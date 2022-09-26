The BCM20702A0 driver is the Bluetooth driver that facilitates the communication of the Broadcom Bluetooth device with the operating system. Users get BCM20702A0 Driver is Unavailable error whenever there is an issue with this driver due to a driver corruption or if it is not installed correctly, .

This specific error primarily affects the USB Bluetooth adapters. And it may prevent Bluetooth devices to work on Windows. Users also can get an error sign along with the BCM20702A0 in the Device Manager.

This is also a very common issue if the generic Bluetooth drivers coincide and conflict with the BCM20702A0. To fix this, you can disable the conflicting driver but this might not work for everyone.

Reason for BCM20702A0 Driver is Unavailable Error

BCM20702A0 conflicting with other drivers

Outdated, missing, or corrupted driver

Issues with the Bluetooth Support Service

Error during the driver installation process

Faulty USB Bluetooth Adapter The major reasons behind the BCM20702A0 Driver is Unavailable Error are known to be:

How to Fix BCM20702A0 Driver is Unavailable Error

Before you start with the common fixes, start by turning the Airplane mode on. Restart the computer and now disable the Airplane mode. Finally, check the Bluetooth to see if it is working fine.

To find the Airplane mode, Go to Settings > Network & internet.

Run Bluetooth Troubleshooter

Windows troubleshooter is the built-in utility that diagnoses and fixes the issues in the system related to internet connectivity, display, and many others. This troubleshooter can be used to fix the issues with Bluetooth as well. This will repair the Bluetooth drivers as well if they are missing or corrupted for some reason.

Press Windows Key + I to go to Settings. Go to System > Troubleshoot Click on Other troubleshooters. Find the Bluetooth troubleshooter and click on the Run button. The troubleshooter will run and find the issues with Bluetooth. Follow the prompt and fix the issue.

Restart Bluetooth Support Service

The Bluetooth support service facilitates the functioning of the Bluetooth peripherals and supports the detection and pairing of remote Bluetooth devices. This service starts automatically when Bluetooth is turned on.

You can try restarting the service to get rid of many Bluetooth related issues.

Press Windows key + R, type services.msc , and hit enter. In the services list, find the Bluetooth Support Service and right-click on it. Click on Properties. Set the Startup type to Manual. Click on the Stop button and then on the Start. Finally, Restart the device and check if the issue has been solved.

Disable Conflicting Driver

If you have a USB Bluetooth Adapter operating with the BCM20702A0 driver, it can conflict with other generic Bluetooth drivers and bring this issue. Most users have resolved it by disabling the generic driver from the Device Manager. Generally, disabling the Intel-based Wireless Bluetooth driver does the work.

First of all, unplug the USB Bluetooth adapter from the device. Press Windows Key + R, type devmgmt.msc , and hit enter. Click on Bluetooth to expand the device list. Right-click on the Bluetooth device and select Disable device. Click on Yes to give confirmation to disable the driver.

Update BCM20702A0 driver

The BCM20702A0 driver might be incompatible or outdated. This can cause the system to not register the drivers properly. To get it solved, you can update the driver using the device manager or you even can update it manually.

Press Windows Key + x and go to Device manager. Expand the Bluetooth section and right-click on the device. Select Update Driver.

Choose the Search automatically for driver to make the windows search and install the drivers for you. If you already have the BCM20702A0 driver on the disk, choose the option Browse my computer for driver. Follow the prompts and update the Bluetooth driver.

You can manually update the Bluetooth drivers from the manufacturer’s website. Also, check if the BCM20702A0 driver update is available in the Windows update. You can find these drivers under the Optional updates.

Go to Settings > Windows Update > Advanced options > Optional updates.

Check if the relevant driver update is available and pending installation.

Reinstall driver

Sometimes even updating the drivers won’t work. This can happen if the newer updates override the corrupted drivers and missing driver files are not reinstalled. To fix this, you can reinstall the BCM20702A0 driver.

Press Windows Key + X and open the Device Manager. Go to the Bluetooth section and expand the device list. Right-click on the BCM20702A0 and select Uninstall device. Click on Uninstall button. Now, download the Broadcom Bluetooth Controller driver from your laptop manufacturer’s website. Run the installer and update the Broadcom Bluetooth driver. Restart once you finish installing the driver.

Uninstall the Bluetooth and USB Controller Drivers

Many users have resolved the issue by uninstalling the Bluetooth and USB controller drivers. These drivers might be conflicting with each other, which can be the culprit for this issue.

However, uninstalling these can bring some consequences, like some of the peripherals might stop working. Thus, proceed with caution before you perform this. Windows installs the generic drivers for the uninstalled one, but you won’t be devoid of the risks generated by this fix.

Go to the Device Manager. Expand the Bluetooth devices list and right-click on it. Click on Uninstall and give your confirmation for it. Follow the similar process and Uninstall the USB Controller driver. It resides under the Universal Serial Bus controllers. Finally, restart the computer. When the device is booting up, Windows installs the generic drivers for the ones you just uninstalled. Check if the issue still persists with the Bluetooth.

Perform System Restore

The issue with the Bluetooth could occur if there is a driver install failure or corruption. You can revert back to the restore point and get back to the working device state without having to reinstall Windows.

However, to perform the system restore, you must have enabled this feature and created a restore point prior to the occurrence of the Bluetooth driver problem.