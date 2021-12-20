Fix: An Existing Connection Was Forcibly Closed by the Remote Host on Minecraft

Minecraft is still one of the most played games worldwide. Besides its well-loved pixelated graphics, the Massively Multiplayer Mode is also why players love this game so much.

But, things don’t always go smooth in Multiplayer mode. Sometimes, you may face a connection error that says, “An existing connection was forcibly closed by the remote host.” We’ve listed a few fixes you can try to solve the issue.

What is ‘An existing connection was forcibly closed by the remote host’?

If talking in layman’s terms, it is an internet connection error. Your PC fails to connect to the Minecraft server you tried to join properly. It creates the error: Internal Exception: java.io.ioexception.

Usually, you face this error when your internet is not stable. It can be due to a weak internet connection or problems with your router.

Other reasons might be that the Windows firewall is blocking the connection to the game or when your game cannot connect to the server’s IP address.

How to Fix ‘An existing connection was forcibly closed by the remote host’

The fixes are easy, and you can do them yourself. You can try them one after the other until one of them works for you.

Give Access to Minecraft Windows Firewall

Windows Defender is great for keeping viruses at bay, but sometimes it does not trust some of your installed apps. Hence, the firewall blocks apps like Minecraft. You can easily disable the firewall by following these steps.

Go to Search, and type Control Panel, and hit Enter.

Go to System and Security. Find Windows Defender Firewall and select it. There will be a list of options on the left side. Click on Allow an app or feature through Windows Defender Firewall. Press the Change Settings button. Remember, you will need Admin privileges to change the settings.

You will now see a list of apps on your PC. Scroll down until you see multiple Java (TM) Platform SE binary entries. Then, checkmark the Private option on the right side. Press OK once you are done.

Clear Your System’s DNS Cache

You might get the error sometimes because your system cache is corrupted. It is not a big issue and can be solved easily through the command prompt.

Go to Windows and search for Command Prompt. Once you see the app, right-click and select Run as Administrator.

Once it opens, type these commands one at a time and hit Enter.

ipconfig /flushdns

ipconfig /release

ipconfig /renew

When everything is done, close the window and check if the problem is fixed or not.

Reinstall Java

If the error still shows up when you try to join a server, try reinstalling your Java using the steps below. There is a good chance this can solve the problem.

Go to Control Panel and select Programs (Programs and Features in Windows 10). Select Uninstall a Program.

Select Java 8 Update from the list and press Uninstall. Follow the pop-up wizard to uninstall Java. Once the process is complete, re-download and install the latest version of Java. When the installation is complete, Restart your Computer.

If the problem still persists, move on to the next fix.

Reinstall Minecraft

If corrupted Java is not the issue then your Minecraft launcher might have some corrupted files. So the best way to deal with it is to uninstall and reinstall the launcher.

Go to Control Panel, and choose Programs. Make your way to Uninstall a Program. Scroll till you find Minecraft Launcher and hit Uninstall. Once the process is complete, Go to Minecraft’s official website and download and launch the Installer. Install the game and check if you still have any problems.

Troubleshoot Your Internet Connection

Next, try troubleshooting your internet using the troubleshooting wizard. The wizard can automatically find errors on your network if you are having any issues.

Go to Search and type in settings. Select the Settings app from the list. Press on Troubleshooting.

Then, go to the bottom and select Other Troubleshooters. (labeled as Additional Troubleshooters on Windows 10) Press Run on the Internet connections if you are using Windows 11. If it’s a Windows 10, select Internet Connections and click Run the troubleshooter.

A window will pop up which shows your computer is working on finding the issue. If there is any, you can see it in the same window.

Reboot Your Router

Another fix you can try is to reboot your router. A lot of the Internet Service Providers (ISP) provide you with an IP address that changes every now and again, called dynamic IP Address. Rebooting should renew your address and thus make your internet connection stable for you to enjoy the game smoothly.

Turn off your router. Wait for a minute or so before turning it back on. Once the router is turned back on, and the connection is stable, check if the problem has been fixed.

Report a Problem to Minecraft’s Official Help Center

If none of the solutions work, the only thing you can do is contact Minecraft’s official support and talk to them about your issue at hand. It may take a while, but there is a good chance the support will be able to help and guide you.

You can reach out to the support by browsing Minecraft’s official help center, filling in your details, and waiting for them to contact you.

How to solve an existing connection was forcibly closed error on TLauncher Minecraft?

TLauncher is a third-party app that provides you with a cracked version of Minecraft. You can follow the same fixes as above for TLauncher as well to fix the error.

If you are using Tlauncher, it’s best to be aware that it is not an official Minecraft Launcher. It may be deemed as piracy.

FAQs

Why is my connection refused on Minecraft?

When it says Connection Error on Minecraft, it usually means that you are having internet issues. Either your connection was interrupted, or the firewall is blocking Minecraft from accessing your internet.

If your internet seems fine, try the steps above to allow Minecraft through the firewall.

Does McAfee block Minecraft?

McAfee does block Minecraft from connecting to the internet. So you will have to add it as an exception on the firewall. You can go to McAfee’s firewall options and add the server’s IP address as a trusted network through the connections tab in settings if it doesn’t work.

How do I allocate more RAM for Minecraft?

You can do so through the Minecraft launcher. Go to Installations Tab at the top. Then select the Minecraft version you play, and click Edit. On the next screen, click on More Options. There you will see an option to reallocate RAM for Minecraft.

Once you put down the values, hit Save to keep the changes.

Remember that changing the allocated RAM size might lag your PC.

Why is LAN multiplayer not working for Minecraft?

The most common issue that creates this problem is when the firewall does not give internet access to Java or Minecraft. Simply go to Firewall options and give private network access to Java and Minecraft. Once you do that, the issue should most likely be fixed.

These are some of the fixes that work best for the players worldwide. If you are still having problems, try updating your drivers manually. Furthermore, you can also check for updates in Windows to make sure that your operating system is up to date.

You can also talk to your ISP and ask them to completely reset your internet connection if the problem persists in two or more devices connected to the same internet.

Additionally, you can also configure your Java and try to solve the issue. However, this is an advanced task. So, if you are unsure of changing advanced settings such as configuring Java yourself, then talk to a specialist and ask them to do such complicated tasks.