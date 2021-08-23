Call of Duty Dev Error 6068 Issue – Troubleshoot and Fixes

When Dev Error 6068 pops up just as you’re about to take your shot or claim your objective, it’s an incredibly frustrating experience. Not only is your match ruined and your XP unavailable, but you also have to relaunch the game and party up with your team before you can play again.

If you’re getting recurring errors titled Fatal Error: Dev Error 6068, it’s time to troubleshoot your system, get rid of the error, and get back to the game.

Dev Error 6068

Dev Error 6068 is one of those errors without an easily identifiable cause. Often, it’s related to how the game and your computer are interacting. Things like damaged game files, older drivers, graphics settings, or Windows issues could be the causes of the Dev Error.

To get rid of the error and get back to improving your K/D ratio, you should go through and troubleshoot a few things. When you stop seeing the error appear, you’ll know you’ve conquered the problem.

How to Troubleshoot Dev Error 6068

Unfortunately, there won’t be any notification when the error is fixed. It will just stop appearing in-game. To figure out which problem is causing your error, go through the following process.

Make a change, whether it’s an updated driver or changing your graphics settings. Restart your computer. Relaunch the game. Play until the error occurs — or doesn’t.

If the error comes back, try another type of troubleshooting. If you changed your graphics settings, try updating your GPU drivers, for example. Then go through the process of restarting and playing again to see if it worked.

Game Launch and Play Style

First, make sure you’re running the game as an administrator. Go to the executable file for the game — that’s the Call of Duty game file with the .exe extension — and then right-click. Choose “Run as Administrator.” Then relaunch the game.

If giving the game administrative privileges doesn’t work, it might be the devices you use. If you’re using multiple monitors, an abnormal interface setup, or other unusual inputs, revert those to the standard configuration, as well.

Use one monitor, a regular mouse, and a standard keyboard. See whether that makes the error disappear.

System Requirements

Unfortunately, each Call of Duty game has several different software and hardware requirements that your system must meet to run the game properly. The game publisher should list the requirements on their site. For example, Activision shows that the minimum specifications for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare are:

Windows 7 64-Bit (SP1) or Windows 10 64-Bit Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300 8GB RAM 246GB HD space NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670/GeForce GTX 1650 or Radeon HD 7950 Requires DirectX 12 compatible system

These are the bare minimums that your system must meet to run the game. If you don’t meet them, this may be the cause of the error.

Sometimes meeting the Minimum Specifications isn’t quite enough to run the game on the highest-quality settings. Check out the Recommended Specifications and see if you can meet them if you’re hoping to run it on these extreme settings.

For example, Activision says that these are their recommended specifications for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Windows 10 64-Bit Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen R5 1600X processor 12GB RAM 246GB HD space NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970/GTX 1660 or Radeon R9 390 / AMD RX 580 Requires DirectX 12 compatible system

If your computer doesn’t meet these requirements, you might need to reconsider your Call of Duty graphics settings.

Graphics Settings

The graphics settings for the game can be one of the sources of Dev Error 6068. Consider lowering your graphics settings to see whether doing so fixes the error. Here are some settings to consider tweaking:

Ray Tracing. While ray tracing can make a game look much more realistic and immersive, it’s also a very resource-heavy feature. Try disabling it to see whether or not it makes your game run more smoothly without errors. Particle Lighting. It looks better to run it on high, but lowering it can help keep Call of Duty from experiencing errors. Shadow Map Resolution. Keeping this setting low will improve your frames and potentially make the game run better. Dismemberment and Gore effects should be disabled. They might improve the game’s look, but they add extra stress and lower your frames. Turn the game textures to low.

Keeping your game balanced between graphics and performance may help make Dev Error 6068 stop appearing.

Graphics Drivers

One way to fix Dev Error 6068 is to update your graphics drivers. These are updated and released regularly but aren’t always automatically detected and installed.

To update drivers in the device manager:

Open the “ Display Adapter ” menu.

” menu. Select your graphics card and right-click it.

Choose “ Update Driver .”

.” Search automatically for drivers.

