Did you know you can experience full-fledged First-person shooter(FPS) games on the internet? If not, good news to all the gamers who have a keen interest in playing strategic shooting games like Call Of Duty, Counter-strike and Halo.

Being a passionate gamer, you may sometimes be a little under the budget to play high-end first shooter games. In such cases, it is wise to switch to free or inexpensive, browser-based First Person Shooter games that won’t break your budget! Although a lot of First Person Shooter browser games are no longer running, fortunately, we still have the best ones on the internet. Here are some of them:

1. Battle Royale Games

It isn’t a surprise to see Battle Royale Games taking over the gaming world with blockbuster games like Fortnite and PUBG. While millions of gamers are on board with these games, it’s clear that this FPS game is here to stay. And with the arrival of the new year, Battle Royale Games brought promises of launching new games which guarantee to keep you on edge. The indie developers and big studios are making significant changes in the game algorithm, and we can’t wait for it.

2. Rush Team

Single-player games can get lonely at times, and for a more interactive experience, you might want to try some multiplayer games with other players. Rush team has a deathmatch mode where you can show your shooting skills to other players. Finish off all the players and become the ultimate winner. Now isn’t that exciting?

3. War Attack

Roka made this free browser game, and it is in a cartoon or a cube fps gaming mode. Even if the game size is minimal, it can be gaming practice for a newbie as it is quirky and straightforward without complicated setups. War attack has a gaming structure quite similar to the Rush Team and is a personal favorite of war game fanatics.

4. Warmers Red Vs. Blue

Who knew browser games could provide a full 3D experience? This online first shooter person game features a vast array of Maps and Weapons with immersive and long-lasting gaming experience. So choose your vehicle wisely and upgrade your weapons and play in Team Deathmatch and Elimination. NSDesignGames developed Warmerise Online, and as of 2017, new gun skips secondary threats, capes, and other modern upgrades are available in this fun browser game.

4. Minecraft Shooting Games

Just like the original concept of Minecraft, this game has a block-based graphic style with 3D shooters. Get ready as vengeful zombies are invading your virtual Minecraft building, and you must kill them all. Just make sure you have enough guns, rifles, bow, and arrows, and crossbows to defend your territory and become a pro in all the Minecraft shooting games. Try joining multiplayer arenas and see how long you can survive.

Some of the top Minecraft shooting games are:

Pixelcraft

War brokers

Zombie survival

Crazysteve.io

Pixel Gun 3D

5. Unblocked Shooter 2

Basically, in this game, you make a room and start shooting. Sounds easy, right? But wait till you play it. Unblocked shooter 2 is one of the best free fps games with online multiplayer browser game rooms, multiple environments along with excellent graphics. And if you are passionate about CS, this game will satisfy you (without you having to download it).

6. Io Shooting Games

As the name suggests, io shooting games are a collection of real-time multiplayer games that end in the domain extension ‘io.’ The game involves battles amongst players in an arena, and you start gaining points by killing people. Some of the free fps games of io include:

Krunker.io

If you have to wait for a long time for the game to load, it can be frustrating. But no worries with Krunker as it has no loading time with a fantastic browser shooter. It has Minecraft like graphics with a choice of 10 game modes. Perhaps, the most thrilling would be the ‘Free For All’ style where the game puts you against another player, and the one with the most kills wins. It is an intense head-on-head match with dynamic characters to choose from like a marksman Hunter, a revolver wielding detective, and bullet-crazed Triggerman. It’s no doubt that this is the io shooting game’s proudest achievement.

GunWars.io

Another addition to the io shooting games in this fun and straightforward battle royale game. Enter the arena and immediately start shooting at other players, let’s see how many can you knock out.

Nightpoint.io

This game is a lot of fun as it is a crazy multiplayer io shooting game. You must fight against a mob of undead zombies in a 2D city landscape. Choose your favorite 2D character and start shooting with different weapons like a shotgun, a machine gun, and even a flame thrower!

So, check out these games and let us know your favorite game and comment down below: