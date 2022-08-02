File system error (-805305975) usually occurs after some changes have been made to your Windows PC. It could be a new software installation or even Windows update. The error may appear when trying to open a photo, audio, or video file, but it usually occurs when opening a .jpeg or .jpg file.

There are different file system errors, usually categorized by the numbers following the error. In this article, we have made a list of causes and fixes for the error message “File System Error (-805305975).“

Probable Causes of the Issue

Here are some common reasons for the file system error (-805305975). Corrupted files

Hard Drive issues

Problematic Application

Virus and Malware

How to Fix File System Error (-805305975)?

There are several methods to troubleshoot file system errors in windows. However, before you try any of the methods, restart your pc first. It reboots and refreshes your system.

Here are some other common fixes for this particular error message showing up.

Run Windows Troubleshooters

Windows has several troubleshooters for resolving various issues in the system. Windows Store Apps troubleshooter is very useful for checking and fixing any issues in Microsoft store downloaded applications.

As the file system error (-805305975) usually shows up in Microsoft Photos, you can fix the issue with the Windows Store Apps troubleshooter.

Here’s how to run additional troubleshooters from settings:

Open Settings from the start menu. Click on Update & Security. Tap Troubleshoot from the sidebar and click on Additional troubleshooters.

Click on Windows Store Apps and tap Run the Troubleshooter.



You can also run the Windows Store Apps troubleshooter for built-in windows software.

Repair or Reset the Application

It is possible to repair or reset the Windows application to resolve file system errors (-805305975). If only a single application shows this error, and you can access the file or image through another application, this method will be very effective. If multiple similar apps show this error, you may want to try other fixes on this list.

While there may be several reasons for the error message, you can let Windows discover and repair the problem.

All you have to do is follow the steps below.

Search Apps and Features in the search bar and open it. Scroll down, search the application showing the error, and click on it. Click on Advanced options.

Scroll down and choose from repairing or resetting the application.



Lastly, repairing the application doesn’t delete any of your application’s data, but resetting the application will delete it. However, rest assured as resetting will only delete the app data, and your photos and files will be safe.

Reinstall All Built-in Windows Applications

While reinstalling all built-in applications may sound complicated, it is quite easy to perform. Furthermore, this method is useful for several file system errors and multiple built-in apps failing. It helps fix any missing or damaged components that were causing the error.

Follow the steps below to perform a reinstall of all built-in windows applications.

Search powershell in the search bar and right-click Windows PowerShell. Click on Run as Administrator. In the powershell window, type or copy and paste the following.

Get-AppXPackage | Foreach {Add-AppxPackage -DisableDevelopmentMode -Register "$($_.InstallLocation)\AppXManifest.xml"}

Press Enter.

All your built-in applications and their system files will be freshly installed, fixing all missing or damaged components that might cause this error.

Update Your Windows OS

Windows OS isn’t a perfect system, and it can invite bugs sometimes. This error was a common issue in specific Windows versions, but the bug has since been fixed in newer updates. You can try updating your Windows OS to the latest version to fix this error.

Here’s how to update your Windows OS.

Open Settings from the start menu. Click on Update & Security. In Windows update, click on Check for updates.

Install the new update if there are any.

Run a Full Scan of Your PC

Viruses and malware are known for causing many issues in any system. They can change your PC’s system configuration and settings to hide from Antivirus software and carry out malicious attacks.

If your Windows PC is infected with viruses and malware, it could cause this particular error message.

Run a full scan of your pc to detect any threats in your system.

Search Windows Security in the search bar and open it. Click on Virus & threat protection.

Tap on Scan options.

Select Full Scan and tap on Scan now.



It is generally recommended to do a full scan of your pc every other week.

Start Your PC in Clean Boot State

A clean boot state is a troubleshooting method that helps determine if your background software is interfering with your program and causing the issue. It starts your pc with a minimal set of drivers and no startup programs to see if the issue persists.

If your issue is fixed, it was probably due to a background software interfering. You can then slowly re-enable your background processes and locate which application is causing the error.

To run your pc in a clean boot state, follow the steps below.

Press Windows Key + R to open the Run box. Type msconfig and press Enter. Go to the Services tab and click on Hide all Microsoft services.

Click on Disable all and hit Apply. Go to the Startup tab and click on Open Task Manager. Disable all the startup programs.

Restart your pc for the changes to take effect.

If the issue doesn’t show up in a clean boot state, enable half of the startup programs and services and restart your pc again. If the error shows up, continue the same process with that half of the services and programs. But if the error doesn’t show up, enable the other half and see if the issue shows up. Rinse and repeat until you locate the program that is causing the error.

Lastly, disable the program or service that is causing the error.

Perform a System Restore

System restore is a common method to switch your PC’s state back to a past restore point. It will restore your system files and settings from a previous restore point. It helps fix any errors cropped up after you performed any changes that could have caused the issue.

This method is also effective if your software or system makes automatic changes that may have caused the error.

Here’s how to perform a system restore.