A new fan-less design MateBook from Huawei set to come soon as expected to be released on August 19, 2020. The product is believed to offer you a display to let you see and experience more significant and wider. The product is rumored to come with an Intel CPU/Nvidia GPU combo. It is stated to cost less than 10,000 Yuan (US$ 1438) and will be including an innovative cooling technology that doesn’t use fans. The device features a 3:2 13-inch 3K display that can cover 100% of the sRGB color space.

Additionally, The MateBook X 2020 could be 12.5 mm thick and 1.05 kg heavy. Also, it is said to be coming with a hidden webcam.

Display

It comes with a remarkable 91% screen-to-body ration. And, its 3:2 aspect ratio makes reading and writing very convenient. Besides that, the 3K FullView Display gives you a clear and detailed experience. You can also see the videos and images more realistic and vibrant, including 100% sRGB.

Components

According to the arrived reports, the Huawei MateBook X2020 states to feature an Nvidia GeForce MX250 GPU for graphic processing. It will also provide users an option between Intel Core i5 and i7 processors from the Gen Comet Lake Family. Additionally, the gadget will come with a FreeTouch trackpad, two USB Type-C ports, and dual speakers with Dolby support. Likewise, the laptop will have 16GB RAM and 512 GB SSD for additional memory.

Touch

The Huawei MateBook X Pro 2020 is said to be equipped with a sensitive touch screen that lets you capture the moment with your fingers. You can efficiently and quickly select, scroll, and interact with the laptop screen.

Colors

As discussed earlier, the Huawei Laptop is stated to come in four attractive colors: interstellar blue, frost silver, mountain daisy (purple), and cherry blossom (pink).

Design

The design of the laptop is fashionable, sleek, and excellently portable. It is light and compact. It is fit for all your journey with long-lasting power. It also charges fast. This makes it easier to be stacked into your bag, carried and moved around – perfect for traveling!

Furthermore, the company had decided to choose a different cooling feature for MateBook X 2020, instead of the fan like that of the MateBook X Pro. Huawei MateBook X Pro used a fan and a network of copper heat pipes as the cooling solution. As stated, the Huawei MateBook X 2020 laptop will have the heat pipes connected to the screen hinges. This helps the screen to disperse excess heat and regulate temperature. This could be ideal for MateBook X 2020’s thermal development.

In conclusion, the world expects and awaits innovative features from companies like Huwaei. For this time, something new that has come up is the fan-less technology for cooling. According a source, the Huawei laptop won’t be cheap but should remain under 10,000 yuan (US$1,438). The product is said to offer a new level of professional performance and protect your privacy.