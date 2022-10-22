7 Ways to Fix Your Connection is Not Secure on Firefox 

The error message “Your connection is not secure” appears on Firefox web browsers when the browser cannot verify if the webpage is safe or not. As a result, it completely blocks data exchange to protect the user from attacks and data theft.

However, this error may also appear falsely, even on trusted websites. It is usually caused by invalid certificates or third-party interference with your internet connections. Third-party interference may range from simple parental controls and antivirus software to spyware/malware.

Causes of “Your Connection is Not Secure” Error

The main cause of this is an invalid certificate. You can narrow down the cause by following the error code which comes with the error page. Here is a list of any other factors that may fail the certificate validation process: Incorrect date and time

Antivirus programs

Parental controls

Outdated browser

Malware

How to Fix Your Connection is Not Secure?

These fixes primarily apply to Firefox browsers, but the general idea behind the fixes is similar for other web browsers as well. You can use this article for reference while troubleshooting this issue on other browsers as well.

Fix the Date and Time

Websites require certificates of authenticity to connect with user PCs. These certificates have an expiry date as well, and they are only valid until the expiry date. The wrong date and time may cause these certificates to get wrongfully expired. So you have to confirm if the date and time settings on your PC are correct.

If they are incorrect, here’s how you fix it:

Press Windows + R, type ms-settings:dateandtime , and press enter. You can turn On the Set time automatically option to set the time according to your time zone.

You can also manually set the date and time by pressing the change button. But you will have to disable the Set time automatically option first.



Update Browser

Old web browsers use old technologies which may be obsolete. Updating your browser will solve any problems caused by old unused policies.

Here’s how you update your browser:

Launch Firefox. Open the browser menu by clicking on the icon representing three horizontal lines. Go to Help > About Firefox. This will check for any available updates and notify you about it.



Additionally, you can also go to the official Firefox website and download the latest Firefox version from there.

Reinstall Antivirus

This error can occur due to missing certificates as well. You can try to reinstall your antivirus so that it reinstates the certificates as well.

Here’s how you reinstall your antivirus:

Press Windows + I to open settings. Click on Apps. Locate your antivirus from the list of apps and click Uninstall.

Go to the official website and download it again. Double-click on the downloaded file to install the antivirus. You will have to give administrator privileges to start the installation process.

Also, make sure Firefox is closed when you install the antivirus.

Disable Third-party Web Protection

Certain antiviruses also have a web protection feature with their base system protections. These web protection services insert their own certificates and do the certification validation work instead of the browsers. They have their own list of certificates to match with. This can also cause a not secure connection error.

Windows has preinstalled antivirus software that includes web protection services. The Windows defender generally doesn’t cause this issue. However, if you have third-party antivirus installed, this error may appear more often. You can disable the web protection features provided by third-party antivirus to fix this problem.

The Windows defender has a web-protection service as well. Using the defender’s protection system may solve this error. Here’s how you enable it:

Press Windows + I to open settings. Go to Update & Security.

Click on Windows Security from the left panel and go to App & browser control. If it is disabled, the icon will show a yellow warning sign. You can turn it on by clicking on the Turn on button.



Change Browser Preferences

Different software has different security policies. Firefox allows changes to its preference settings to provide transparency on these policies. This setting will allow the browser to additionally look into the Windows certificate trust store for any certificate authorities which were custom added by the user or any third parties.

The following steps will guide you on how to change it:

Open the Firefox browser, type about:config in the address bar, and press enter. Click on Accept the Risk and Continue.

Type security.enterprise_roots.enabled in the Search preference name bar.

Double-clicking on the result will change the config setting from false to true.

By changing the preference setting, you are allowing the Firefox browser to import certificates from other sources. If this step doesn’t work and you have security concerns, you can revert the changes by backtracking the steps and changing it back to false.

Check for Malware

Malware on your PC can also sometimes cause this error. They can intercept the data traffic between your PC and the internet. You can scan and remove malware from your device using Windows defender. Here’s how you do it:

Press Windows + I to open settings. Navigate to Update & Security.

Click on Windows Security on the left panel and go to Virus & threat protection. Go to Scan options under Current threats. Choose the Microsoft Defender Offline scan option and click on Scan now.

This will check your PC for malware on your next boot.



Check for The Certificate

You can check what entity issued the certificate for the specific website by checking the certificate itself. You can check the certificate by clicking on the icon before the URL in the address bar. It can help identify the culprit of the problem. You will have to troubleshoot the culprit accordingly.

Here’s how you check the certificate: