Software and driver-related problems on Windows are as old as Windows itself. It is no surprise that the latest Windows comes with its share of problems.

While we can expect Microsoft to eventually roll out updates that will smooth these rough edges, there are a few things you can try right away to try and fix software crashing on Windows 10 and 11.

How to Fix Apps Keep Crashing on Windows

Restarting the Application

If your software keeps crashing on Windows 11, the first thing you need to try is restarting the application. And sometimes, just closing the app and opening it again might not cut it. You need to open the task manager and close every instance of the application before opening it again.

Follow these steps:

Press Ctrl + Shift + Esc to open the Task Manager. Alternatively, click on Start, type Task Manager and open it. In the Processes tab, you may find some instances of the application still running under the Apps section and the Background processes section. Right-click on each and select ‘End Task’. You may have to scroll down to find if few more instances of the programs are still running under Background processes. Try opening up the application again.

Closing All Other Applications

If you’re trying to run a high resource-demanding apps like Adobe Illustrator, you may prevent crashes by turning off all other unnecessary programs.

Follow these steps:

Press Ctrl + Shift + Esc to open the Task Manager. Close all instances of the apps you are trying to run like described in the process above. Check to see how much CPU and Memory is currently being used. Make a note of whichever resource is being used the most. Go to the Details tab. On the top click on CPU or Memory (whichever was being used the most in step 2). You will now find the most resource consuming applications listed on the top. Right click on each and select ‘End task.’ Try starting up the application now and see if it runs smoothly. Repeat the steps if necessary.

Checking for New Windows Updates

Often, the reason behind apps crashing on Windows 11 is a system bug. The only way you can resolve these issues is by waiting for a new Windows update and updating your system as soon as it is available.

To check for new Windows updates, follow these steps:

Click on Start, type Settings and open it. At the left-hand side of the Settings window, you will find “Windows Update” menu. Click on it. In the Windows Update window, click on the ‘Check for updates’ button. Any available updates will be downloaded and installed automatically. Restart your computer once the update is installed.

Using the Windows Troubleshooter

You can also make use of the built-in troubleshooting feature that comes with Windows. This can help you diagnose the problem and hopefully generate a solution. Follow these steps:

Click on Start, type Troubleshoot Other Problems and click on it. In the ‘Other troubleshooters’ settings, you will see a list of frequent and occasional problems. Scroll through the problems and find the one that is related to the apps that keeps crashing. Click on the ‘Run’ button next to it. Let the troubleshooter check for problems. This could take a while. You may be asked to specify some details of the problem. Speficy those. Windows will offer some solutions. You may try to apply these fixes to see if it solves your problem.

Updating Old Drivers

Updating outdated drivers can also help fix the problem of apps keeps crashing on Windows. Windows normally update these drivers automatically. But if there is a particular driver that hasn’t been updated, it could be causing problems with your computer.

To update old drivers, follow these steps:

Click on Start, type Device Manager, and click on it. In the Device Manager, click on each Device and it will expand to show the related drivers. Right-click on each driver and select ‘Update driver’. (You may want to start with the device most closely related to the software that is crashing.) You will be asked to locate the drivers. Click on ‘Search automatically for drivers’. Windows will automatically search for updates of your drivers. If the latest version of the driver is already installed, it will tell you so. You may further look for updates by clicking on ‘Search for updated drivers on Windows Update’. Repeat these steps for each of the devices, until your problem is fixed.

Reinstalling the Program

If everything else fails, you should try uninstalling the apps from your computer and then installing it again. Follow these steps:

Click on Start, type ‘Control Panel’ and open it. In the Control Panel, click on Programs. Then click on Programs and Features. You will see a list of all the applications installed in your computer. Find the software that keeps crashing, right-click on it select ‘Uninstall’. Follow the instructions in the uninstall wizard to complete the uninstallation. Install the software again. Hopefully, it won’t crash now.

How to Fix File Explorer Crashing on Windows 11

One of the most commonly reported bugs on Windows 11 so far has been the file explorer crashing.

The first thing that we recommend you try is searching for updates as we described above. It is most likely a bug in the system that’s causing this, and Microsoft often addresses problems like these in their latest updates.

If this doesn’t fix your problem, you should try restarting Windows Explorer. To do this, follow these steps:

Press Ctrl + Shift + Esc to open the Task Manager. In the Processes tab of the Task Manager, find Windows Explorer. Right-click on it and select restart. Wait for the Windows Explorer to restart. This will restart the File explorer as well.

If this still doesn’t fix your problem you should try clearing the File Explorer history. To do this, follow these steps:

Click on Start, type ‘Control Panel’ and open it. In the search panel of the Control Panel type File Explorer options, and select it from the search results. In the General tab of the File Explorer Options, find the Privacy section and click on the ‘Clear’ button.

As the third and final option, you may run the ‘System File-Checker‘ to check for corrupt files and hopefully fix them:

Click on Start, type ‘Command’, right click on Command Prompt and select ‘Run as administrator’. Give the necessary permission. In the Command Prompt, type: sfc /scannow and hit Enter. This will scan your computer for any corruptions and will then restore them to the healthy state. Wait for the process to complete. Then close the Command prompt. Restart the computer.

How to Fix Black Screen of Death on Windows 11

The dreaded Blue Screen of Death has been updated to the Black Screen of Death on Windows 11.

There are several ways you can go about diagnosing a Black Screen of Death. The first thing you should do is look at the Black Screen itself. Use a scanner to scan the stop code. Usually, it will tell you the exact reason behind your system crashing.

Once again, the first thing you should try is looking for Windows updates.

The reason behind a Black Screen of Death could also be an outdated driver. If this is the issue, the Stop Code will tell you exactly which driver needs updating. You can then update this driver by going to the Device Manager (the same procedure as described earlier in the article).

Next, you should run Windows Memory Diagnostic. This tool will tell you if the reason behind the BSOD is an internal memory hardware flaw. Follow these steps:

Click on Start, type Windows Memory Diagnostic, and click on it. Click on ‘Restart now and check for problems‘. This will restart your computer, run the test and give you the results if there’s any problem with your memory hardware.



How to Fix Software Crashing on Windows 10

If you’re using Windows 10 instead of Windows 11, you can still try all of the solutions mentioned above. The procedures are pretty much the same for both versions of Windows. Only the interfaces vary between them.

So follow this sequence: