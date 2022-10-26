App Store on iPad Missing? Try These 6 Fixes

Has your App Store gone missing from your home screen? The App Store is an Apple-exclusive app where you can search and download various applications on your device. In some instances, you may have unintentionally removed it from your home screen. However, the App Store can’t get deleted as it is an inbuilt app, you can only remove it from the home screen.

It means that you can still find the App store somewhere on your iPad. This article lists several methods to help you locate your device’s missing App Store icon. The steps are also applicable to iPhones.

How to Fix the ‘App Store on iPad Missing’ Issue?

There are multiple ways you can find the app store on your iPad. A common glitch on your device can make icons disappear at times which can get fixed by a simple reboot or upgrading of the software. Before we get started, make sure to restart your iPad and install the latest version of iOS.

Reset the Home Screen Layout

The home screen is likely to glitch when your system data is corrupt. When this happens, some of the icons from your home screen may disappear. You can perform a home screen reset in such cases. Here’s how to do it.

Go to Settings. Go to the General tab. Scroll down to the bottom and tap on Transfer or Reset iPad. Select the Reset option. Tap on Reset Home Screen Layout.

Select Reset Home Screen on the confirmation box.

Update to the Latest iOS

Your App Store might disappear when your iPad is running on older iOS. To get rid of such glitches and make your iPad run smoothly, update your software to the latest version. Every new iOS comes with many significant improvements. Make sure you have enough storage available on your iPad. You might be unable to install it if there’s no space left to download the software.

Open Settings. Tap on the General tab. Select the Software Update option. Tap on the latest update and press Download and Install.

Enter your Passcode and press the Install Now button.

Check on Folders

While formatting the home screen, icons may move without your intention. And when this happens, the icons may get hidden inside the folders. Search for the App Store inside all the folders you have on your home screen. If it isn’t there either, search for it on the App Library.

Search on The Search Bar

When the App Store app is removed from your home screen, it might not appear there. Just because you can’t locate it on the home screen does not mean it has been deleted. You can search for it and see if it pops up or not.

Swipe down the home screen. Tap on the Search bar and search for the App Store.



To bring it to the home screen, long press on the icon and drag it back to the home screen.

Use the Assist of Siri

You can also use the voice command on your device and request Siri to open the App Store. Here’s how to set up Siri on your device and use it to locate the App Store.

Open Settings. Scroll down to Siri & Search and tap on it. Under Ask Siri, enable the Press Side Button for Siri or the Listen for Hey Siri option.

Tap on Enable Siri when the confirmation box appears. Now, press the Side button or say, “Hey, Siri” out loud. Once Siri responds, say, “Open the AppStore.”

Allow App Installation

Your App Store might not appear anywhere if you have restricted your iPad from accessing it. You have to allow app installation to make your missing App Store appear. Here’s how to do it.

Open Settings. Tap on Screen Time. Select the Content & Privacy Restrictions option.

Enable Content & Privacy Restriction. Tap on iTunes & App Store Purchases right below it.

Enter your Passcode. Press Installing Apps and select the Allow option.



Reset All Settings

If you cannot find the App Store anywhere, you can try resetting all your device settings. When you reset all settings, your device gets restarted and will restore all the customization you made to the factory settings.