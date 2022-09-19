Bluetooth Not Working on MacBook? 7 Ways to Fix it

Various Macbooks these days do not have UBS hubs integrated on their side panel. So, a lot of us rely on Bluetooth to connect our external peripherals to the system. But there are times when Bluetooth seems to be not working on a MacBook, and that’s what we’re going to talk about in this article.

This problem (glitch) within your Mac’s Bluetooth module is usually caused by its corrupted properties files. Deleting these corrupted files should be the likely solution to fix your problem. But if not, there are a ton of other fixes that can be equally important when fixing a misconfigured Bluetooth.

Why is Bluetooth Not Working on My Mac?

Your wireless device’s battery percentage

Bluetooth session error

Corrupted properties files

Corrupted NVRAM/SMC data

Outdated OS Taking the aforementioned factor into consideration, here are all the reasons why the Bluetooth is not working on your MacBook:

How to Fix Bluetooth Not Working on MacBook

To fix this problem of the Bluetooth failing to work on your macbook, we shall work to fix any corruptions within the module with the steps listed below.

Make Sure Your Device Has Enough Charge

Before you dive into the fixes, make sure that the device you’re trying to connect has enough battery charge. That is, if your wireless device is about to die, it won’t pair with your system and might return the idea that Bluetooth is not working entirely.

So first, fully charge the device and ensure that the battery on your external device has not died out completely.

Restart and Retry

Sometimes, restarting your computer and also the Bluetooth module tends to fix the problem. That’s because this issue you’re facing might be nothing more than a simple session error. So, try restarting your computer first and then proceed to restart Bluetooth.

Follow this particular order:

Restart your system. Click on the Apple menu. Go to System Preferences. Choose Bluetooth.

Now, Turn Bluetooth On and then off again. Turn Bluetooth On once again.

Hit ‘x’ beside the name of your device to unpair it from the system.

Then, turn on your wireless device. When your device reappears on the list of discoverable devices, click Connect beside it to pair it with the system.

Reset Bluetooth

Resetting your Bluetooth module reverts it back to default. That is, all the paired devices are automatically unpaired, and all the customized Bluetooth settings are cleared. After resetting Bluetooth, you have to reconnect all your external devices.

Here’s how you reset your Bluetooth module:

Press Command + Space to bring up Spotlight. Search for and go to Terminal. Type sudo pkill bluetoothd and hit enter.

Then, type exit to exit the Terminal.

Delete the Properties Files

The properties files ( plist files) keep the configured user data and profile settings for a particular interface. The Bluetooth properties file includes a list of configurations saved in XML format.

These plist files are known to get corrupted from time to time. And when that happens, deleting these files has been known to fix the problem. Furthermore, the plist files regenerate automatically. So, as soon as you reconnect your device using Bluetooth, new Bluetooth plist files are created again. For this,

Click Go on your menu bar. Choose to Go to Folder. Type ~/Library/Preferences and hit Enter.

Right-click on com.apple.Bluetooth.plist and com.apple.Bluetooth.plist.lockfile and Move to Trash. Then, from your dock, right-click on your Trash can and hit Empty Bin.

Choose to accept any prompt texts.

Factory Reset Your Bluetooth Device

Another way to clear your Bluetooth data is to factory reset your wireless device entirely. However, keep in mind that resetting your device back to factory configurations tends to delete every data within the device.

For e.g., your headphones and speakers have limited user settings. So, even after resetting these devices, you can easily return back to how they were before. But, devices such as your mobile phone and TVs have more data configured within them. So, performing a factory reset will revert all the connected devices back to the way when it was practically new.

So, considering this here’s how to factory reset your connected device from your MacBook:

Click on the Apple menu. Go to System Preferences. Choose Bluetooth. Select option Show Bluetooth in menu bar.

Now, hover towards the menu bar, hold Shift + Option keys and click the Bluetooth icon. Select Debug. Then, Factory reset all connected Apple devices.



Reset Your Mac’s NVRAM/SMC

The NVRAM and SMC combine to control both the software and hardware part of your computer. Both of these components are very useful when it comes to the performance and stability of your computer. One can even extend this argument by saying that your Mac will fail to open, load up and perform the normal functions if the NVRAM and SMC got corrupted.

SMC handles the hardware part, whereas NVRAM handles the software interface part of your Bluetooth module. So, every time the Bluetooth goes down or acts differently, you can reset the NVRAM and SMC, both of which should be done during the start-up process.

The exact steps to reset NVRAM and SMC are different depending on whether your Mac has an M1 chip, T2 chip, or neither of them. So, we have made a dedicated article explaining how you can reset SMC/NVRAM in the most efficient way. Feel free to check it out.

Update macOS

If none of the aforementioned methods seem to fix this issue for you, you can try and update your system to see where it leads. However, this step does have some logic behind it. The thing is, every time developers release new patches for the OS, they’ll incorporate new compatibility fixes and security updates.

So, to fix this Bluetooth compatibility issue, you can update your system, and here are the steps to do so: