9 Ways to Find Model Number on a Laptop

If you ever think of replacing or upgrading components of your laptop, you would definitely want to find its Model Number.

Or in scenarios of adding any accessories as well, you shouldn’t ever continue without knowing the particular Model of your laptop.

Either way, discovering the Model Number of a laptop helps a lot, and thus, we’ll discuss the methods of unveiling it on different operating systems:

How to Find Model Number on Windows?

Most Laptops should consist of the Model number engraved or printed on a sticker on the back panel. You can look and try to point out the model number, which usually consists of a 5-7 character string. Some brands do ease by specifying text(Model) on the stickers.

Besides, we have listed six methods to find the Model number on your Windows below:

Through Settings

On Windows 11, the laptop’s Model Number can be easily found in the settings app. Follow the steps below to have a look:

Press the Windows + I keys on your laptop. The Settings app will open; go to the System menu.



Above all the sub-menus of the System, there’s a section with information regarding the laptop, OS, Onedrive sync, and Update. The left side of that section consists of your model number, placed beneath the PC’s name.

Through MSInfo32

System Information is a separate app for Windows that displays all the required information/specifications regarding your computer and its components. To find your Model number in it, follow:

Press Windows + R keys to open the Run command. Type msinfo32 and hit Enter. Navigate to the System Model item within System Summary.

Corresponding to any item, its value is given, and the value for System Model should be your Laptop’s Model Number of yours.



Through DxDiag

Similarly, DirectX Diagnostic Tool also shows the Model of your laptop.

To open it,

Press Windows key + R Type, dxdiag in the run command and hit Enter. The Model number/name is given within the System Information section of the System tab. Have a look at the System Model. The text right to it should be your Model of Laptop.

Through Command Prompt

Follow the steps below to proceed with CMD:

Press Windows key + R. Type cmd and hit Enter. Run the command: wmic csproduct get name



It returns the model number/name of your laptop directly.

Through PowerShell

The steps given underneath are to dig out the model number of your Laptop with the help of Windows Powershell:

Type powershell in the Run command and hit Enter. Execute the following command:

Get-CimInstance -ClassName Win32_ComputerSystem



This command would return a table of information consisting of various parameters. Locate your Model Number under Model.

Through BIOS

Different brands of computers provide system information within their BIOS. Generally, the model number/name lies under the Main or Advanced tab of the BIOS menu, depending upon the brand. Procedures for entering BIOS differ as well. You can search for the procedure online to check the Model number in BIOS.

How to Find Laptop Model Number on Mac?

The model number of Mac laptops is physically printed on the back panel. Usually, placed on the second line, below the Designed/Made in information. A string representing the model number is printed right to the Model label.

But, in Mac, a different parameter can also be used while operating it to view the exact model. The parameter is called a Model Identifier, which should be equivalent to the model number of Mac. Let’s explore the ways to find model identifiers on your mac are listed below:

Through System Information

Go to the Apple icon situated in the top left corner. Choose About This Mac option. Click on the System Report… button. Within the Hardware Overview, Model Identifier consists of the Model of your Mac.



Through Command

This method utilizes the Terminal of Mac operating systems to find the model identifier of your laptop. Follow the steps mentioned below:

Press the Command + space keys on your Mac. Type Terminal on the spotlight and hit return. Run the command:

system_profiler SPHardwareDataType | grep "Model Identifier"



How to Find Laptop Model Number on Linux?

Use the terminal to find your model number if you’re using a Linux operating system.

Open terminal Run the following command and press Enter.

sudo dmidecode -s system-product-name