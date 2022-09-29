Fix aksdf.sys Blue Screen Error in Windows

The aksdf.sys is a system file that belongs to Aladdin HASP Data Filter Device Driver. It is a part of SafeNet Inc and works on filtering non-essential data. This file works under the Sentinel Application system which is used for encryption and protection of data of your PC.

Error in this file can prevent communication between the computer’s operating system and special external USB or connected devices. This will lead your PC to crash and encounter a Blue Screen error. This article discusses the reasons for this error and the method to fix them.

How to Fix the Error?

Sometimes, files can get corrupted during a Windows update, including the aksdf.sys file. Thus, the foremost thing to do is to perform changes to the driver handling this file which is the SafeNet USB driver. Here’s how you do it:

Update the SafeNet USB driver

This USB device driver by SafeNet Inc manages the aksdf.file file. Issues within the driver are likely causes for this file to malfunction and report errors. Therefore, fixing the problems with the SafeNet USB driver can fix issues with the concerned file. Here’s how you update this driver:

Press the Windows + X keys and click on Device Manager.

Navigate to the bottom and expand Universal Serial Bus Controllers. Right-click on the SafeNet USB.

Select Update driver from the options. Click on the Search automatically for drivers option to search for updates.

Restart your system.

Check if the aksdf.sys Blue Screen error is fixed or not. If it isn’t, you need to uninstall aksdf.sys altogether from the system.

Uninstall the Driver

Uninstalling the aksdf file from your PC can solve this blue screen error. Since it’s a file developed by Aladdin Knowledge Systems Ltd, you need to download the Sentinel HASP LDK runtime installer from their website to uninstall it. This installer completely removes all the data related to the file from the system.

The steps for this process are as follows:

Go to Sentinel’s website;

Download Sentinel HASP > Sentinel runtime installer.



A zip/compressed file will download. Extract it to your C: drive. Type cmd in the search bar, right-click on Command Prompt and click on Run as administrator.

Write or copy-paste the following command and press the Enter key.



haspdinst.exe -kp -r -fr -v -purge

Once the driver is uninstalled, restart your system. The issue should be resolved now.

Uninstall Windows Update

Your system can encounter the Blue Screen error due to issues during the Windows Update process. If you think you started to have this error after you performed a windows update recently, removing the update should fix it.

Here is how you do it:

Press the Windows + I key to open the Settings window.

Open Windows Update > Update history.

Click on Uninstall updates to open the list of recent updates.

Right-click on the most recent update after you faced the issue and select Uninstall.

Confirm your action by clicking on the Yes button in the pop-up window.

Scan Your System for Viruses or Malware

Viruses and malware are known to cause Blue Screen errors. These harmful programs corrupt and delete the system files that cause Windows to crash. Scan your system with any proper antivirus software to remove the threat.

To scan your system using Microsoft defender, follow these steps:

Open Settings.

Click on Update & Security and go to Windows Security.

Click on Virus & threat protection under Protection areas. Select the Scan options under Current threats.

Select your preferred option and click Scan now.

Restart your system after the scan is complete.

Check your PC for sys file error once the scan is complete. If it still crashes with a BSoD error, resort to our final solution.

Perform a System Restore

The System Restore function is used to revert the changes and updates made to your computer without requiring you to completely format the device and reinstall the OS. The PC returns to the restore point designated by you. You need to, however, enable this function manually before being able to use it. To do so:

Press Windows+R to open run, type sysdm.cpl , and press enter to open system properties. In the System Properties window, go to the System Protection tab.

Click on the Create button and type a description to identify the restore point.

Click on Close after the restore point is created.

Once you create the system resort point, you will be able to revert all the future changes you make to your PC back to this current setting, removing the faulty update files causing this BSOD error. Now, to perform System Restore, follow these steps:

Type Recovery in the search bar and hit Enter.

Click the Open System Restore function.

Hit the Next button and select the restore point you previously saved.

Click on the Scan for affected programs options.

Programs and items that will be deleted after the restore is displayed. Select Close > Next > Finish to confirm.

Reset Your PC to Factory Setting

You need to reset your PC to its factory setting if none of the other solutions worked for you. Clean and fresh software is the best way to solve these driver-related issues. This will revert all the changes made by you or the system.

However, use this as a last resort since resetting your device removes all the later installed apps and resets the system settings. To reset, follow these steps:

Open the Settings from Start or press the Windows + I key.

Open Update & Security and go to Recovery.

Click on Get started button under Reset this PC. Choose an option between keeping your files or removing them.

Select the option to reinstall windows after the reset.

Press Reset to confirm.

In this manner, you can save your PC from aksdf.sys Blue Screen error. Keep in mind that BSoD errors are dangerous and can cause major problems like data loss and system crashes. So always try to solve these types of issues immediately.

Contact your service provider or the manufacturer for further instructions if you don’t seem to find any solution. You are most welcome to give your valuable feedback in the comment section below.