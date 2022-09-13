Sometimes while running apps that require a graphics processor (GPU), you may receive a notification with an error message: “Application Has Been Blocked from Accessing Graphics Hardware.”

When the applications can’t access the graphics card, you will also fail to open the apps. This issue usually happens due to faults with the graphics driver. However, there may also be other reasons for the error.

In this article, we have provided all possible reasons along with their corresponding solutions.

Causes for Application Has Been Blocked from Accessing Graphics Hardware

Here are the potential reasons for Application Has Been Blocked from Accessing Graphics Hardware error on Windows: Outdated or problematic driver software.

System file corruption.

Improperly seated or damaged GPU.

Incompatible graphics settings.

Graphics card not responding quickly.

How to Fix Application Has Been Blocked from Accessing Graphics Hardware?

Before you begin, try running the app as an administrator. If you still encounter this error, you need to apply the possible solutions we have mentioned below.

Update Graphics Driver and OS

The first thing you should do is update your graphics drivers to the latest versions. Doing so takes care of any bugs in the driver software that are potentially responsible for this issue.

To update your drivers,

Press Win + R to open Run. Type devmgmt.msc and press Enter to open the Device Manager. Expand Display adapters and right-click on your graphics device. Select Update driver and then Search automatically for drivers.



Sometimes, even if it shows that your driver is fully updated, it may not be of the latest version. To update the driver in such cases,

Search for the driver on the official website and download it. Extract the file if necessary to get the .inf file. If it’s a .exe file, you can directly run it. Otherwise, go through the same steps as above, but this time select Browse my computer for drivers instead of Search automatically for drivers.

Click on Let me pick from a list of available drivers on my computer. Choose Have Disk and then Browse.

Navigate to the .inf file and click Open. Select Yes to install the latest driver.

If you have any issues identifying which .inf file to install, you can seek help from official websites.

Reinstall Graphics Driver

If you already have the latest versions of your graphics drivers, you need to reinstall them to resolve any non-inherent bugs in their software. To do so,

Open the Device Manager. Expand Display adapters and right-click on your graphics driver. Select Uninstall device and then Uninstall.

Then, download and run the Display Driver Uninstaller to remove the residual driver files if you have AMD/NVIDIA GPU.

You can also,

Seek out the residual AMD/NVIDIA folders inside the following folders and delete them: ProgramData – %programdata% on Run

– on Run Local AppData – %localappdata% on Run Open the Registry Editor by entering regedit on Run. Delete the Registry Keys for AMD/NVIDIA inside HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\ and HKEY_CURRENT_USER\SOFTWARE\ . However, don’t do so if you use an AMD processor as well.



After uninstalling the drivers, go to their official websites and install the latest driver software by following the steps mentioned earlier.

Repair Corrupt System Files

It is also possible that the system files your computer uses to load the graphics drivers have some issues. You can run the system repair tools, System File Checker (SFC), and Deployment Image Servicing and Management (DISM) to scan and repair such files.

Here’s how you can do so:

Open Run. Type cmd and press Ctrl + Shift + Enter to open the Elevated Command Prompt. Enter the following commands: dism /online /cleanup-image /restorehealth

sfc /scannow



Check Graphics Card

This issue can also occur if your graphics card is not seated properly on the motherboard. You need to check the device itself to make sure it is properly connected. Here’s how you can do so:

Remove the side panel and get to your motherboard. Look for your GPU. If its fans are connected to any fan headers, disconnect the headers first. Carefully remove the GPU from the PCI/e slot. You need to pull the locking bar on the slot before removing it. Clean the GPU if it’s dirty and reinsert it into the PCI/e slot.

Reconnect the fan cables if present.

While checking the graphics adapter, we also recommend making sure your RAM and Disk (especially SSD) are also properly connected to the motherboard. Then, reassemble the PC and check if the error persists.

Change Graphics Settings

It is also possible that you have changed your graphics settings to only use the integrated GPU or GPU in power-saving mode. This may cause the graphics-intensive apps to experience the above error. To resolve this issue you need to enable the usage of dedicated GPU.

Open Run. Enter ms-settings:display-advancedgraphics to open the Advanced Graphics Display Settings. It only opens on devices that have this setting. Select the app you are experiencing the issue from the list and click Options. If you can’t find the app, click on Browse, navigate to the app and click on Add to add it to the list.

Check High Performance and click Save.



Then, try opening the app again. If it still shows this error, you need to,

Open your Graphic card’s control panel by right-clicking on the desktop and selecting the relevant option. Access the app-specific settings. Make sure it uses the dedicated GPU.

Then, if you have a low-spec GPU, lower your graphics settings for the app. Otherwise, increase them to reasonable values. Save the changes and try opening your app again.

Such settings vary according to your GPU device. So, we recommend checking the official websites if you have trouble following the instructions.

Change TdrDelay Registry Value

Your system includes a Timeout Detection and Recovery (TDR) setting that determines how long a process keeps attempting to access the GPU before it times out. If your GPU is not responding quickly, it can cross this timeout period and cause the error.

You need to increase the TDR delay value on the registry to increase the period. However, changing this registry setting can also cause long freezes while your system tries to communicate with the GPU. So, we recommend backing up your registry just in case.

After that, follow the instructions below:

Open Run. Enter regedit to load the Registry Editor. Navigate to Computer\HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\ControlSet001\Control\GraphicsDrivers If it has a TdrDelay value, double-click on it and change the Value data to 8. Then, click OK.

If the entry is not present, Right-click on GraphicsDrivers and select New .

. If you have a 32-bit system, click DWORD (32-bit) Value . Otherwise, pick QWORD (64-bit) Value .



. Otherwise, pick . Name it as TdrDelay .

. Double-click on it and set the Value data to 8. Then, click OK. Restart your PC and check if the issue occurs again.

If you continue encountering the error even after performing all these troubleshooting methods, your GPU might have some issues. So you need to take it to a hardware expert or the company you bought it for repair or replacement.