Leaked images of three new pictures appeared on the German Site, WinFuture, giving us the first looks behind the fitness trackers. The website features the Fitbit Versa 3, the Fitbit Inspire 2, and the new Fitbit Sense.

Though there is no mention of the specs, enthusiasts have taken upon themselves to analyze what they have on the plate. The reveal includes a successor to last year’s Fitbit Versa 3 and the Fitbit inspire. There is also a brand new collection in the range called the Fitbit Sense.

Fitbit Sense

Fitbit has seen an increase in competition from more affordable productions. Apple and Samsung have also shined with their ECG functions. To get ahead, Fitbit has been working hard to come up with new and latest features, including the ECG tracker.

According to the website, Fitbit Sense could quite possibly be an attempt at meeting the market demands, with trendy specs like the GPS, thermometer, a 50m depth-resistance, and perhaps an ECG tracker too.

S Sense seemingly will be at the top of their product range, with the latest features, and probably a higher quote too. Aesthetically as well, Sense has more rounded and even designs on metal. These features are based on the analysis, but there should definitely be more to it than we know now.

Fitbit Versa 3

The Versa 3 closely resembles Sense with a similar design language. The metal elements have been swapped for cheaper alternatives. Judging by the symbols, the Versa 3 gets voice input in the form of a microphone, temperature, GPS and water resistance

For the most part, there don’t seem to be any drastic changes in the design from its predecessor. The looks are quite similar, with a little rounding off. An indentation on the left could mean a touch-sensitive surface.

Fitbit Ins pire 2

The Inspire 2 does not seem to promise to be more than a standard and straightforward fitness tracker. Designwise, it bears a close resemblance to the Fitbit Inspire HR, although some metal work is seen in construction. There is a hint of rounding off at the edges and an additional side-mounted button.

The Inspire and Inspire HR are being offered at heavily discounted rates, an indication that they will be soon off the shelf. With the earlier version gone, Inspire 2 shows an attempt at being a higher-tier wearable in that group. This must mean some extra features as well, but only time will tell.

Overall

There is no doubt that Fitbit is still one of the market leaders in fitness trackers and smartwatches. With the increased competition, though, it needs to step up the game. With Google’s acquisition process of Fitbit all set, we hope there will be exciting changes shortly.

In line with the merge, the Amazon Alexa introduced in Versa 2 might be replaced. We are hoping to see atleast one with the Google Assistant feature inbuilt. The pricing and detailed specs regarding this next wave of smartwatches are yet to be revealed. It shouldn’t be too long, however.

What do you think? Which Fitbit are you the most excited for? Let us know below!