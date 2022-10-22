Firestick Remote Not Working? 5 Ways to Fix It

We often encounter instances where our Firestick remote stops working and halts our streaming experience. Sometimes the remote buttons do not respond. Or, the remote does not pair with the Fire TV stick.

Your remote will not work if you haven’t updated the Firestick Remote software. Moreover, the general reason, such as physical interference, can also lead to this issue. As long as there are no physical damages on the remote, you can solve this problem on your own with simple fixes.

So, in this article, let’s find out the complete guide to fixes to troubleshoot the issue.

Why is Firestick Remote Not Working?

The probable reasons why your Firestick remote is not working are as follows. External damage on remote

Dead or defective batteries

Physical Obstructions or interference in signals

Large gap between TV and remote

Incompatible replacement remote

Outdated remote software

How to Fix Firestick Remote Not Working?

Before you begin with the fixes, you can try a general fix to solve the problem.

Check for external damages on your Firestick remote.

You must sync Firestick remote with your TV. If you haven’t yet, you can pair it.

Since Firestick remotes require a Bluetooth connection, you must ensure there are no physical interferences between your Fire TV stick and the remote. Electrical equipment near Fire TV Stick can disrupt Bluetooth signal. So you can remove them.

While aiming the remote on your Fire TV Stick, you can try different positions within the 30ft.

Besides, if basic troubleshooting does not work, you can follow the other fixes one by one below.

Check and Replace Batteries

Your Firestick remote will not work if the batteries are dead or defective. Therefore, you can check them and get new replacement batteries if needed. In case you see the existing remote batteries leaking, refrain from touching them with your bare hands. You can remove them using rubber gloves.

In case there are no physical damages on the batteries, the batteries might be dead. Or, you might have inserted them in the wrong direction. The Firestick remote requires a pair of AAA batteries.

Hence, after getting new batteries, you can check out the given steps to replace them properly.

Look at the back of the Firestick remote and firmly slide the little circle upwards to open the battery compartment. Gently pull out the Old batteries from the compartment. Now, take New batteries and press down the Minus sign of the battery into the negative terminal. Then, gently place the other end of the battery such that the plus sign fits in the positive terminal perfectly.

Close the Battery compartment. Press any buttons on the remote to see if it works.

Test Firestick App Remote

You can use the Firestick app remote on your Fire tablets or smartphones to check if it works. You can access the virtual remote on the Fire TV app when you sync your smartphone with Fire TV Stick. But both devices must be on the same Wi-Fi network.

If the virtual remote works fine, the issue lies within the physical remote. However, you can continue using the app remote as a replacement. While setting up the Firestick app remote, your TV must be on. Here are the steps for it.

Install the Fire TV application on your tablet or smartphone. You can see your Fire TV device name when you launch the app. Tap on it to connect with your TV.

Now, a PIN appears on your Fire TV Stick. Enter the code on your smartphone or tablet.

You can see Virtual app remote on your screen.

Use buttons to see if you can control your Fire TV Stick.

Update Firestick Remote Software

Your Firestick remote will not work if its software is outdated. Therefore, you can update the Firestick Remote software to solve the issue. Also, you can check for new software updates more often to prevent any errors related to remote. You can use your virtual remote of the Fire TV app to navigate through settings.

Find out the steps below.

Click on the Gear icon menu on the home screen of the Fire TV Stick. Go to Controllers and Bluetooth Devices.

Choose Amazon Fire TV Remotes.

Now, locate and click on your Firestick Remote.

If you see a new software update, install it. Check if your physical remote works now.

Manage HDMI-CEC Settings

If all your remote buttons work fine except for the voice button, you need to manage HDMI-CEC settings on your Fire TV. Although you can see a blue light indicator on your Firestick remote while pressing the voice command button, your Fire TV might not respond to the command. This happens when the Home button of the Firestick remote is under HDMI-CEC Only.

Here are the steps to manage HDMI-CEC settings on your Fire TV.

From the main screen, open Settings. Click on Equipment Control.

Choose Manage Equipment > Advance Settings.

Locate Home Button. Ensure that the Home Button is below IR and HDMI-CEC.

Now, press Select and Pause/Play button together and hold it for about 10 seconds to restart your Firestick.



Reset Firestick Remote

The last resort to fix your Firestick remote not working is to reset the remote. Depending on the Firestick remote model you use, the steps for resetting vary. So, we have compiled the steps for several Firestick remotes below.

Firestick Basic Edition Remote

On your remote, press the Home button and hold it using one hand. Then, using the next hand press the Menu button up to Three times.

You can let go of the Home button. Now, press the Menu button Nine times.

Take out the Remote batteries and unplug Firestick from the TV. Wait for about 60 seconds and insert batteries into the remote. Connect Firestick to TV’s port. When you see the home screen, press the Home button of your remote and hold it for 40 seconds.

It might take about a minute to complete the setup.

Firestick Voice Remote