Let it complete the process to update the drivers and make sure you have the latest ones.

You can also use the AMD or NVIDIA software to update your drivers. They have many other options to explore, too, so consider downloading and using them if you haven’t yet.

Windows Updates

If Windows isn’t updated, that could cause instability for Call of Duty. The result of this could be errors in the game, such as Dev Error 6068.

It’s essential to run a Windows update if you don’t have the latest version of DirectX. According to the developers, it’s necessary to have it for Call of Duty.

To check your DirectX version:

Click on the Windows Logo (start button).

(start button). Type “ dxdiag ” in the search bar and click it open.

” in the search bar and click it open. Read the listing under system information.

You’re looking for Direct X Version 12. You need to do a Windows update if it’s lower than that.

To check for Windows updates:

Click on the Windows Logo and click the Settings icon.

and click the icon. Choose “ Update & Security .”

.” Choose “ Windows Update .”

.” Select “Check for Updates” to see if there are any available.

You can also type “Check” into the search bar of the Windows menu to find “Check for Updates.”

Install any available updates. Try to play the game again with the operating system newly updated. The error might not recur.

DirectX

Conversely, sometimes Call of Duty — especially Warzone — experiences a problem with DirectX 12. To solve this, you can update your BattleNet settings to run it with DirectX 11.

Click on “ Options ” in the launcher for Call of Duty on BattleNet . Go to Game Settings tab.

” in the launcher for Call of Duty on . Go to tab. Click “ Additional Command Line Arguments .”

.” Type " -D3D11 " .

. Save the command.

To launch with DirectX 11 on Steam:

Right-click on Call of Duty in your library.

on Call of Duty in your library. Click “ Properties …” and open the “ General ” tab.

…” and open the “ ” tab. Type “-dx11” under Launch Options.

This changes your game to run with DirectX 11 instead of DirectX 12. Some players have had luck using this command to get rid of Dev Error 6068.

Game Files

An error in your game file itself may be causing the problem. To validate and repair files, work with the launcher you use to start the game.

If you play on Steam:

Right-click on Call of Duty.

on Call of Duty. Select “ Properties …”.

…”. Click “ Local Files ”.

”. Choose “Verify integrity of game files” and let the process run.

Steam will let you know if there are problems with the game and whether any files must be re-downloaded. It can take some time to repair. Wait until Steam is done before attempting to relaunch Call of Duty.

If you play through BattleNet:

Open the Game in your library and click “ Options .”

and click “ .” Choose “ Scan and Repair ”.

”. Click “Begin Scan” It can take up to 30 minutes for the launcher to complete the scan.

Once you’ve finished repairing the game, try to play again. Any problems with the file repair process are a positive indication that they’re the cause of the error.

Undo Overclocking

If you’re overclocking your computer or your GPU, consider setting it back to the way it was before the overclock. Some players have had trouble running Call of Duty games with overclocked systems. Resetting your GPU and CPU to standard speeds may help reduce the occurrence of the error.

Install the Game — Again

Sometimes the only way to fix a game with serious errors is to completely remove it from your system and reinstall a fresh copy. This is especially true if the error has occurred after a significant update or hotfix is sent out to Call of Duty. Sometimes these changes stop the game from working correctly.

Delete the game. You should be able to do this through your launcher. When the game is completely removed, restart your computer.

Reinstall the game as usual. Play to see whether the error is gone.

Always remember to check in on online communities of Call of Duty enthusiasts, like those on Reddit. Sometimes other people have the same error. If many people are experiencing it simultaneously, it might be that the game is having an issue the developer’s need to fix.

Related Questions

Can Warzone Run on DirectX 11?

While Warzone is meant to run on DirectX 12, some people have fixed errors by making the game run on DirectX 11. If you’re experiencing issues, try it on one and then the other.

How to Fix Dev Error 5573?

Players experiencing Dev Error 5573 often resolve it by updating the drivers for their graphics cards.

How to Fix Dev Error 6328?

Try turning off your router, waiting 5 minutes, and then turning everything back on. If it still isn’t working, try to update your drivers — especially those for your graphics card.