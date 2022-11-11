Why Can’t I Upgrade My iCloud Storage? How to Fix It

When running low on storage, iCloud+ can be a great alternative for adding more storage to your device. With the premium plan, you have several storage options; 50GB, 200GB, and a whopping 2TB.

However, on rare occasions, the upgrade process might not go as smoothly as expected. Instead, you receive an error message such as “Your storage could not be upgraded” while subscribing to iCloud+.

Some users successfully resolved the issue after a second attempt. Also, it might be a minor glitch, so you can consider restarting the device and trying again.

Besides that, we have compiled a list of various other solutions to eliminate the error and successfully subscribe to iCloud+.

How to Fix iCloud Storage Not Upgrading?

While the error could originate from your side, check if some Apple services are operational. You can do so by visiting Apple’s official system status site.

If the problem persists, the error is probably from your side, and you should move on to the following fixes.

Check Your Network Connection

While subscribing to iCloud+, ensure you are connected to a proper Internet connection. If your Internet disconnects or Wi-Fi is too slow during the process, you can run into issues.

So, consider connecting to a reliable Internet and try upgrading your iCloud again. To resolve any Internet issues on your iPhone, you can reset the network settings.

Update the Device

If it’s been a long time since you updated your phone, it could be outdated and possibly contains some unresolved bugs. Due to it, you may sometimes encounter errors while subscribing to iCloud+.

On the other hand, your iPhone or iPad should be running on iOS 16/iPad 16 or higher to upgrade to iCloud+. In both cases, installing the latest software update is a viable solution.

Here’s how you can update your iPhone.

Launch the Settings app. Select General > Software Update. Tap Download and Install. Select Install if you have already downloaded the update.

Wait for the update process to complete. Restart your device. Open the Settings app and tap on your profile. Tap on Manage Storage.

Next, tap on Upgrade next to iCloud Storage.

Select a preferred iCloud+ subscription.

Follow the on-screen instructions and complete the upgrade process.

Sign Out And Set Up Again

Sometimes it’s just a minor glitch causing the issue, so try signing out of the account. Then, sign in again and see if you can complete the iCloud upgrade process.

Open the Settings app. Tap on your profile. Then, select Media & Purchases.

On the pop-up menu, tap on Sign Out.

Next, tap Sign out again to confirm. Go to the Settings app and tap Sign in to your iPhone to set up iCloud on your device again.

Sign in with your Apple ID or passcode. Try upgrading to iCloud+ again.

Change Your Payment Details

In case your payment details aren’t set up correctly, Apple can’t charge you for the iCloud+ subscription. Therefore, you could experience such issues. To resolve it, you can edit your payment details or even add another payment method from the Settings app.

Open the Settings app. Select Payment & Shipping. Under Payment Methods, tap on Edit (top-right corner) and update your card details. Enter the security code of your card if prompted. To remove the payment method, tap the red minus icon and then tap Delete.

Or, you can add a new payment method by selecting Add Payment Method option.

Select a new payment method. (Credit/Debit Card, Apple Card, PayPal) Follow the on-screen instructions and enter the necessary details.

Try From a Different Device

If you couldn’t complete the upgrade process from your iPhone, you can use other devices like Mac and Windows to subscribe to iCloud+.

On Mac

Click the Apple icon at the top left corner and select System Preferences. Click Apple ID next to your profile. Select iCloud from the left sidebar. Click Manage under the iCloud Storage section.

Click Buy More Storage.

Select your preferred storage upgrade plan. Follow the on-screen instructions and enter your card details. Use Touch ID or Face ID if prompted. Check if you can upgrade to iCloud+.

On Windows

Launch the iCloud for Windows app. If you don’t have it, install it from the Microsoft Store. Then, click the Storage button in the bottom left corner.

On the next prompt, click Change Storage Plan. Select your preferred premium plan and complete the payment as per the instructions. See if you can upgrade iCloud.

Contact Apple Support

If you are still unable to upgrade after applying the above fixes, you can reach out to the Apple Support Team. They are readily available to solve your issues and will respond with a viable solution.

On the support site, seek iCloud support and select options related to your issue. (iCloud, billing & subscriptions).