How to Fix Base System Device Driver Error in Device Manager

The error “Base system device driver” appears after you install a new Windows update. You may notice a yellow unrecognized device labeled “Base system device” in the device manager. This means your PC cannot recognize a device connected to it.

The device may still work, but it will not function at its full potential. The Generic chipset driver can make minimalistic use of the important hardware components even though the PC fails to recognize them. Here, in this article, we’ve listed a few methods to fix this driver issue.

How to Fix Base System Device Driver Error?

This is a common device driver-related issue which can usually be solved by installing the respective drivers. The main issue is recognizing the correct drivers to install. The solutions below will show you how to detect the missing drivers and how to install them.

Manually Download Drivers

All computer manufacturers have a list of all drivers and support utility software listed on their official website. The website interface for different manufacturers may differ, but the general process is similar.

Here’s how you manually download and update drivers for your PC:

Press Windows + R, type dxdiag and press Enter. Click on Save all Information and save the TXT file in your preferred location.

Open the TXT file and copy the System model.

Search for the system model on the manufacturer’s website. Go to the Drivers section and download all the drivers listed. Make sure you choose the correct operating system before downloading the drivers. You may skip some drivers you think are unnecessary. Install all the drivers that you downloaded. If the drivers are already installed, it will notify you about it. And if an older version of the driver is present, it will just update the driver.

Auto Update Drivers

You can directly check for updates from the device manager as well. But this option may not be completely reliable. It may or may not detect the drivers. If you want to be sure, you can manually download the drivers following the above steps.

Nonetheless, follow these steps to automatically check for driver updates.

Press Windows + X and open Device manager. Navigate to other devices and right-click on Base System Device.

Click on Update driver.

Click on Search Automatically for drivers. This will automatically search your PC for any available driver updates. If you know the location of the drivers, you can also click on Browse my computer for drivers and navigate to the location of the driver.



Update Windows

The windows update can also check for driver updates. While the device manager only checks for updates on your PC, Windows update will check for drivers online.

These steps will guide you on how to update windows:

Press Windows + I to open settings. Go to Update & security > Windows update.

Click on Check for updates. If any updates are available, windows will list them all out. You can also press the View all optional updates in case they don’t show up. Expand Driver updates to check all available driver updates.

Click on Download to download the drivers. Once the driver download is complete, click Install to install the corresponding driver. You may need to grant administrator privileges. Some updates may require you to restart your PC for a complete installation.

Install According to Hardware ID

You may not be able to see exactly what hardware’s driver is missing. But the hardware IDs are built into the hardware’s foundational codes, which Windows can read even if the drivers are corrupt. You can look up the hardware ID on the internet to know more about the device.

Here are the steps to check hardware ID and update accordingly: