Welcome to an addictive experience. Obsidian’s Fallout: New Vegas is ready to make you waste hours of your life. Even if you’ve already played it, paying less than $10 on Steam for one of the best games in history is well worth your money and time.

Fallout New Vegas follows a set-your-own path kind of game. Following an initial main ques line you must follow, your character gets the freedom of doing anything and joining any faction.

You wake up on your own grave after someone left you for dead. Before things get ugly, you discover you’re a courier with the mission of delivering a particular ship to a mysterious bidder.

Set in the post-apocalyptic Fallout universe, you’ll battle your way on the Mojave Wasteland for the future of New Vegas.

Platform: Windows 7/8/10 PC, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3Developer: ObsidianPublisher: Bethesda Softworks Release date: October 19, 2010

Fallout: New Vegas has four additional DLCs.

Fallout: New Vegas Review

We’re here to check if Fallout: New Vegas is worth a try in 2020. If you’ve come out Fallout 4 recently, you’re probably hungry for more wastelands experiences.

Moreover, Fallout 76’s last update, Wateslanders, added a new campaing that makes the game feel like a proper entry of the series.

Still, we consider New Vegas as the best entry of the franchise. It’s also one of the best RPG titles in history. And there’s magic behind the example. See, Obsidian and Bethesda Game Studios, two Western RPG giants, came together for the first time to create the masterpiece.

With Obsidian’s impressive showcase of storytelling and Bethesda’s flawless gameplay, New Vegas was the biggest game to date. It had exciting quests, fun plot-lines, deep companions, and a crazy main story you’d want to follow.

What is Fallout: New Vegas?

New Vegas is an open-world RPG. You can play complete the main quest in whichever way you want—buying people’s allegiances, convincing people with your charisma, doing favors, whatever.

Yet, the game ha a big focus on the shooting part, so New Vegas is also a shooter RPG. Aside from laser guns, bazookas, grenades, handguns, assault rifles, plasma rifles, shotguns, and more, there’s also a wide selection of melee weapons.

You can even build a stealth character that may kill the biggest beast with a single hit of your Shishkebab (lead pipes on fire!)

Deep RPG elements

In classic Fallout fashion, there’s quite an array of elements that enrich your RPG experience.

First of all, as you level, you gain stat points you allocate freely. Your SPECIAL points (what makes you special) are short for Strength, Perception, Endurance, Charisma, Intelligence, Agility, and Luck. Each stat affects damage with different weapons, defenses, stealth, random encounters, random loot, and more.

For example, raising charisma opens up the option of convincing the world’s NPCs. That means you would be able to complete the game without firing a single shot. But who would do that with so many weapons to use?

Aside from the stat points, you gain a Perk point every five levels. Perks are passive skills that add up to create a unique character.

Also, you can modify the guns you pick and even craft new ones. That should be enough to give you the power for a dangerous journey in the desert.

That said, you venture in a giant map to follow whichever plot you’d like right from the get-go. After you wake up from your own grave, your mission is discovering who betrayed you. YOu can always follow the marker, sure, follow the clues. But you can also do anything, speak to anyone, and unlock many storylines by visiting different locations on the Mojave Desert, Colorado.

Updating the graphics

As New Vegas is an 11-year old game, graphics might look outdated. That’s not a problem if you’ve got a modest PC, but those of you playing on gaming PCs would want to take the visuals forward.

Lucky for you, the Nexus Mod New Vegas community stays active. With a burning passion for the game, many fans have added mods that make it look and feel like a 2020 hit.

Not many games have such a wide selection of fan-made mods. That’s because Bethesda keeps their games open-source so the community can further add whatever they seem fit.

It’s easy to find visual enhancement mods on the Nexus site. So, we can forego the game’s main downside.

A vast world

With improved graphics, the Colorado desert will look even better. Still, back on release, New Vegas had the biggest map ever seen on video games. It can still hold to the test of time.

The open-world has various factions, which include two sides competing for the control of the Colorado damn. As we’re living in a post-apocalyptic world, having power and water is an invaluable resource.

One of those factions is the N.C.R., a new “government.” The other and far more exciting faction is “Caesar’s Legion.” As the name implies, it’s inspired by Roman Legions, only using super-futuristic melee weapons and led by a deranged thinker.

Aside from those two, there’re two other main factions. You may join whomever you want, but what you choose ultimately sets the fate of Colorado. The factions include the Brotherhood of Steel, present on all Fallout games as science-fanatics trying to restore “peace” through heavy weapons.

Like so, the choices you make gives you contact with different characters, loot, creatures, and experience—all of that leading you to the final and explosive battle on the damn.

If you don’t ally any faction, you can go alone, but choosing a side is the best part of the game. For example, once you start leaning towards a particular group, others react against you. They even begin sending scout troops to hunt you down.

Anyhow, you can betray anyone at any moment. Simply point and shoot at the NPC! Only remember that everything you do raises or lowers your Karma bar, which influences the game’s ending and the fate of the characters and groups.

Be a peacemaker, be a warlord, or be a lone-wolf. Only you decide.

DLCs

The expansions make the game even better, with new locations and crazy plots to follow.

For instance, there’s one where you have to visit an insane laboratory only to be part of human/cyborg experiments. You’ll be lucky to escape, but you will gain some new enhancements in the process.

There’s another where you travel deep into the desert to fight against a new tribe of “native Americans.” Or other where you reach an empty Casino avenue to fight against hordes of zombies.

Overall, the DLCs take you to new areas of the game and deliver great weapons, armors, and passive abilities (perks) in return. They are definitely worth your money.

Smart systems

As if it wasn’t enough, Obsidian added some post-launch features that made the game even better.

One of such is the Companion Wheel that helps you give more available orders to your companions.

Another smart addition is the Reputation System that tracks the consequences of what you do. Then, the game delivers according to experiences and character reactions.

Lastly, there’s the VATS system, which has been a Fallout staple since the beginning. It pauses combat to target specific enemy body parts and queue up attacks.

Final Say

The path is set for a new Fallout: New Vegas game now that Microsoft owns both Bethesda and Obsidian. We could be seeing a New Vegas 2, or another Fallout crazy spin-of, for the Xbox Series consoles and PC.

My take is simple. Fallout: New Vegas is one of the best RPGs in history. Is no longer the biggest, greatest looking, or refined piece of work there is. There are even other video-games with similar settings like Metro: Exodus that do the shooting better.

But, simply put, no game mixes RPG, open-world experiences, and engaging plots so well as Obsidian’s take on the Fallout universe. The main story is so good you will often forget about exploring the map and doing the rest of the DLCs.