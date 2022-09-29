Bluetooth Disappeared on Windows? Here’s How to Fix It

In Windows, users can seamlessly connect their Bluetooth devices as the feature is easily accessible through the system tray and the action center. But, there are instances it disappears from everywhere, be it the action center, system tray, Bluetooth settings menu, or Device Manager window.

Users reported encountering this particular issue after installing the Windows update KB4549951. This update notoriously created issues with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity for some users.

Having said that, misconfigured settings, outdated drivers, disabled Bluetooth support service, etc. can also lead to this issue. So, let’s discuss the methods to fix the issue, and help you connect your Bluetooth devices to the computer.

What Causes Bluetooth Disappearing on Windows?

Some of the probable causes of the issue are: The Bluetooth icon is disabled from appearing in the notification area.

The Bluetooth icon is unpinned from the Action Center.

Disabled Bluetooth driver

Corrupted Bluetooth driver

The Bluetooth driver is dated.

Windows update is not installed.

In the Device Manager, the Bluetooth driver is listed on hidden devices.

How to Fix the ‘Bluetooth Disappeared on Windows’ Issue?

As mentioned earlier, the issue can be anywhere on your computer. The first thing to try is restarting your computer. It can help resolve minute technical malfunctions of the system and help the apps and feature work again. It will also restore your PC’s temporarily stored files, refresh everything, and help start everything from the beginning.

You can move on to the other fixes below if your issue remains.

Add Bluetooth to the Action Center

If your Bluetooth disappeared from the Action Center, it might be unpinned. Before trying anything else, consider adding it to the Action Center.

Press the keyboard’s Windows + A keys to open the Windows Action Center. Now, right-click any icon and choose Edit quick actions.

Then, pick the Add option, select Bluetooth, and press Done.



Enable Bluetooth Icon to Appear on the Notification Area

Microsoft made the accessibility of the Bluetooth feature easier as you can easily add it to the System Tray and use it conveniently. But, when the Show the Bluetooth icon in the notification area option is not enabled, you can’t find the Bluetooth icon in the System Tray. So, enabling this particular option can bring the missing Bluetooth back in Windows.

First, open the Windows Settings menu by pressing the Windows logo and I buttons. Then, choose Devices. Now, locate and select More Bluetooth options.

Here, you need to check the Show the Bluetooth icon on the notification area option. After that, click Apply and press OK to apply the change.



Run Bluetooth Troubleshooter

You can also execute the inbuilt troubleshooting option to check and rectify the existing problem. When you opt to try the Bluetooth troubleshooter option, it will check issues related to your Bluetooth. It then provides the necessary fix to make it compatible with the existing system.

Go to the Start screen, input, and select Troubleshooting settings. Pick the Additional troubleshooters option.

Locate and click the Bluetooth option. Now, select Run the troubleshooter. The system will check and fix if it finds any malfunctions.

Press the Close the troubleshooter or Close option.

Reboot the Computer in Safe Mode

Another likely option is to reboot the PC in the Safe Mode. Doing so will start your computer with only the most needed files. The method will help your computer install any missing Bluetooth driver and help resolve the issue.

Press the Windows + R key to open the Run prompt. Input msconfig and hit the Enter key to launch the System Configuration window. Now, head to the Boot tab. Check the Safe boot option under Boot options, click Apply, and press OK.

After that, select the Restart option.

Once the computer boots on safe mode, head to the System Configuration window > Boot tab. Then, unselect the Safe boot option and click Apply > OK.

Next, reboot the computer and see if Bluetooth appears on the computer.

Restart Bluetooth Support Service

The Bluetooth Support Service takes care of Bluetooth’s connectivity and its entire operation in the computer system. If this service is disabled, you will likely face Bluetooth issues. In your case, the Bluetooth disappears from the Windows. Ideally, starting this service will help resolve the problem.

On the Start screen, type and select Services. Navigate to the Bluetooth Support Service option. Double-click it. If the Service status shows Stopped, click Start.

If the status shows Running, press Stop and then hit the Start option. After that, click the drop-down menu on the Startup type: option and choose Automatic.

Finally, press Apply > OK to implement the changes.

Enable the Hidden Devices and Then the Bluetooth Driver

It may be hidden if you don’t see the Bluetooth driver in the Device Manager section. When there is a long list of drivers to display, Windows automatically hides some driver options. In such a scenario, you can unhide it.

Open the Start screen, type, and select Device Manager. Then, click View on the top menu bar and choose Show hidden devices.



Likely, after you unhide the Bluetooth driver, you can now enable it.

On the Device Manager’s window, double-click Bluetooth. Now, double-click the Bluetooth device. Head to the Driver tab and choose the Enable Device option.



Update Your Bluetooth Driver

Updating the Bluetooth driver on a timely basis can help resolve the missing Bluetooth issue. It also helps to keep your device’s Bluetooth compatible with the latest software and hardware peripherals.

Head to the Driver tab for the Bluetooth option under the Bluetooth driver section. Then, choose Update Driver.

Pick Search automatically for drivers.



Try Reinstalling the Bluetooth Driver

Sometimes, the issue remains unresolved; you may also try reinstalling the driver. It can help delete the existing driver, and any conflicting error will also be removed.

Go to the selected Bluetooth option’s Driver section. Then, press Uninstall Device.

Upon seeing the Warning message, you need to press Uninstall. Make sure to leave the Delete the driver software for this device option unchecked.

After that, click Action for the menu bar and pick Scan for hardware changes.



Disable the Fast Startup

The Fast Startup option helps the PC to boot in a lesser time after the shutdown. The computer doesn’t completely turn off when the Fast Startup mode is turned on. Instead, it goes into hibernation mode. Sometimes, this feature obstructs several functionalities in the computer and cause compatibility issue.

The problem we are discussing can also be the victim of this feature. So, turning it off can be handy to resolve it.

Type and select Power & sleep settings in the Start screen. Then, choose the Additional power settings option.

Now, pick Choose what the power button does from the Power Options window.

Deselect the Turn on fast startup (recommended) option under Shutdown settings.

If the option is unavailable, press Change settings that are currently unavailable and disable Turn on fast startup.

Then, hit the Save changes button.

Download and Install the Windows Update

With every new OS update, Microsoft brings a new feature, helps remove errors from the current version, and erases bugs and other software and hardware-related technical glitches. So, if your Windows isn’t running on the latest software, it might be interfering with the Bluetooth causing the missing Bluetooth issue.