How to Filter or Ban Words in Discord?

If you want to ban certain words in Discord, there’s currently no built-in feature available. However, you can add bots and command them to block such words. Alternatively, you can also use spoiler tags to hide words. Doing so will censor the words you select. This feature is mostly used to hide explicit content.

You can add multiple bots to your discord server depending on what kinds of words you want to ban. If you want to ban inappropriate words, you can use bots to blacklist such words. You can also ban a random word on your channel by asking your bot to make a few changes.

How to Ban Words in Discord?

As we discussed before, certain bots are just made to assist you in banning words.

Let’s look through a few of them in a thorough process.

Using Censor Bot

Censor bot filters and censors are inappropriate and swear words from the Server. With the help of this device, you can ban users from sending certain words on the channels. Here’s how you can do it.

Search for Censor Bot on your web browser. Click on Dashboard.

Login to your discord if you’ve not already. If your login credentials are saved in the browser, you’ll see an option ‘Authorize’ directly. Click on Authorize. Select the Server and click on Invite Censor Bot.

Press the Continue button when another tab appears. Click on the Authorize button and Verify that you’re a human. Go back to the Dashboard and select the Server. Under the General tab, scroll down to Word Filter. Click on the box, type the word you want to ban, and press Enter.

For combinations of words, go to Phrase Filter and add Phrases. Enable options from the Censor Methods.

To kick someone with an inappropriate profile picture on your Server, enable the “Kick users with inappropriate profile pictures” option (This feature requires a premium subscription).

When someone sends the banned word, the message will get removed and replaced with ‘star’ symbols.

Using Arcane Bot

Arcane bot is one of the most popular bots in Discord. Despite its main focus on leveling, it also allows you to ban words in your server. This bot helps you create a blacklist for the word you don’t want users to send in the channels.

Open your web browser and search for Arcane Bot. Click on Add to Discord.

Login to your discord if you’ve logged in already, and Verify that you’re a human.

If your login credentials are saved in the browser, You won’t see these options. Simply proceed to the next step. Under Add to Server, select the Server. Click on the Continue button.

Scroll down and click on the Authorize option to grant this bot permission to your Server and Verify that you’re a human. Open Arcane Bot on the new tab again and click the Dashboard option. Select your Server and select Configure under Moderation.

Under Auto-Moderation Log, select the server channel. Scroll down to Blacklisted Words and enable it. Type the words you want to ban and separate the words by a comma. Select the Delete message(s) and warn option.



When someone mentions the banned words or phrases in the Server, the bot will send an embed saying “blacklisted Words Detected” and request you not to use blacklisted words.

Using Dyno Bot

Dyno bot is also one of the most famous customizable bots where you can adjust the features like moderation, auto roles, and anti-spam according to your needs. Along with many other features, it also allows you to ban words on your Discord Server.

Open a web browser and search for Dyno Bot. Click on Add to Server, select any plan you’d prefer, and click on Add to Server.

Login to your discord if you’ve logged in already, and Verify that you’re a human. If your login credentials are saved in the browser, you won’t see these options. Simply proceed to the next step. Select any server from Add to Sever drop-down options and Press the Continue button.

Click on the Authorize option to give permission and Verify that you are a human. Click on your server, Select your Timezone, and select Prefix for the commands if you want. Click on the Next option. Tap on the Down Arrow and select the channel and click on Next. Click on the Done button. Locate Automod and Enable it if not enabled by default. Now, locate Auto Delete and Enable it if not enabled by default, and click on Settings.

Select any channel from the Channel drop-down. Click on Add Filter, select any filter and type your word in the text box. Add the delay you want and click on Add.



You can ban multiple words following these steps. There are other bots like an Anti-swear bot, Nightbot for Discord, and so on, which can also help you ban words.