How to Quickly Find Kindle Email Address

Most Kindle owners may not know that amazon supplies you with a unique email address for each Kindle you own. It allows you to send documents and eBooks to your Kindle without manually uploading them through your PC using a USB cable.

But how do you find this email address? In this guide, we’ll show you all the ways you can find kindle email address and use it to send documents to your Kindle.

How to Find Kindle Email Address

Amazon keeps a surprising amount of information about your Kindle. It can be hard to sift through all the menus and categories to find your Kindle email address. Nevertheless, there are two methods you can use to find it.

Either you can find your Kindle email address by using your web browser and accessing your Amazon account info, or you can find it under the account information from the device itself.

1. Using Your Amazon Account

To find your Kindle email address from your Amazon account, you need to do the following:

Run your web browser on your PC (or mobile device)

Navigate and Sign in to your Amazon account

Click on Account & Lists from the top toolbar

from the top toolbar Click on the option labeled Your devices and content

Select Manage devices

Under Amazon devices , select your Kindle type (e.g., Fire Tablet)

, select your Kindle type (e.g., Fire Tablet) Select your Kindle from the pop-up menu

Here you go, you should be able to see a device summary of your kindle. The email address for your kindle is located under Kindle name. If you want to change the Kindle email address, you can click on the edit button.



Again, this isn’t the only way to find your Kindle email address. You can also find it from your device.

2. Using Your Kindle Device

At the time of writing this article, there were 11 generations of Kindles. The first Kindle came out in 2007, and since then, there have been over twenty different models. Each Kindle type structures its settings differently.

This section will focus on how to find your Kindle Email address on a Kindle Fire (now called an Amazon Fire) and the Kindle Paperwhite.

Kindle/Amazon Fire

Pull down the quick settings menu by placing your finger on top of the screen and sliding it down

menu by placing your finger on top of the screen and sliding it down Tap on More…

Tap on My Account

Your Kindle’s email address should be located under your name.

Kindle Paperwhite

Ensure that you’re on the Kindle’s home screen

Tap on the Settings icon (⚙) on the top of your screen

on the top of your screen Select All Settings

Tap on Your Account

Your Kindle email address is located under the last item on this screen (Send-to-Kindle Email).

How to Send Documents To Your Kindle Email

Once you’ve found your Kindle email address, you can send documents to it.

Open your email client

Compose a new email message

Attach the document(s) you want to send to your Kindle

Click on Send



If you’ve followed these steps correctly, Amazon should send you an email asking you to verify your Kindle document. You’ll have 48-hours to verify the document before it will appear on your Kindle. Your Kindle needs to be connected to the internet before it can download your documents.

The Send-to-Kindle service does not require you to enter a subject or a message body. All it needs is your Send-to-Kindle email address and at least one document. You can only verify your document once.

If your Kindle is connected to the internet, your document(s) or book(s) will appear in your library within the next 2 hours, depending on how many attachments you sent, their size, and your internet speed.

Amazon allows you to skip the verification process for your future document transfers. You can read the verification message to find out how to do this.

FAQs

What Type of Files Can I Send Using My Kindle Email Address?

The Kindle Personal Document Service has a limitation on the types of documents you can send to it. You can only send these types of documents and images to your Kindle email address:

Mobi books (.Mobi)

Rich Text Format (.rtf)

Microsoft Word (.doc, .docx)

HTML (.htm, .html)

Text (.txt) documents

Archived documents (zip , x-zip)

Adobe PDF (.pdf)

Jpegs Images (.jpg, .jpeg)

GIFs (.gif)

Bitmaps (.bmp)

PNG Images (.png)

What Happens if You Send an Unsupported Document to My Kindle Email Address?

Again, the Send-to-Kindle email service only supports certain file types. If you send an unsupported document or eBook like an EPUB, Amazon Kindle Support will send you a message informing you that there was an issue with the document you tried sending.

If you want to upload documents that are unsupported by the service, you’ll have to convert them first and then copy them over to your Kindle using a USB cable connected to a PC.

How Many Documents Can You Send in One Email?

Amazon can process 25 attachments in one email at a time. However, the number of attachments you can send via email also depends on your email messaging service.

How Big Can the File Attachment(s) Be?

The combined file size of the attachment(s) you send using the Send-to-Kindle service needs to be smaller than 50MB. You can compress them into an archive (.zip or .rar), and the Amazon service will unpack them for you.

Can Amazon’s Send-to-kindle Service Convert Documents for Me?

The Amazon Send-to-Kindle service can convert documents and books into Kindle’s native eBook format (.azw). If you want to use this option, you must insert the word “Convert” into the email message’s subject line.

Can I Change My Amazon Send-to-kindle Email Address?

Amazon allows you to change or edit your Amazon email address under its Manage devices option. Simply click on edit next to your Kindle email address.

You can change the email address prefix (the portion before the @) but not the email domain (the part after the @). Thus, your Send-to-Kindle email address needs to end with “@kindle.com”