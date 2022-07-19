Wanted to follow a tiktok recipe but got sidetracked and missed the tutorial? You might have tried watching the entire video again to catch up with that lost moment. But there is a quick way to rewind the recipe without the hassle.
ByteDance has recently added a progress bar to allow users to fast-forward or rewind tiktok contents. This feature, however, is not available for all videos. Only videos that are longer than 30 seconds will have a progress bar.
In this article, we will guide you to know exactly where you can find the progress bar and how to fast forward or rewind these videos.
How to Fast Forward or Rewind Video on TikTok
The progress bar is located on the bottom half of the video. It has a bar and a timestamp on the side. By default, this bar is hidden on the bottom. Thus, you might have trouble seeing it.
Using Progress Bar
To use this feature, you have to scroll and drag the progress bar found at the bottom of the page.
Here’re the steps to fast forward and rewind the video on TikTok for mobile devices and PC:
For Phone/iPhone
Although people love scrolling through TikTok on their phones, having to rewatch the video when you miss something can get vexing. Here’s how you can fast forward or rewind videos on TikTok on your phone:
- Open the TikTok application on your phone
- Select a video longer than 30 seconds
- At the bottom of the page, there’s a progress bar
- hold and drag the White circle on the progress bar Backward. This will rewind the video
- Similarly, Hold and drag the White circle on the progress bar Forward. This will fast-forward the video
- Let go of your finger once you reach the timestamp you want
For PC/Desktop
Most people are unaware that TikTok is also available for computers. Similar to your phone, you can download and watch TikTok on your PC. Here’s how you can fast forward/rewind video on TikTok on your computer:
- Open the TikTok App on your computer if you have downloaded it. Otherwise, open its Website
- Tap on the video you want to watch
- At the bottom of the video, you will see a progress bar
- Left-click the White circle on the progress bar and drag it Backward. This will rewind the video
- Similarly, left-click the White circle on the progress bar and drag it Forward. This will fast-forward the video
This way, you can move videos forward and backward on TikTok on your phone and computer.
Using Download Option
Despite following all these steps, if you still can’t adjust the timestamp of videos on TikTok, there’s no need to worry. You can always Save the video to your camera roll if the download option is available and use the tools available on your device to fast forward and rewind it.
Download Videos
We will first learn to download the video, then move on with the forward and rewind process.
Unfortunately, save video option is not available for TikTok on your Desktop or PC. However, you can use the “save video as..” option to save it on your files.
To download a video on your PC and Mobile phone, follow these steps:
On Mobile Phone
- Open the TikTok Application on your phone/iPhone
- Select the video you want to download
- Tap on the Share Icon
- On the bottom of the page, a few options appear
- Tap on Save Video. This will download the video and save it in your camera roll.
On PC
- Open TikTok on your computer
- Tap on the video you want to download
- Right-click the video. A menu bar appears
- Tap on the “Save video as…” option. A dialogue box appears
- Name your file and click on Save button.
Forward/Rewind Videos
To view this video on your device, you can use the slider available on the video player to forward and rewind the video. Here’re the steps:
On PC
- Click on File Explorer
- Tap on Downloads. It should appear at the top if you just downloaded it
- Click on the File
- Video player opens the video in a new tab
- Left-click and drag the white line present at the end of the video
- Drag backward to rewind, and Forward to fast forward the TikTok video
On Mobile Phone
- Open your Gallery or Photos
- Tap on TikTok folder if you have it, otherwise go to Recents
- Click on the video
- A line appears at the bottom of your phone
- Hold the dot and Drag forward to fast forward, and Move it Backward to rewind the video
This should play the video in your device where you can easily fast forward and rewind the video you downloaded from TikTok.
Can’t I See the Progress Bar Even After Updating My TikTok App?
If TikTokers are uploading videos from older versions, you can’t use this feature. You can only fast forward or rewind videos if both the user and the person who is watching are using the latest version of the TikTok application. You can try reporting the problem to TikTok management.
- Go to your Profile
- Tap on the Three lines icon at the top of your screen
- Click on Settings and Privacy
- Scroll down and tap on Report a problem under support group
- Scroll down and click on Suggestions
- Press NO when it asks “Is your problem resolved?”
- Tap on Need more help and write down your problem on the box
- Click on Report
You can email the TikTok Team addressing the problem and request them to resolve the issue.