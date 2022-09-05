Bluetooth Icon Missing in Windows? Here’s How to Fix it 

Bluetooth is a useful and convenient feature when it comes to multi-device interconnectivity. Windows also make it easy for its user to turn on/off Bluetooth by putting the option on the right side of the taskbar. In Windows 11, the Bluetooth icon is placed beside the Network one, which is accessible when you click the Network-Volume-Battery tray.

But, there have been times when users reported that the Bluetooth icon vanished from the taskbar. Generally, changed system settings lead to the vanishing of the Bluetooth icon. However, there may be other probable reasons.

How to Fix Bluetooth Icon Missing Issue in Windows?

Before jumping to the solutions, you should check whether your PC’s motherboard has a Bluetooth module. Have a look at your Model number and search online if Bluetooth falls into the bucket of your specs.

But, if you are aware of having Bluetooth on your computer, then you should move on to the fixes given below:

Change Bluetooth Settings

The Bluetooth icon must be put on the taskbar from its settings to appear there in the first place. By default, Bluetooth comes enabled from the settings to put it on the taskbar. But, it may have changed unknowingly, or some bug might have initiated so.

In such a case, you can check and modify the settings to make the Bluetooth icon reappear on the taskbar.

Follow the steps mentioned below:

Press Windows + I to open Settings. Go to Bluetooth & Devices. Click on View more devices.

Scroll and open More Bluetooth settings.

Check the box for Show the Bluetooth icon in the notification area.

Click on Apply and then the OK button.

Bluetooth Troubleshooter

Windows has got its own troubleshooter programs to detect and resolve various problems caused within the modular hardware connected to the motherboard. You can give it a try by running the Bluetooth Troubleshooter to fix the icon disappearing issue.

The steps to execute the troubleshooting program are mentioned below:

Open the Settings app. Select Troubleshoot within the System menu. Go with the Other troubleshooters. Click on the Run button within the Bluetooth section.

Follow along the prompts if it detects any issue.

Update Drivers

The driver software is very important for any component to work properly. If Bluetooth drivers aren’t updated on time, they can cause various errors in the overall functioning of the Bluetooth, including the discussed missing icon problem. Therefore let’s move on to update the Bluetooth drivers using the device manager:

Press Windows + R to open the run command. Type devmgmt.msc and hit Enter. Double-click on the Bluetooth option and Right-click on the Bluetooth driver. Select Update driver.

Choose Search automatically for driver.

Reinstall Drivers

Updated devices may cause a bit of glitch, but damaged driver files will alter the functioning massively. Updating drivers won’t fix the existing corrupted files; thus, the issue causing the Bluetooth icon to disappear won’t resolve. Follow the steps below to reinstall the Bluetooth drivers:

Open Device Manager by following the above steps and expand the Bluetooth dropdown. Right-click on the Bluetooth drivers and choose Uninstall device.

Select the Uninstall Button.

After the driver vanishes, you can either right-click on the Bluetooth > Scan for hardware changes or reboot your computer to install the drivers.

Start and Automate Bluetooth Support Service

Bluetooth’s functioning is massively handled and eased out by the Bluetooth Support Service in Windows. If it’s not started, Bluetooth connectivity errors can occur. Better to inspect and start the service, and if you don’t want to face any further problems while trying to pair with devices, you can automate the service.

The steps to check and automate Bluetooth Support Services from the Services Utility have been mentioned below: