Wanted to follow a tiktok recipe but got sidetracked and missed the tutorial? You might have tried watching the entire video again to catch up with that lost moment. But there is a quick way to rewind the recipe without the hassle.

ByteDance has recently added a progress bar to allow users to fast-forward or rewind tiktok contents. This feature, however, is not available for all videos. Only videos that are longer than 30 seconds will have a progress bar.

In this article, we will guide you to know exactly where you can find the progress bar and how to fast forward or rewind these videos.

How to Fast Forward or Rewind Video on TikTok

The progress bar is located on the bottom half of the video. It has a bar and a timestamp on the side. By default, this bar is hidden on the bottom. Thus, you might have trouble seeing it.

Using Progress Bar

To use this feature, you have to scroll and drag the progress bar found at the bottom of the page.

Here’re the steps to fast forward and rewind the video on TikTok for mobile devices and PC:

For Phone/iPhone

Although people love scrolling through TikTok on their phones, having to rewatch the video when you miss something can get vexing. Here’s how you can fast forward or rewind videos on TikTok on your phone:

Open the TikTok application on your phone Select a video longer than 30 seconds At the bottom of the page, there’s a progress bar

hold and drag the White circle on the progress bar Backward. This will rewind the video Similarly, Hold and drag the White circle on the progress bar Forward. This will fast-forward the video

Let go of your finger once you reach the timestamp you want



For PC/Desktop

Most people are unaware that TikTok is also available for computers. Similar to your phone, you can download and watch TikTok on your PC. Here’s how you can fast forward/rewind video on TikTok on your computer:

Open the TikTok App on your computer if you have downloaded it. Otherwise, open its Website Tap on the video you want to watch At the bottom of the video, you will see a progress bar

Left-click the White circle on the progress bar and drag it Backward. This will rewind the video Similarly, left-click the White circle on the progress bar and drag it Forward. This will fast-forward the video



This way, you can move videos forward and backward on TikTok on your phone and computer.

Using Download Option

Despite following all these steps, if you still can’t adjust the timestamp of videos on TikTok, there’s no need to worry. You can always Save the video to your camera roll if the download option is available and use the tools available on your device to fast forward and rewind it.

Download Videos

We will first learn to download the video, then move on with the forward and rewind process.

Unfortunately, save video option is not available for TikTok on your Desktop or PC. However, you can use the “save video as..” option to save it on your files.

To download a video on your PC and Mobile phone, follow these steps:

On Mobile Phone

Open the TikTok Application on your phone/iPhone Select the video you want to download Tap on the Share Icon

On the bottom of the page, a few options appear Tap on Save Video. This will download the video and save it in your camera roll.



On PC

Open TikTok on your computer Tap on the video you want to download Right-click the video. A menu bar appears

Tap on the “Save video as…” option. A dialogue box appears Name your file and click on Save button.

Forward/Rewind Videos

To view this video on your device, you can use the slider available on the video player to forward and rewind the video. Here’re the steps:

On PC

Click on File Explorer Tap on Downloads. It should appear at the top if you just downloaded it Click on the File Video player opens the video in a new tab Left-click and drag the white line present at the end of the video Drag backward to rewind, and Forward to fast forward the TikTok video

On Mobile Phone

Open your Gallery or Photos Tap on TikTok folder if you have it, otherwise go to Recents Click on the video A line appears at the bottom of your phone Hold the dot and Drag forward to fast forward, and Move it Backward to rewind the video

This should play the video in your device where you can easily fast forward and rewind the video you downloaded from TikTok.

Can’t I See the Progress Bar Even After Updating My TikTok App?

If TikTokers are uploading videos from older versions, you can’t use this feature. You can only fast forward or rewind videos if both the user and the person who is watching are using the latest version of the TikTok application. You can try reporting the problem to TikTok management.

Go to your Profile Tap on the Three lines icon at the top of your screen Click on Settings and Privacy Scroll down and tap on Report a problem under support group Scroll down and click on Suggestions Press NO when it asks “Is your problem resolved?” Tap on Need more help and write down your problem on the box Click on Report

You can email the TikTok Team addressing the problem and request them to resolve the issue.