How to Fix 0xc0000005 Error in Windows?

The error code 0xc0000005 can surface when you try to open an application installed on your system. According to Microsoft, this generally occurs when your system cannot execute the files and settings required to open the application. In some cases, it can be a real headache since it signifies data loss or damage.

The error is the probable outcome of RAM error or damaged system files. It emerges because of corrupt Windows image files as well. So, in this article, we will go through all the possible methods to solve this notorious error code.

How to Fix the 0xc0000005 Error

When you get this error code, it’s best to run your antivirus scan first. Antivirus software scans for the virus in your system and removes if anything malicious is found. If the issue still persists, we have compiled a list of 11 fixes to help you get out of this error code.

Scan for Virus

You can try running a full scan of your computer to solve the problem. It can help eliminate the probability of the error code due to viruses or malware.

Click on the search menu and search for Virus and threat protection Click Scan options > Full scan > Scan now.

If the issue is not solved, follow along with the fixes below.

Temporarily Disable the Antivirus

You may also see the error code because of the conflict between the application and the antivirus software. So, in such a case, you can add the application as an exception in the Antivirus settings or disable the Antivirus software and check whether the problem resolves or not.

Use SFC and DISM Utilities

One of the solutions you can rely upon is executing the SFC and DISM scan. System File Checker is the utility tool that scans and replaces damaged system files on Windows. DISM will be useful if SFC cannot repair some of the files. Here are the steps you need to follow to use these utilities:

Press Win + R, type cmd, and press CTRL + Shift + Enter. In the Command prompt, enter DISM /Online /cleanup-image /Restorehealth .

After the DISM scan completes, enter sfc /scannow .



It can consume a lot of time, so wait till the scan completes. Once the scan is complete, Windows will auto-repair the damaged system files Once the process finishes, reboot the PC.

Perform CHKDSK

Likely, the problem can also be hard drive related. So, running the Check Disk command can check for errors in the hard drive, like corrupt partitions and bad clusters. Assuming these are logical bad sectors, CHKDSK will locate and repair these errors.

Launch Command Prompt with admin privileges. Copy and paste chkdsk /f /r C: and hit the Enter button. Here, C represents the system partition. Type Y and hit Enter to schedule the command for the next restart.

Now, reboot the computer. The system will run the disk scan upon restarting.

Check and Restore RAM Errors

The likely culprit for the issue can also be the RAM on your PC. So, you need to scan the RAM for any error and fix it. For that, you have to run Windows Memory Diagnostic.

Press Win + R and enter mdsched . Pick the Restart now and check for problems (recommended) option.

The tool will run automatically upon restarting, but you can also press F1 to modify the settings, such as the test types. After the tests are complete, you can view the results and check if there are any memory issues in your system. You can also do the same by viewing the Event Viewer logs later.

If any memory problems are indeed present, it would be best to reseat the RAM modules and try different combinations of slots and sticks to try and single out the faulty component.

Change LoadAppInit_DLLs Data Value

You may also encounter this error code if some registry values are corrupt, with the LoadAppInit_DLLs value to be exact. So, you can change the value data to fix the error code issue.

Type regedit after you press the Windows and R keys. You will see the User Account Control dialog box; press Yes. Navigate to: Computer\HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows NT\CurrentVersion\Windows . Double-click the LoadAppInit_DLLs value. After that, change the Value data to 0 and press OK.

Close the Registry Editor and restart your PC.

Deactivate DEP

The Data Execution Prevention shields the PC from harmful threats related to viruses and security concerns. It is recommended to keep the feature enabled for the safety of the computer. Yet, some applications run into trouble because of it, and you get the error code.

So, here’s how you can deactivate DEP on your computer.

Open the PC with system admin access. Press Win + R, type systempropertiesadvanced and press OK. Click the Settings under Performance.

Head to the Data Execution Prevention tab. Next, choose Turn on DEP for all programs and services except those I select. After that, click Add and choose the problematic executable application file.

Then, click Apply > OK. Restart the PC once and launch the application again.

Update the Disk Driver

The problem with the outdated disk driver brings forth the performance issue on the computer. Likewise, it also deteriorates the compatibility between OS and the hardware. The error code issue is also a probable outcome of outdated disk drivers. So, you need to update the disk driver to fix the issue.

Press the Windows and X keys and select Device Manager. Click > on Disk drives to expand the menu. Select the drive and right-click it. Now, pick the Update driver option.

Then, press the Search automatically for drivers option and follow the onscreen instruction.

It is possible that sometimes updating the disk driver is not enough to cope with the issue. In that case, you can also reinstall the Disk Driver. To do so,

After you right-click the drive name on the Disk drivers section, select Uninstall device.

You will see a dialog box; hit the Uninstall button. After that, right-click Disk drives and select Scan for hardware changes. The system will automatically install the missing device driver.



Uninstall the Latest Security Update

You may also get the 0xc0000005 error code because of the latest security updates. Sometimes, the newest security patch can also create new bugs hampering the functionality of applications. You can uninstall the latest security update and fix the error in such a case.

First, turn off the computer’s internet connection. Press Win + R, type appwiz.cpl , and press Enter. Click View installed updates on the left side panel. Select the latest security updates and hit the Uninstall option.

After that, restart the computer.

Check SATA Configuration

If you’re using a SATA drive, you should make sure the cables and the drive are compatible, as version mismatch has caused this error in the past. Secondly, you should also ensure the SATA operation mode is correctly configured in the BIOS. Here’s how you can do this:

Reboot your PC and press the BIOS key (Fn keys or Del). In the Advanced or Storage configuration, check that the SATA Controller is configured correctly.

Generally speaking, AHCI provides better performance, while IDE is better for compatibility. As such, switching from AHCI to IDE could resolve this error. Press the key shown on the screen (usually F10) to save the changes and exit. If something else turns out to be the issue, you can revert the changes with the same steps later on.

Reset Your PC

In some instances, no application may open due to the error code. It means you cannot try the above fixes that require opening the Command Prompt, Control Panel, and Device Manager. So, you can opt to reset your PC in such a scenario.

Here is our article providing a detailed guide to resetting your PC to its factory settings.

Reinstall the Windows

If nothing else works and the error code keeps bothering you, it is time for the clean installation of Windows on your PC. When you reinstall your Windows, all the files on your computer get wiped clean.

As such, the error should be resolved in most cases. But if the 0xc0000005 error persists despite reinstalling, the hardware components like the memory modules or storage drives are likely the problems.