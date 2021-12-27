How to Farm Silk Flowers in Genshin Impact

In the ever-expanding world of Genshin Impact, you are introduced to sensational characters and regions as the game progresses. Players are also presented with opportunities to strengthen their characters and weapons to reach their full combat potentials. One such Ascension Material that many of us might find obligated to farm for ascensions is Silk Flowers.

Silk Flowers are a local specialty found in the Liyue Region. Players can collect these beautiful flowers that serve many purposes, from Crafting to Ascension. You can also use these flowers to decorate your space within the Serenitea Pot. Follow our guide on where to find Silk Flowers and How to find Use them correctly!

Where Can You Locate Silk Flowers?

You can buy, grow and harvest Silk Flowers in Genshin Impact. Native to Liyue, players can collect 26 Silk Flowers by following our Guide Below.

Teleport to the closest Teleport Waypoint in Liyue Harbor. You will find yourself atop a balcony overlooking the sea. Head towards the opposite direction. Cross paths with the Guards and climb through the walls of the House with the crooked tree and Bamboo trees. You’ll come across a house with two bushes. Here, each bush gives you 2 Silk Flowers totaling to 4 Silk Flowers. Now, you can head towards the entrance to the Liyue Praying Platform. In either direction, you can collect 4 Silk Flowers each. Collecting a total of 8 Flowers. You can find 2 Silk Flowers beside the stony cliff of the Yuhei Pavilion. Teleport to Wangshu Inn and fly down the bridge located directly below. You can collect 6 Silk Flowers between the first bridge and the second. Head towards the Second Bridge, you can collect an additional 2 Silk Flowers near its left entrance. Cross the Second Bridge and head over the cluster of colorful umbrellas. You can collect 2 Silk Flowers there. Head towards the Light Pole to collect 2 Silk Flowers from the bushes there.

Where Can You Buy the Silk Flower Seeds?

You can also opt to buy Silk Flowers instead of harvesting. There are currently two alternatives to purchase Silk Flowers: Verr Godet and through Ms. Bai.

To Purchase Silk Flowers Through Verr Goldet:

Teleport to Wangshu Inn and head towards the reception where Verr Goldet is located. You can purchase 1 Silk Flower for 1000 Mora and a maximum of 5 Silk Flowers for 5000 Mora. Once purchased, you will have to wait for Three Days.

To Purchase Silk Flowers Through Ms. Bai:

You can purchase an additional 5 Silk Flowers through Ms. Bai in Qingce Village.

Firstly, you need to teleport to the Teleport Waypoint located in Qingce Village. Head to the right towards the location of the Spinning Wheel of the Mill located nearby. You will find Ms. Bai standing there. Like Verr Godet, Ms. Bai offers you with a maximum of 5 Silk Flowers available for purchase. These seeds have the same pricing costing 1000 Mora each. You may come back to purchase more after the span of Three Days.

Where Can You Get the Silk Flower Seeds?

You can also harvest Silk Flower Seeds by growing them yourself. There are currently two ways to acquire and farm the Silk Flower Seeds. Follow our easy guide to plant your very own Silk Plant Seeds.

Farming Silk Flower Seeds Inside Serenitea Pot

To unlock the teapot first, you will have to complete Archon Quest, Chapter I: Act III – ‘A New Star Approaches’. Once the Serenitea Teapot is unlocked, you need to visit Tubby and encounter the floating entity. While conversing with Tubby, you will be able to select the Realm Depot for the Farming Options. Under the Realm Depot category, you will find a separate category for the Riches of the Realm. This category has 3 Options for variations of Plots to place for farming namely: A Path of Value: Jade Field

A Path of Value: Luxuriant Glebe

A Path of Value: Orderly Meadow and Sub- Space Waypoint You will be able to select the plot based on what seeds are compatible for farming. Here, you will have to select A Path of Value: Luxuriant Glebe. This is the plot compatible for Dandelion Seed farming. This plot costs 300 Realm Currency. Currently there are no refreshing times to purchase plots so choose carefully! You will also be able to find the options for purchasing seeds under Creatures of the Realm. You can purchase up to 5 Silk Flower Seeds in a single purchase. Each seed costs 5 Realm Currency. Now, open the Decoration Placing Menu within the Serenitea Teapot. Select the Landform Option. You will be able to see a category within called Fields. This is where the purchased Plots will be located. You can select A Path of Value: Luxuriant Glebe and place it wherever you want. After this is completed, make sure you save and exit the Decorating Menu. Walk to the plot and hit the Interact Option once it appears. Select Silk Flower Seeds Icon and press Plant. Silk flower Seeds require 2 Days 22 Hours to grow fully. Once they have grown fully, you can revisit the Serenitea Pot to harvest the Silk Flower Seeds!

