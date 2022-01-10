How to Make Fire Resistance Potion in Minecraft?

Heading to the Nether or fighting Blazes in the Nether Fortress can be challenging as you will need to make sure you don’t catch fire or fall in the lava. Fire Resistance potions come in very handy during these situations.

Fire resistance potions are not very complicated to brew and can give you an upper hand in the Nether, especially since water vanishes as soon as you place it down. So let’s take a look at how we can craft the potion and traverse the Nether with little less hesitance.

What do I Need to Craft Fire Potion in Minecraft?

You will need the following items with you before you can brew the Potion of Fire Resistance. Some are easily available, while you will need to make a visit to the Nether for some.

Blaze Powder: You will have to traverse the Nether to find the Nether Fortress and the Blaze Spawner within. You can then kill the Blaze to get Blaze Rods and change it to Blaze Powder using the Crafting GUI.

Brewing Stand: You can place the Blaze Rod in the middle of the Crafting Table and place Cobblestone blocks in the third row to craft a brewing stand. Furthermore, you can also explore and find a Village Church, Igloos, or the End Ship to find a Brewing Stand.



While Nether Warts are only found in the Nether Fortress, you can bring as much Nether Wart you can find them, along with Soul Sands, to make its farm in the Overworld. It is best not to forget the Soul Sand as it is the only block where the Nether Wart grows. Water Bottles: One important item you need to brew the potion is Water Bottles. But you will need to craft Glass Bottles first. You can gather some sand and smelt them in a furnace to get Glass.



You can then further prepare them into Glass Bottles by using three Glass blocks and placing them in a ‘V’ shape in the Crafting GUI. Once you have the Glass Bottles, you can go to the nearest water source and right-click with the bottles in your hand to fill it with water.

But be careful when you slay these monsters. Magma Cubes, just like the Slimes in the Overworld, divide into smaller versions of them when you land the final blow.



Additionally, if you already have some Blaze Rods lying around, you can go on a hunt for Slimes in the Swamp biome and kill them to obtain Slimeball. Then you can use the Blaze Rods to make some Blaze Powder, mix it with the Slime Ball in the Crafting Table and get Magma Cream.

It is best to keep in mind that Slimes, similar to Magma Cubes, also divide into smaller versions twice before finally dying and dropping the Slime Balls.

How Do I Craft the Potion of Fire resistance in Minecraft?

Now that you have all the items you need, you can follow the steps below to brew yourself a Potion of Fire Resistance.

Brewing Awkward Potion

As with any potion, you need to craft Awkward Potions first in order to further in the brewing process:

Place the Brewing Stand and open the GUI. Place the Glass Bottles in the Bottom of the Brewing Stand. You can place up to three bottles at the same time. Place Blaze Powder on the left side of the Brewing GUI. You can see the outline for it in the space. The powder you place will work as fuel for the Brewing Stand.

Place the Nether Wart on the top of the GUI, also known as the input section. The brewing process starts as soon as all the items are in place. You will have the Awkward Potions ready when the white bar on the right fills up completely and resets, and the Nether Wart disappears.

Brewing the Potion of Fire Resistance

We can now move to the next stage, where you use Magma Cream to brew the potion you require.

Leave the Awkward Potions in the brewing GUI. Place the Magma Cream in the input section of the Brewing Stand. Your stand should already have fuel from the previous step; hence, you do not need to add more Blaze Powder.

Wait for the process to finish. Once it is complete and the Magma Cream disappears your Awkward Potion to the Potion of Fire Resistance.

How Long Does the Potion of Fire Resistance Last for?

The Potion of Fire Resistance lasts for up to three minutes. But you can increase its duration by using Redstone. You can look at the steps below to so:

Place the Redstone at the top with your Potions of Fire Resistance in the Brewing Stand. Make sure your stand has enough fuel.

Wait for the brewing to finish. Your potions with increased duration will be ready once the Redstone disappears.

After using the Redstone, your potion’s duration will increase up to eight minutes.

How Do I Make Splash Potion of Fire Resistance?

You will need Gunpowder to make a splash potion of Fire Resistance. You can place the already brewed Fire Resistance potion in the Brewing Stand and put the Gunpowder in the input section. With enough blaze powder fueling the stand, you will get the Splash Potion of Fire Resistance once the brewing is complete.

How Do I Make Lingering Potion of Fire Resistance?

After crafting the Splash Potion of Fire Resistance, use Dragon’s Breath in the input section and cook the splash potions until ready. The bottles will change shape and turn into Lingering Potion of Fire Resistance.

Related Questions

Can I use Glowstone to make the Fire Resistance Potion stronger?

The Potion of Fire Resistance does not have any higher levels as the base potion saves you from taking any fire-related damage. So, You cannot use Glowstone on the potion to make it any stronger since there is no need to do so.

Can I swim in Lava using the Potion of Fire Resistance?

Yes, you can. The potion completely makes you fire-proof, so if you were to fall in lava, you would not take any damage, and your armor will not take damage either. Additionally, if you jumped in lava after drinking the potion, you can even get the achievement called “Stay Frosty.”

Can I brew Potion of Fire Resistance without using Nether Wart?

Unfortunately, it would help to craft Awkward Potion using Nether Wart first to make a working Fire Resistance potion. Using Magma Cream directly on water bottles before Nether Wart will result in Mundane Potion, which does not yield anything. You will lose your Magma Cream in the process.