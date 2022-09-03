Accidentally Disabled Bluetooth Device? Here’s How to Fix it

With the launch of Bluetooth 4.0/Smart, it has been widely used among various battery-powered wearables for interconnection. From fitness bands to earphones, it has made wireless tech very convenient to go mainstream. Though the usefulness of Bluetooth is unavoidable, connectivity and pairing flaws have always been there.

Many users reported Bluetooth being constantly disabled or not turning on at all kinds of errors on Windows. Occasional Bluetooth peripherals’ users may face slight inconvenience, but this issue scales when users depend upon Bluetooth mice or keyboards.

Thus, this article will briefly discuss the Bluetooth disabled error and its fixes.

What Causes Bluetooth Disabled Error?

Bluetooth Connectivity issues occur when devices are trying to pair. Improperly paired devices cause problems. Smart Bluetooth tech uses different protocols that can result in an interrupted connection. Low-energy devices equipped with Bluetooth 4.0 are not recognized. In limited cases, trying to pair multiple devices at a time can cause multi-point pair conflict. Besides, some major problems causing these errors are: Disabled Bluetooth Driver

Outdated or Corrupted Driver

Deactivated Bluetooth Support Service

How to Fix Bluetooth Disabled Error?

First, check the model number of your PC, search online, and ensure it has Bluetooth specs. Don’t forget to check whether it supports Bluetooth Smart or not.

Second, you should check if airplane mode is turned off on your PC because it prevents Bluetooth from running. Then, while pairing with any device, ensure you maintain the required distance, less than 33ft, for the lowest Bluetooth version. You can even try to pair your PC with a single device and check if it resolves the issue.

Moreover, other effective fixes to this error have been listed below:

Power Cycle

The operating system waiting in spin lock loops won’t recognize Bluetooth devices or may not install proper drivers to pair. Due to this, sometimes Bluetooth devices are shown under unknown devices or other devices with yellow exclamation marks. Uninstall them.

Then, you should move on to Power cycle your computer by removing all the peripherals and turning it off. Disconnect the power cable from the source, and remove the laptop’s battery.

Then, hold the power button for more than 15 seconds to exhaust all the charge. It will reinitialize all the hardware/module settings.

Now, connect the power cable, put back the battery for the laptop, and press the power button. Try to use Bluetooth and check if it works properly.

Run Bluetooth Troubleshooter

You can also use the Windows Troubleshooting utility to inspect for the fallacy within Bluetooth connectivity. Upon detection of any error, it then tries to change internal settings to troubleshoot it.

Follow the given steps to initiate a Bluetooth troubleshooter:

Type Control Panel in the run command and hit Enter. Expand the View by: dropdown menu and choose Small icons.

Go to Troubleshooting. Click on Hardware and Sound. Select Bluetooth and click on the Next button in the dialog box.



It should automatically detect and fix errors related to the Bluetooth device in most cases. Or, if it prompts something, you can follow along with the on-screen instructions.

Unpair / Re-Pair Device

While trying to pair with Bluetooth devices, the computer may set misconfigured settings or install improper drivers. This may interrupt the overall functioning of Bluetooth connectivity. You can try a quick fix by re-pairing the desired device to resolve the problem.

Follow the steps below to do so:

Press Windows + I keys to open Settings. Go to Bluetooth & devices. Click on the 3 dot icon of the paired device. Select Remove Device.

Click on the Yes button and wait till the device removes. Then, Click on Add device and choose Bluetooth.

Select desired device from the listed devices. Confirm the pairing prompt on the device you want to pair and Click on Connect.

Hit the Done button.

Check and Enable Bluetooth Drivers

If the Bluetooth drivers are disabled, you won’t be able to use Bluetooth devices at all. The drivers need to be enabled from the Device Manager if they are not already.

Follow the steps given below to check and enable:

Press Windows + R keys, type devmgmt.msc , and hit Enter. Double-click on the Bluetooth option. Right-click on the drivers listed below one by one. Select Enable Device if they are disabled.



If it shows Disable Device but not Enable Device, your Bluetooth driver is enabled already.

Update Bluetooth Drivers

Bluetooth devices also need drivers to communicate with the operating system. And the Bluetooth device drivers must work on the latest version to make them function smoothly, which can be again done with Device Manager.

Here’re the steps to update the Bluetooth driver:

Open Device Manager as above. Right-click on the Bluetooth driver after expanding the Bluetooth dropdown. Choose Update driver.

Go with Search automatically for drivers

Windows will automatically scan for updates and install them on your device. Perform these steps for all Bluetooth devices.

Reinstall Bluetooth Drivers

If existing drivers are corrupted, then the updated files will just pile up on the corrupted ones. This won’t help in fixing the issues with drivers. So, you will have to reinstall the drivers to remove the damaged files and refresh them with new ones.

To do so, proceed with the steps mentioned below:

Follow the steps above, but choose Uninstall device instead of Update driver on the third step.

Click on the Uninstall Button. Wait till the driver disappears, then right-click on the computer, and select Scan for hardware changes. It should then reinstall the uninstalled drivers. But if it doesn’t, reboot your computer and continue with the steps.

Automate Bluetooth Support Service

Windows runs various services in the background to either execute or ease the running processes. Bluetooth Support Service is the one helping your computer discover devices and pair with them. You can face the discussed error if this service isn’t started. Or even if it’s started, misconfigured settings and an unautomated startup type can cause the error.

Follow the steps mentioned below restart and automate the service: