Chrome Images Not Loading? Here’s How to Fix it

Sometimes, Chrome can stop loading images mainly due to Javascript settings being turned off. But, it can also be simply due to slow internet connection, glitches, corrupt update files, heavy extensions, and more.

Still, many such errors with the Chrome browser can be vague and difficult to diagnose. Due to that, trying solutions from different angles is key.

How to Fix Chrome Images Not Loading?

It’s always better to first take care of the basic factors. For instance, some images can be of too high resolution. So, check your internet connection. Figure out what is consuming a lot of bandwidth and slowing down your network speed. If possible, cancel all downloads and disconnect unwanted devices.

You may also restart Chrome or your device to dodge any minor glitches. If the issue persists, here are some ways you can fix Chrome not loading images error.

Enable Javascript via Settings

It’s common for some sites to use javascript for creative images and other elements. If your Chrome settings have Javascript turned off, there can be compatibility issues while loading images. So, you can turn on Javascript again in this manner:

On the Chrome address bar, type chrome://settings . Click on Privacy & Security.

Then, go to Site Settings. In the Content section, click on Javascript. Change the Default behavior to Sites can use Javascript.



You can now try revisiting the website to check if the images are loading.

Change Image Settings on Chrome

Chrome has a multitude of settings and one of them is images as well. If you’ve turned off the option that websites can’t show images, you won’t see any at all. So, here’s how you can this setting back on:

Go to Settings by clicking on the three dots in the upper-right corner. Click on Privacy & Security. Then, go to Site Settings.

Scroll down and go to Images. Select the option that says Sites can show images.

You can now restart Chrome.

Try Incognito Mode

Every time we surf the web, our browser accumulates user data, such as cookies and cache data. The downside of such data is that they can sometimes get corrupted and crash the browser or produce bugs. As a result, you might not be able to view images as well.

But, completely clearing your user data is also not ideal for a temporary fix. Instead, it’s a good idea to use Incognito Mode. This mode acts as the same browser except that it has no browsing data. In this way, you can also figure out if the elements of your browser are the culprit. So, you’re less likely to run into errors with images.

Simply, click on the three-dotted menu in the top-right corner of your Chrome browser. Click on the New Incognito Window option. Alternatively, you can also press the Ctrl + Shift + N keys to open the same window.



Disable or Remove Chrome Extensions

Although Chrome has a wide library of attractive extensions, some of them are not helpful for your browser. This is because some extensions come with potential viruses or bugs. But even normal extensions can be taxing on the browser if you have too many of them. Since they’re active in the background, they tend to consume a significant amount of CPU.

That’s why it’s helpful to temporarily disable or remove some of the extensions. Here’s how:

Click on the three dots in the upper-right corner. Then, select More Tools > Extensions.

Look for suspicious extensions and then click on the Remove option.

If you want them back, you can always re-add them from the Chrome Web Store.

Erase Browser Cache Data

Your browser cache data are small pieces of information about your browsing habits and they help to load websites faster. But, this information can accumulate over time, get corrupted, and be heavy on the browser. This, in turn, can cause Chrome to misbehave and glitch, like not displaying images.

So, the ideal solution is to regularly clear them so that there are no side effects to it. Here’s how you can do it:

Open Chrome’s settings from the three-dotted menu in the upper-right corner. Click on Privacy & Security.

Next, go to Clear Browsing Data. Additionally, you also get the option to select the Time Range of the cache data. You can select it however you prefer.

You’ll also find other items to remove, like cached images, cookies, files, and more. But, these are optional. Lastly, click on Clear Data.



Reset Chrome Settings to Default

One of the ways you can fix this Chrome error is by resetting all your preferred settings back to the original default ones. This is because we may never know when the differences in the settings can clash with the browser’s performance. Here are the steps to do so:

Go to chrome://settings . Click on Reset and Clean Up from the left sidebar.

Then, click on Restore Settings to their original defaults > Reset settings.



Update Chrome

Finally, it’s very common for the Chrome version itself to go unnoticed. If it’s relatively old, the outdated files can start to get irrelevant and can have compatibility issues and may crash. So, it’s important to keep your browser up-to-date. Although Chrome updates are automatic, you can also check it manually.

Click on the three dots in the top-right corner and then click on Help. Go to About Google Chrome.



You might see that Chrome is up to date. If not, it’ll automatically start looking for available updates.