the trailer!

Be that as it may, you can bring your own ideas to the team. If you want to join the developers and animate the dog yourself, you can fill an application on their site. There’re many talents they are looking for, even voice actors.

Alternatives

I understand if you can’t wait that long. I also appreciate if reading this article made you want to play New Vegas all over again. Better yet, you can try it for the first time, and you won’t be disappointed.

By the time of this article, Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate, which includes all of the DLCs, is on sale on Steam.

Check FNV on Steam

You can still bring the game up to date -almost- by installing a couple of mods from the Nexus page.

If you don’t know about the Nexus page, here’s what you need to do:

After you open and install the mod manager, you simply download any mod and install it through the Nexus Mod Manager option. Vortex will take care of the installation efficiently.

Then, you can check the widespread Fallout: New Vegas mods. There’re plenty of options that enhance graphics and animations.

Here¿s some modes I recommend:

Here’s a YouTube video showcasing the best New Vegas mods:

