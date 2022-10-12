This error “CHKDSK Cannot Open Volume For Direct Access” pops up when the CHKDSK utility cannot access the specified drive to perform its tasks. While the CHKDSK command only checks your volume for errors, you can add extensive commands to try and repair the errors as well.

However, the system cannot check for errors if you cannot access the disk. So, the error is displayed on the command prompt when the disk refuses access.

Causes of “CHKDSK Cannot Open Volume for Direct Access” Error

This error pops up when the CHKDSK utility cannot access the drive to perform its tasks. While the CHKDSK’s main motive is to check for such errors, it cannot do so if it can’t read the drive sectors. It may happen mainly because of the following causes: DBR corruption.

Disk lock/encryption.

Physical damage to the disk

How to Fix “CHKDSK Cannot Open Volume for Direct Access” Error?

This error can pop up while checking any of the connected drives/disks, including external flash drives. You can try to restart your computer so that any background processes preventing the CHKDSK command from executing can exit properly. Here are some of the methods you can try to fix this issue:

Safe Mode/ Clean Boot

Before booting into safe mode, you can try a clean boot and then run the command. Clean boot disables any third-party interference. Here’s how you perform a clean boot:

Press Windows + R Type msconfig and press enter. Go to the Services tab. Tick Hide all Microsoft services. Click on Disable all and press OK.

Open the task manager by pressing Ctrl + Shift + Esc. Go to the Startup tab and disable all third-party software.

Restart your PC.

After you’ve performed a clean boot, try running the command again. You can backtrack the above steps to re-enable all the services and startup programs to disable clean boot. If clean booting doesn’t work, you can try running the command in Safe mode.

Safe mode is a boot method that starts your PC with only the most basic programs and files. Running your PC in safe mode can help you rule out third-party program interferences. If the issue does not appear in safe mode, we can conclude that there’s no problem with the system itself. The same also applies to the CHKDSK utility. Follow these steps:

Press Windows + R, type msconfig , and press enter. Go to Boot tab. Tick the Safe boot option under Boot options.

Click on Apply and OK, then restart your PC. Once the PC boots into safe mode, try running the CHKDSK command again.

Run CHKDSK at Boot Time

You can use an extended CHKDSK command so that it executes on boot instead. This will prevent any interruptions since the disk won’t be in use while booting.

Press Windows + R, type cmd , and press enter to open the command prompt. Type chkdsk /x /f /r command and press enter.



This will execute the CHKDSK utility on your next boot.

Run Hardware Diagnostics

This error may also occur if the hardware itself is damaged. Any computer system generally has a built-in diagnosis system that can check your hardware for errors. Here’s how you run hardware diagnostics on your windows system.

Press Windows + X and click on Computer Management. From the left tab, expand System tools and go to Performance > Data Collector Sets > System.

Right-click on System Diagnostics on the middle tab and press Start.

This will start the diagnostic process. To check the results of the diagnostics, follow these steps:

Open Computer management and go to Performance > Reports > System > System Diagnostics. Click on the diagnostic report on the middle tab. You can identify the report by the time it was executed.

You can check for the results in the report under Diagnostic Results > Warnings > Basic System Checks. If it encountered any problems, it will list them out here.

Some PCs can also run a hardware diagnostic from the UEFI or BIOS system. The diagnostic interface may differ depending on your PC’s manufacturer. You can boot into the UEFI from the advanced startup menu. Here’s how you run diagnostics from UFEI:

Open the Start menu. Press and hold Shift and click on the Restart button. After it boots into an advanced startup, go to Troubleshoot > Advanced options > UEFI Firmware settings.

Go to the Hardware Test or Diagnostic option and run it. Again, the interface and phrasing may differ depending on the PC manufacturer.

Disable Drive Lock

Bitlocker is a common in-built security tool that can protect your data from external attackers. It can encrypt your drive, which prevents people from accessing your data without authorization. Even your system cannot access it without a key.

If you have encrypted your drive using BitLocker or any other encryption software, you will have to decrypt it first. Here are the steps to disable Bitlocker encryption:

Run the command prompt as administrator. Type manage-bde -status and press enter to identify the encrypted drives.

Type the following command and execute it to decrypt the drive:

manage-bde -off <drive letter>:

Replace the <drive letter> with the encrypted drive. For e.g.:

manage -bde -off E: will decrypt the E drive.

Repair Volume

The repair volume is a command used in Windows Powershell to fix certain volumes. Here’s how you do it: