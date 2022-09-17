Why is My Chrome Not Responding? How to Fix It

If your Chrome browser is not responding, the simplest method to fix it would be to force quit the application and restart it. However, if it frequently freezes and causes this issue, it would be a nuisance to always force quit the application.

This issue is probably caused by corrupt data, low memory, malfunctioning extensions, or problems in the application itself. However, there are several ways you can fix this issue.

How to Fix Chrome Not Responding Issues?

Before trying any of the fixes on this list, reopen your Chrome browser and restart your computer. Closing and reopening the browser will start a new session, fixing any minor errors it could have faced in the previous session.

Likewise, restarting your computer will free up memory space, making more resources available for applications to run properly.

Lastly, when you use Chrome with tons of tabs opened or many background processes running, it can quickly drain your system memory. This will lead to the browser not having enough resources to run. If your browsing habits look a little like this, make sure not to clog your System memory by closing unnecessary tabs and background processes.

Here are the possible ways you can fix Chrome not responding issue.

Force Quit Chrome

When Chrome is not responding, you usually can’t do anything, and you can’t even close the application. The most common method to solve this problem is to force quit the application. Force quitting an app will terminate any running process of the application and forcibly close it.

On Windows

Right-click the start menu and launch Task Manager. Select Chrome in Task Manager. Tap on End Task.



On Mac

Launch Force Quit Applications using Command + Option + Escape hotkey. Select Chrome and press Force Quit.



Additionally, if the application becomes unresponsive for a long time, most operating systems usually show you the option of either closing the app or asking if you want to wait for the app to respond.

You can use this menu option to close unresponsive applications on iOS and Android. They can also close automatically on iOS devices.

Update Chrome

This particular issue could also have been due to bugs or errors within the browser itself. To fix this, you can try updating the browser to the latest build, as updates often come with bug fixes and security patches.

Follow the steps below to perform this method.

In Chrome, select the menu option (three vertical dots) in the upper left. Go to Help > About Google Chrome.

If an update is available, click on Update Google Chrome. After the update is complete, click on the Relaunch button to finish the process.



The above method was for the desktop application of Chrome, and the process is pretty much the same for all desktop operating systems. For the mobile version of Chrome, go to the default app store of your device and check for its updates. You can then simply tap on the Update option.

Disable Extensions

Chrome extensions are lightweight programs that do not take up many system resources. They are also simple in functionality. However, these extensions can lag your browser if you download too many.

Furthermore, some poorly coded ones can crash your browser if you have low system memory.

To disable extensions, follow the steps below.

Click on the menu option in Chrome. Go to Settings > Extensions. Toggle off all the extensions you have.



If this fixes your issue, one of the extensions was likely causing the issue. While you may not have to disable all of them, you can cycle through them to see which one was causing the issue. You can then click on Remove to uninstall it.

Clear Browsing History, Cookies, and Cache

Browsing history, old site cookies, and caches can clog up your browser’s memory. Furthermore, old cookies and corrupted caches are known for causing various errors. They can also slow down the browser and cause it to not respond.

So, here’s how you can clear all browser data on a desktop or mobile.

Open the Chrome menu (three dots in the top right) and go to Settings. Tap on Privacy and security from the sidebar. Select Clear browsing data.

From the dropdown menu, choose All time.

Click on Clear data.

Reset Chrome Settings

Misconfigured settings can also cause your Chrome to face this particular issue. To solve it, you should try restoring the settings to default. It will also delete temporary data and cache files.

On Desktop

Access Chrome menu and launch Settings. Click on Reset and clean up and Restore settings to their original defaults. Tap on Reset Settings.



On Android

Launch Settings on your Android device. Go to Apps and select Chrome. Click on Storage and Manage Storage. Select Clear All Data.



The Mobile version of Chrome doesn’t provide a reset setting feature within the application. So, you need to clear all Chrome data to restore default settings. However, this will also remove all the saved data.

Reinstall Chrome

If the above method doesn’t work, you can try reinstalling the browser itself. This will remove all previous data and install a fresh new version of the application, nullifying any issues that may have cropped up over its period of use.

Here’s how you can completely uninstall and reinstall it.

Launch Settings from the start menu. Navigate to Apps > Apps & features. Select Chrome and press Uninstall.

Confirm the Uninstall. Access Run Utility by pressing Windows + R shortcut. Enter appdata

In the opened File Explorer, navigate to Local > Google. Right-click the Chrome folder and Select Delete. (This will delete any remaining system files that didn’t get deleted with uninstallation.)

Download Chrome from its official website. Run the installation setup file.

The above method was for Windows. You won’t need to manually delete leftover files for other operating systems, as they get deleted automatically. You can simply uninstall Chrome and reinstall it from the official website or app store.