9 Ways to Fix AirDrop Not Working on iOS or MacOS

Airdrop allows you to transfer any type of media file (photos, videos, documents, or contacts) between iOS and Mac devices. To share files, this feature uses Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connections. However, just like any other feature, Airdrop is not without flaws.

Your Airdrop could run into problems when you haven’t set up a proper discoverable status on the device. There could also be issues while transferring files or detecting other Apple devices.

This article will address some of the common reasons behind such issues and also guide you through the fixes to get rid of this problem.

How Do I Fix AirDrop Not Working?

Just in case if you haven’t, you can try restarting your device. Sometimes the OS is to blame — it could glitch out causing some sorts of connection issues. In such cases, a simple restart can fix most of the commonly faced problems.

Make sure that Personal Hotspot is turned off on both of the devices. Also, If you’re AirDropping files from iOS to Mac or vice versa, it is advisable to sign into both devices with the same Apple ID to avoid any conflicts.

Check For Compatibility

You should check whether the device is compatible with AirDrop. Older Apple devices do not support AirDrop due to hardware limitations. iPhones and iPads running iOS older than iOS 7 and Mac computers before 2008 don’t support AirDrop. Mac requires at least Mac OS X Yosemite and iOS devices require iOS 7 to run AirDrop.

To check which devices support Airdrop refer to the list given below.

On iOS

Sixth-generation iPhones and beyond. Example: iPhone 5, 5s, 6, and so on.

Fourth-generation iPad and beyond. Example: iPad Air and iPad Air 2 and so on.

Original iPad mini, iPad mini 2, and iPad mini 3

On Mac

To transfer files between Mac and iOS, Mac computer must be later than 2012 is required

To transfer files between two different Mac computers, models later than late 2008 are required.

After ensuring that your device supports AirDrop we can move on to the next fixes.

Check Your Connections

You must have a proper Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connection for the AirDrop to function properly. The connections can occasionally glitch out. Also, make sure that both devices are within close proximity, preferably less than 30 feet or 9 meters of each other.

Simply restarting the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connection might fix the issue. To do this on an iPhone or iPad, follow the following steps:

On iOS

Open the Settings Application.

Choose Wi-Fi and then toggle it off/on. Also, make sure that it is connected to a network

Switch to the Bluetooth option and toggle it off/on.



On Mac

Click on the Wi-Fi icon on the menu bar located at the top of the screen.

Toggle it off/on. Repeat the same process for Bluetooth as well.



Check AirDrop Status

Sometimes, simply turning on AirDrop might not allow you to connect devices. This is because AirDrop has multiple discovery options.

You can check AirDrop status by the following steps:

On iOS

Open the Settings application. Choose the General option.

Choose AirDrop.

You will be prompted with three different options.

Receiving Off : This does not allow the device to be discoverable.

: This does not allow the device to be discoverable. Contact Only : It ensures that the device is only able to connect to people limited in your contact.

: It ensures that the device is only able to connect to people limited in your contact. Everyone: It enables the device to be discoverable to all nearby devices. Pick the Everyone option.

Alternatively, you can also access this option via the control center.

Swipe up to open up the Control Center. Press and hold the Wi-Fi button.

Choose the AirDrop option. This will list the three discovery options as mentioned above.

Select the Everyone option.

On Mac

Open Finder by pressing Option + Command + Space keys. Select AirDrop from the left sidebar.

Select Allow Me To Be Discovered By.

Select the Everyone option.

AirDrop Restrictions

When you enable screen time, the Content & Privacy Restriction could hide or restrict the option to toggle AirDrop. To resolve this issue, follow the given steps.

Open the Settings application. Navigate to Screen Time.

If you don’t use screen time, turn it off. This will consequently remove every restriction.

If you do use screen time then navigate to Content & Privacy Restrictions.

Press Allowed Apps.

Enable Airdrop.



On Mac, the Firewall can block all incoming connections which is why it is advisable to turn it off. To turn the firewall off follow the given steps:

Click on Apple Menu and then click on System Preference.

Click on Security & Privacy and navigate to the Firewall tab.

Select the Lock Icon and enter your credentials.

Under Firewall options, deselect Block all incoming connections.



Check for Software Update

Sometimes, a glitch or bug in the software might cause a connectivity issue. The best way to go about this issue is to update the device’s firmware. These updates tend to fix such issues that reside within the software. To update firmware on iOS, You should follow the given steps.

On iOS

Open Settings. Navigate to General.

Press on Software Update.

Download and install any software updates that are pending.



On Mac

Open Apple Menu. Select System Preference.

Click on System Update.

Download and install any software updates that are pending.



Turn Off Do Not Disturb

The primary function of the Do Not Disturb mode is to block almost all incoming calls or notifications. If you enable this feature, it may also disable your airdrop connection.

So, make sure you have disabled it on both sender and receiver’s device.

On iOS

Open the Settings application. Pick the Do Not Disturb option.

Make sure that it is turned off.

On Mac

Open Apple Menu.

Select System Preference. Click on Notifications & Focus and switch to the focus tab.

Toggle the option off if it is turned on.



Turn Off Airplane Mode

While the Do Not Disturb option only block incoming calls, the Airplane mode blocks all incoming transmissions and signals. Therefore, it should be turned off as well.

Open the Settings application. Navigate to Airplane Mode and turn it off.



Alternatively,

Open Control Center. Tap on Airplane Mode to turn it off.

On Mac, you can simply turn off Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Reset All Network

If nothing works, try resetting all network connections to their default state.

This process deletes all previously configured Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections — so make sure to note down important connections such as Wi-Fi SSID, Password, etc.

On iOS

Open the Settings application. Navigate to General.

Press Transfer or Reset iPhone.

On the bottom, tap on Reset

Navigate to Reset Network Settings.

Enter your passcode in the prompt. Press on Reset Network Settings and wait until the device reboots.

On Mac

Open Apple Menu. Select System Preference. Click on Network.

Select the SSID that you wish to reset. Click on the “–” minus icon on the bottom of the menu.

Click on apply.

Reset the Device

If even resetting your network didn’t solve the issue, the only option left it to reset your device.

A hard reset will delete all of the data stored in the device and revert to its factory setting. It is a good idea to back up all your necessary data in an external drive or iCloud storage beforehand. To reset the iOS device, follow the following steps.

On iOS

Open the Settings application. Navigate to the General option.

Scroll down and choose the Transfer or Reset iPhone option.

Select Erase All Content and Settings.

You will be prompted to enter your Passcode/Fingerprint/FaceId. The next prompt will ask for your confirmation to erase all data and reset all settings. After the confirmation, the device will take some time to reset and reboot upon completion.

If you don’t know the password to reset the device, check out our guide on how to reset iPhone without password.

On Mac