Fallout 76 Steel Dawn DLC is coming out on December 1. Bethesda released a new trailer for the upcoming content, and we learned it’s adding The Brotherhood of Steel to the game.

The techno-religious military faction has been a staple of the series. In its original state, Fallout 76 was empty and had no NPCs, much fewer factions.

Adding the Brotherhood of Steel is another step on Bethesda’s course correction as they try to make Fallout 76 more of a live service single-player experience.

Aside from The Brotherhood of Steel questline, Steel Dawn is adding new NPCs and general performance improvements.

However, my real question is, why does the art look so much like a Star Wars movie? I mean, are they in the wasteland or Tatooine?

Info: Are you looking for the best Fallout experience? I think we got you covered with the F4 New Vegas mod

Steel Dawn introduces Paladin Leila Rahmani, a high-ranking officer of the Brotherhood. She moved her troops from California to Appalachia, where Fallout 76 happens.

Much like we’ve seen on the current Wastelanders update, you can choose to work with or become enemies with the new faction. They will have their own stories, NPCs, and interest, frequently conflicting with the Raiders and the Settlers.

Alongside the other two important characters -Shin and Valdez- the Brotherhood is surveilling top-secret US government facilities remains.

In particular, they are looking to find some old-tech that could change Virginia’s power balance.

“Steel Dawn is the first chapter in the new Brotherhood of Steel questline, free for Fallout 76 players (…) Join in their mission to rebuild society and aid in securing valuable technology – but only you can determine how it will be used”

A new single-player storyline

Steel Dawn brings a new story arc that Bethesda is hauling as the first of two parts of the upcoming plot.

The amount of content is similar to an entire questline of a single Wastelanders’ faction. That feels like a mini-Fallout game with about six to 8 hours of single-player gameplay.

Naturally, you’ll need to reach a certain level before you can initiate the Steel Dawn questline. These quests will reward you with Power Armor, advanced weapons, XP, and plenty of caps.

Some of these new items include a plasma gun, an energy-based explosive weapon, and a super-advanced melee weapon.

You could also ally against them and work with the Settlers or the Raiders to take them down.

Rare locationsSteel Dawn’s questline includes exploring some rare facilities full of secrets. The developers revealed one of them belongs to The Enclave, the current and secretive “government.”

The Enclave’s underground lair will spawn rare mobs and Fallout secrets to uncover.

Release date and platforms

Fallout 76 had a bad start, to say the least. Bethesda hasn’t been able to wash off the game’s buggy and lifeless reputation.

Wastelanders Steel Dawn updates are vaulting the game towards a more traditional Fallout experience. Still, it doesn’t erase the fact that the multiplayer still feels disjointed and buggy.

Overall, it feels like single-player questlines don’t mix well with multiplayer gameplay. For example, if you want to complete a quest yourself that involves killing, talking, or picking up an item, you must enter the map as the team leader.

We’ll have to wait and see how Steel Dawn mixes the multiplayer and single-player aspects of the game.

Be that as it may, Steel Dawn will debut on December 1st for Xbox One, PS4, and PC. It will also run on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 with retro-compatibility.

That said, Fallout 76 Steel Dawn is a free update, even for Xbox Game Pass subscribers.