Android File Transfer Not Working? Try These Fixes

Android File Transfer is a great way to quickly share your files between your Mac and Android phone. Sometimes, however, it won’t let you transfer the files and displays an error message “No Android Device Found.”

Normally, you encounter these issues due to an improperly connected or damaged Universal Serial Bus (USB) cable. And, if you haven’t enabled USB Debugging you will likely get this error message.

Thankfully, you can overcome these issues by undertaking simple methods like granting the USB Debugging permission or reconnecting the USB.

How to Fix Android File Transfer Not working?

You should consider rebooting all your devices as a quick preliminary fix. Doing so may refresh your network and wireless adapter and may also remove the minor software bugs that can help transfer the file.

There are other fixes you can try to make the android file transfer work back to normal.

Check the USB Cable

It may sound really simple, but that’s where most of us really don’t pay attention. Sometimes we fail to plug the USB cable properly. You should also keep in mind that not all USB cables support file transfer. Some of them are just made for charging purposes. You can check with a new cable to know whether your old cable has some issues, which is why your device is not showing up on your Mac.

If the new one is working, but the old one is not, that means your old cable might be physically damaged. If using the new USB is also not working, you can move on to the next fixes.

Select File Transfer Mode

If you have properly attached and got a brand new cable but can still not transfer the file. Make sure your device is in the File Transfer Mode. Your device won’t automatically switch to File Transfer mode, and you need to manually select it when you plug in the cable.

Connect your USB cable. You will be notified on your screen to select the options. Or, if you didn’t find one. Scroll down from the top and Open the Notifications Bar/Control Center. Now, Tap on the Charging this device via USB.

Select File Transfers.



Enable USB Debugging

In some instances, if you haven’t turned on the USB Debugging option you might not see the File Transfer options. Your device might not detect if it’s off. However, you can easily enable USB debugging on your own. Here’s how you can do it.

Open your phone’s settings. Go to About Phone. Now, you are required to click on the Build Number 7 times to enable the developer mode.

Go back to the settings menu and search for Developer Options. (The developer options might hide inside different settings, so it’s better to search it from the settings to find it quickly.)

Once you find it, tap on it. Then Scroll down and look for USB Debugging and Tap on it. Next, you need to toggle it on. And hit on OK. Then, Connect your USB again. Once you do it, you will likely see the file transfer option.



Switch the USB Ports

There’s a possibility everything could be working for you, but your Mac’s USB port might be damaged, which is why you are having problems with file transfer. So, if you have two or more USB ports on your Mac, try switching it to another and see if it might work for you. Likewise, you can also check with different phones to test the Android File Transfer.

Remove Smart Switch

If you are a Samsung user, it is possible that an app called Smart Switch may be hindering the process of the file transfer. Therefore, consider removing it from your device and check if the android file transfer work.

Re-install the Software

Try re-installing the Android File Transfer software on your Mac. If the other method didn’t work for you, give this a try and many times, re-installing the software actually works to fix the issues. Make sure to completely delete its file but not just its shortcut app. Once you delete it, restart your Mac, and you can again freely install the software from their official website.

To uninstall the Software

Launch the Finder. Go to the Applications menu. Look for Android File Transfer.

Then, right-click on it and select Move to Bin.

To install the Software

Open the Web Browser. Search for Android File Transfer. Normally, the official site displays at the top. So, click on it.

Then, Tap on Download Now.

Click on Save or Allow. Once the download completes, open it. Then, Slide the Android File Transfer icon to the Applications folder.

Connect your Phone and try transferring the file.

Update Your Device

Running on older versions of the OS also leads to bugs and many issues. That may be the reason your Mac may fail to recognize your phone. Therefore, it’s a good idea to update your phone unless you are not getting the latest version. Likewise, make sure to update your Mac too.

Here’s how you can update your Android Phone.

Open Settings. Go to About Phone. Click on System Update. Tap on Download Update.



Follow the below steps to update your MacOS.

Tap on the Apple logo and Click on System Preferences.

Tap on Software Update. Hit Update Now if the new software update is available.

Click on Agree. Once you agree, it will install the new update. Once it completes the update, Tap on Restart Now.

Use Alternative File Transfer

There are many other alternatives to transfer the data from Mac to mobile or vice versa. You can try apps like Sendanywhere, AirDroid, Xender, etc., from your respective store. These third-party apps can transfer data wirelessly and are compatible with most devices.

However, when downloading such third-party apps, you need to remember a couple of things. As they are not the official apps developed by your device’s manufacturer, they are prone to security threats. So, before downloading the apps make sure you have researched and reviewed such apps.