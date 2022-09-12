Cloud errors on any platform can become a hindrance, as they don’t depend on you. They come from other servers, so problems are hard to resolve. Either way, we’re answering how to fix “Checking for saved data on Cloud Storage” on PS5.

Your game progress saves itself on the console’s storage or the PlayStation Cloud. The Cloud allows you to retain your progress on other consoles as long as you use your account.

Generally, it’s a stable and reliable solution for PlayStation Plus subscribers. But a time of errors may come. Luckily, the solutions are quite straightforward. The issue comes from random console bugs, slow internet connection, or low cloud storage.

What Causes Saved Data Error on PS5

The error often comes from PlayStation servers, as there’s a chance the server is down due to errors or maintenance. Other common errors include: You Don’t Have Enough Cloud Storage: A PlayStation Plus member has 100GB of PS5 saved data storage, plus 100GB of PS4 saved data. It’s a lot, but if you have played for a while, it could be running out.

A PlayStation Plus member has 100GB of PS5 saved data storage, plus 100GB of PS4 saved data. It’s a lot, but if you have played for a while, it could be running out. Your Internet Is Slow or Unreliable: There’s a chance your console is failing to access the Cloud Storage due to the quality of your connection. There’s a quick way to fix the matter without changing your internet plan or provider.

There’s a chance your console is failing to access the Cloud Storage due to the quality of your connection. There’s a quick way to fix the matter without changing your internet plan or provider. Random Bugs: Other minor bugs could also affect the Cloud Storage. None should warrant resetting the console, so don’t worry about it. Overall, a PS5 Cloud Storage error happens when the console can’t access the online saved data. It prevents you from loading game data or saving game data online. Aside from the main error, you could also get: “Something went wrong” or “Couldn’t sync your save data due to a conflict.”

How to Fix “Checking For Saved Data On Cloud Storage” on PS5?

We’re covering a list of quick solutions to solve your PS5 Cloud Storage. You’d probably need to try various of them before solving the matter.

Power Cycle the Console

Let’s start by performing a power cycle. This is a form of reset that erases random bugs and clears faulty temporary data:

Press and hold the console’s power button for about 5 seconds to shut it down. Unplug all of its cables. Wait for five minutes. Plug back the cables. Turn the PlayStation on.

Before testing again, please perform the follow-up solution.

Add a New DNS to The Console

A DNS (Domain Name System) translates the web’s IP addresses into domains devices can read. You’re getting a DNS from your internet provider, but it might not be the best for you.

The alternative is adding a public DNS, as various tech companies share them for free to improve worldwide connectivity.

So, a better DNS could make your console’s connection more stable, allowing you to access Cloud Storage.

Here’re some DNS settings you can use:

Server Primary DNS Secondary DNS Cloudflare 1.1.1.1 1.0.0.1 Google 8.8.8.8 8.8.8.4 IBM Quad9 9.9.9.9 149.112.112.112 OpenDNS Home 208.67.222.222 208.67.220.220 SafeDNS 195.46.39.39 195.46.39.40 DNS Advantage 156.154.70.1 156.154.71.1 Dyn 216.146.35.35 216.146.36.36 NTT 129.250.35.250 129.250.35.251 Verisign 64.64.6 64.6.65.6 Level3 209.244.0.3 209.244.0.4

Go to the console’s Settings. Select Network. Select Settings on the left. Go to Set Up Internet Connection on the right. Select the Lan or WiFi network you’re using. If the network has a password, type it. Here’s the list of the network settings you can tweak. You’re going to change Primary DNS and Secondary DNS. Input the Primary DNS and Secondary DNS you’re going to use. For PCloudflare’smend:

Primary: 8.8.8.8

Secondary: 8.8.4.4 Press OK to confirm, and let the PS5 verify the connection.

Reset the Router and The Console’s Internet

Nearby, there’re additional tricks you can do to fix the cloud error. Whenever you find it, you can:

Restart the router

Turn off the Wi-Fi of nearby devices if you’re using Wi-Fi on the console

Test the internet connection on the PS5’s network menu

In particular, internet testing can joggle the system correction and fix unknown network errors.

Here’s how to do it:

Start by turning off the router and unplugging all its cables for 1 minute. Plug back the router and turn it on. Wait for about 2 minutes and go to the PS5. Go to Settings. Go to Network. Select Connection Status. Select View Connection Status.

Also, I should add: if possible, use a LAN cable connection rather than Wi-Fi. It can make a massive difference.

Sync the Data Manually

You can try manually syncing the data of all the games currently giving you trouble.

On the home page, hover over to the game that’s giving you issues Press the Options button on the controller. Select Check Sync Status of Saved Data. The console will try to sync the data. If need be, press Try Again.

If it doesn’t work, it means your current connection is too slow to fix. You can try adding a new DNS, using a LAN cable, or trying later.

Enable Auto-Sync to The Cloud Storage

The problem may go away if you enable auto-sync. Additionally, there’s an easy way to check the status of the online saved storage.

Go to Settings. Go to Saved Data and Game/App Settings. Go to Saved Data (PS5). Select Sync Data. Select Auto-Sync Saved Data to enable the option. Afterward, select View Sync Status to check which games are okay. If you see a game that doesn’t have the “Synced” option, select it so its data uploads to the cloud. Do the same for Saved Data (PS4). Note the PS4 offers the option of “Auto-upload” rather than “Auto-sync.” It has the same function, though. It will make your game progress load to the cloud automatically. The difference is it has a toggle for each PS4 game on your console.

Check Your Cloud Storage

There’s a chance your cloud storage is full. It would be best to manage it and see if there’s something you can delete.

Go to Settings. Select Saved Data and Game/App Settings. Select Saved Data (PS5). Select Cloud Storage. You’ll find the option to download data to the regular console storage. If you choose Download to Console Storage, you’d only have to check the games and select Download at the bottom to confirm. If you choose Delete, the process is the same, but with a Delete option. Do the same for Saved Data (PS4).

In particular, downloading the data can make transferring the data from the PS5 to a PS4 easier.

Also, you should remember you can install and play PS4 games from extended storage. You can also save its data on external storage, so you don’t really need to save it to the Cloud.