How to Use the Seed Dispensary?

Seed Dispensary is a mechanism in Genshin Impact which lets you acquire seeds easily through plants. These seeds can be used for farming later within the Serenitea Teapot.

Seed Dispenser is only accessible to players after they reach Rank III in the Inazuma Reputation. Once this rank is attained, you will be tasked with a new quest namely The Art of Horticulture. After interacting with Madarame Hyakubei and Madame Ping, you will be rewarded with the much sought-after Seed- Dispenser. You will have to open up their Inventory and head towards the Gadgets Section. You can equip yourself with the Seed Dispenser and collect Silk Flower Seeds simply by using the Dispenser.

Character Ascension Uses for Silk Flowers

Characters like Hu Tao and Xingqiu require Silk Flowers for Character Ascensions.

Hu Tao

Best known as the 77th Director of the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor, Polearm wielding Hu Tao is a Pyro Character. This Funeral Parlor Director is also notorious for her silly antics involving Qiqi.

Hu Tao can perform best under a DPS role with her impressive single target damage. Her massive Pyro Damage and Elemental Burst AoE can deal huge damage against the most formidable foes.

How Many Silk Flowers Does Hu Tao Require for Each Ascension?

Ascension Level Required Number Lv. 20-> Lv. 40 3 Silk Flowers Lv. 40-> Lv. 50 10 Silk Flowers Lv. 50-> Lv. 60 20 Silk Flowers Lv. 60-> Lv. 70 30 Silk Flowers Lv. 70-> Lv. 80 45 Silk Flowers Lv. 80-> Lv. 90 60 Silk Flowers

Xingqiu

4 Star Character Xingqiu can prove to be a great Sub-DPS Support. Xingqui not only has the ability to deal with fast Hydro DMG but his Rain Swords have a high scaling as well. Especially paired with Pyro Characters, Xingqui can help deal with additional DMG during combats by Vaporize.

How Many Silk Flowers Does Xingqiu Require for Each Ascension?

Ascension Level Required Number Lv. 10-> Lv. 20 3 Silk Flowers Lv. 20-> Lv. 40 10 Silk Flowers Lv. 40-> Lv. 50 20 Silk Flowers Lv. 50-> Lv. 60 30 Silk Flowers Lv. 60-> Lv. 70 45 Silk Flowers Lv. 70-> Lv. 80 60 Silk Flowers

How to Craft Fabric Out of Silk Flowers?

Fabrics are used to furnish the Housing System within the realm of Serenitea Teapot. This is the quintessential item to furnish and design your space. Here’s a quick guide on crafting Silk Flowers into Fabric.

Head into the Serenitea Teapot and talk to Tubby. Select the Furnishings Option. Once the table opens up, you can select the item you want to craft along with the resources required.

No. of Silk Flowers Fabrics Crafted 1 Silk Flower 10

Related Questions

How Many Hours Does the Silk Flower Take to Respawn?

It takes 48 hours for the Silk Flowers to regrow for the players to harvest.

How Many Silk Flower Seeds Can the Seeds Dispenser Collect?

You can collect a maximum of 20 Silk Flower Seeds to be held at a time. This applies to all plants.

How Do You Unlock the Serenitea Teapot?

You will need to reach Adventure Rank:35, complete the Archon Quest Chapter I: Act III “A New Star Approaches” and another Quest, namely “A Teapot to Call Home,” in order to unlock the Serenitea Teapot.

How Do You Earn Realm Currency?

Your Realm Currency acquired per hour in the Serenitea Teapot is directly connected to your Adepti Energy Rank. You can check their rank and collect the Realm Currency by talking to Tubby in the Serenitea Pot.