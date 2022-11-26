How to Fix Apex Legends Stuck on Infinite Loading Screen

The Apex Legends infinite-loading screen bug isn’t one most player experience on a regular basis, but it isn’t the least common issue either. When it happens, you can’t get past the initial loading screen on the game; therefore, you can’t actually play or access your content. Like many issues with modern games, the cause won’t be immediately obvious. You’ll have to try a few different solutions to find a cure.

What Causes Infinite Apex Loading Screens?

A few common causes might be the cause of the Apex loading screen problems. Start with these issues that have fixed the screens for other players so you can get back to your path to Apex championship. Connection Issues: There could be a problem with your internet, game platform, or Apex itself. When the connection between each of them isn’t working correctly, it will stop Apex from working and could result in unending loading screens. For example, once Steam’s authentication service for Apex went down, Steam players could not connect. Instead, they logged on and were met with infinite loading screens.

There could be a problem with your internet, game platform, or Apex itself. When the connection between each of them isn’t working correctly, it will stop Apex from working and could result in unending loading screens. For example, once Steam’s authentication service for Apex went down, Steam players could not connect. Instead, they logged on and were met with infinite loading screens. Corrupted Files: The game files themselves could be damaged or even missing. You can try to repair or reinstall the game to fix this issue.

The game files themselves could be damaged or even missing. You can try to repair or reinstall the game to fix this issue. Outdated System Software: Your game or platform may need an update. Sometimes updates include bug fixes to address issues that cause problems like an infinite loading screen. Other problems can also be responsible for infinite Apex loading screens. Make sure you check all the potential fixes before you attempt to reinstall, especially because it might not solve the problem if one of the issues outside the game is causing it.

How to Fix Apex Loading Screens

To fix Apex infinite loading screens, check for the simplest reasons the problem could be happening before moving on to the more involved and rare causes. Once you find the right one, you can start playing and stop troubleshooting.

Check Server Status

Check Apex and your platform’s server status to see whether they’re experiencing issues. Everyone should check Apex itself, but you only need to check Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox if you connect to Apex through those services.

Navigate to EA’s Help page. Hover over the Games option at the top of the page. Click on Apex Legends in the list.

Look at the Server Status icon to see whether it’s active.



You should also check the Xbox, PlayStation, and Steam server status if applicable. If everything is working, then you know the problem is likely on your end.

Restart Everything

If the servers are functioning properly, try restarting your game and your computer or console to see whether it makes Apex pass the loading screen the next time you turn it on. Since it’s stuck in a loading screen, you won’t be able to shut it down like usual.

PC

Press the Windows Key + X. Choose Task Manager.

Find Apex on the list and right-click it.

Choose End Task. Restart your computer.

Xbox

Press the Xbox button on the controller.

Highlight the Apex option. Press Menu button.

Choose Quit.

Restart your Xbox.

PlayStation

Hold the PS button down.

Select Apex. Press the Options Button on the controller.

Choose Close Game.

Restart your PlayStation.

You should also look for any updates for Windows or your console software.

Once the game restarts, if the infinite loading screen is still happening, you’ll have to continue to try other troubleshooting options.

Restart Your Internet

Restarting your internet and flushing your DNS will help ensure there’s nothing wrong with your connection creating the unending loading screens on Apex.

Press the Windows Key + X and choose PowerShell (Admin).

Click Yes to confirm administrator privileges. Type the following commands into the window, pressing Enter after each one. ipconfig /flushdns

ipconfig /registerdns

ipconfig /release

ipconfig /renew

netsh winsock reset

Turn off your computer and console, if you’re using one, once all the commands have completed. Unplug your modem and router from the wall and step away for five minutes.

Plug the modem back in and wait until the lights indicate it’s working correctly and has a connection. Plug the router back in and wait until the lights indicate it has a connection. Turn your device back on and try to access Apex.

If that doesn’t work, try a few other solutions.

Unplug Unnecessary Devices

Some Apex players found that USB devices plugged into the computer were the cause of their problems. Once the right device was unplugged, Apex would start and get past the unending load screen like normal.

Try removing USB devices one at a time and loading Apex to see whether it works.

There might be a problem with your game files if it’s still happening after you’ve attempted the rest of these fixes.

Repair the Game Files

You can repair the game files without deleting and reinstalling the entire thing. The option looks for damaged or missing files and replaces them, so the installation is good again.

On Steam

Launch Steam and click Library. Right-Click on Apex. Select Properties.

Click Local Files.

Choose Verify Integrity of Game Files.

Wait for the process to finish. You will be informed about whether any files needed to be acquired again.

You need to be connected to the internet during this process in case Steam needs to download clean copies of the files you’re missing.

On EA App

Open EA App and navigate to your Game Library. Click the Settings icon by Apex. Choose Repair.



If your game was missing files or corrupted, this might fix it and let you play again. If not, continue to the next suggestion.

Clear Save Data on Xbox

One suggestion that Microsoft recommends for Xbox users is to clear the data saved on their Xbox. It shouldn’t remove the data stored on the cloud, which you can re-download after you’re done.

Press the Xbox Button on the controller.

Choose My Games and Apps.

Choose See All. Choose Games. Select Apex. Press the Menu button on the controller.

Choose Manage Game and Add-Ons.

Choose Saved Data.

Choose Delete All.

Restart your console.

Once you reopen Apex while you’re connected to the internet, the saved data in the cloud should download.

Reinstall the Game

If all else fails, reinstalling the game completely has worked for some Apex players. While it will take quite a while to re-download the entire game, it means you’ll be able to play again.

One caveat: players who reinstalled the game would sometimes encounter the same error later and have to reinstall again. If it’s repeatedly happening, reach out to EA to see whether they can help address your problem. Sometimes it means waiting awhile for a patch that addresses a known issue that isn’t fixed yet.