Chromecast Not Connecting? Here’s How to Fix It

With Chromecast, you can cast apps or content from your smartphone to your TV. But, during streaming, you may have encountered connectivity errors with your Chromecast device with an error message “Reconnect me” on your TV.

This can occur when your Chromecast device and smartphone are not connected to the same network. Or when there is a poor Wi-Fi signal reception due to interference.

However, there are some proven fixes to solve Chromecast not connecting errors. So, without further ado, let’s get right into it.

Why is Chromecast Not Working?

The probable causes for Chromecast not working are mentioned below. Poor network connection

Not connecting Chromecast and Smartphone to the same network

Software bugs on Router

Interference on WiFi signal

How to Fix Chromecast Not Working?

Before you begin, you must ensure that the Chromecast is on and its LED light is solid white and is not blinking. Then, you can restart your TV with Chromecast. You can turn off the TV and turn it back after a few seconds. After that, you can follow the fixes that are mentioned in sequential order to troubleshoot Chromecast not connecting to Wi-Fi.

Power Cycle Chromecast

Performing a reboot is the general way to troubleshoot the network related issue. So, you can power cycle your Chromecast to see if it can connect to Wi-Fi. If your Chromecast device is overheated, it needs to cool down.

The simplest way to power cycle your Chromecast is to disconnect it from your TV and power source. You can reconnect to the TV after waiting for about 2-3 minutes. However, another way to reboot Chromecast is by using the Google Home app and Chromecast voice remote.

Check out the steps for it below.

For Chromecast, Chromecast Audio and Chromecast Ultra

Launch Google Home app on your smartphone From the list, highlight your Chromecast Navigate to Settings on the top-right corner Select More Settings Tap on Reboot

Again, confirm your selection on pop-up

For Chromecast on Google TV

To reboot, you must ensure that Chromecast is plugged into your TV and turned on. Under your profile/ avatar, click on Settings > System

Choose Restart

Again, click on Restart option to confirm

Power Cycle Router and Try Reconnecting to Wi-Fi

After rebooting your Chromecast device, you can perform a power cycle on your Wi-Fi router. This should solve the connectivity errors and reestablish the network. You can also disconnect Wi-Fi on your other unused devices to improve signal strength

To reboot your Wi-Fi router, you can unplug the router from the power source. Then, after waiting for 15-30 seconds, you can plug it back. After rebooting, you can try reconnecting your Chromecast to Wi-Fi. There might be connection limitations on your WiFi network.

Find out the steps for it below.

Launch the Google Home application on your smartphone Open the Connected device and tap on the Gear Icon at the top for device settings

On Wi-Fi menu, tap on the Forget option next to it

Again, choose Forget Network to confirm

Refresh the Home Screen Now, tap on Set up device and choose Home

You can follow the prompted setup process When you are on Connect to WiFi screen, choose your WiFi network and follow prompted processes.



Check Wi-Fi Network and Bluetooth

Your Chromecast device won’t connect to the network when your mobile and Chromecast are connected to a different network. You will encounter Reconnect me with the “Can’t find the WiFi network” error message.

Therefore, you need to ensure to connect both devices to the same network. You can check the WiFi network on your smartphone or tablet. Then, connect the same on your Chromecast. You can try maintaining the distance between your Chromecast and mobile within 15 to 20 ft. It should detect WiFi and solve connectivity errors. Also, turn on Bluetooth on your smartphone or tablet.

You can follow the given steps below.

On Chromecast

Launch the Google Home app on your Smartphone Choose your Chromecast device and navigate to Settings at the top screen Tap Device Info You can check the connected Wi-Fi



On Smartphone

Open Settings Go to WiFi

Locate the connected WiFi network and see if it matches with Chromecast



Note: Chromecast does not support WPA2-Enterprise Network

Adjust the Wi-Fi Band

Is your router a dual-band? If it is, you will have two band options to connect, i.e., 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz. You will most likely encounter Wi-Fi connectivity issues when you are situated in a place with a heavy traffic network.

Therefore, you can try adjusting Wi-Fi band accordingly. Also, the proximity between Chromecast and router influences the connectivity strength. Chromecast recommends a 5 GHz band channel for a stronger network. However, if there is a large gap distance, we recommend you switch to a 2.4 GHz band channel.

Use HDMI Extender

You can try using an HDMI Extender on your Chromecast to reduce interference with the Wi-Fi signal. It should solve not connecting to Wi-Fi error. This fix is recommended for users with a 1st generation Chromecast device. This comes in handy as an HDMI extender comes along with the Chromecast during your purchase. You don’t have to buy a new one unless it is lost or defective.

Find out the steps for it below.

Firstly, disconnect your Chromecast from the HDMI port Then, unplug the Power cord from the Chromecast device Plug in HDMI Extender into Chromecast Now, connect HDMI Extender to the TV Connect back the power cord to Chromecast Turn on your TV and see if it is connected to the network

Update Router Firmware

Another fix to solve the connectivity error on your Chromecast is to update your router firmware. If the issue persists on other devices, there can also be existing bugs on your router. Thus, updating router firmware should address them.

Perform Factory Reset

If Chromecast still can not connect to WiFi, you can perform a factory reset. It will restore the device to default settings. You can connect to WiFi during the setup after the reset completes. It should solve the connection error on your Chromecast.

Check out the steps for it below.

Using Physical Reset Button

You must ensure that Chromecast is connected to TV to perform reset Press the Reset button and hold it until you see orange light on Chromecast LED

You can release the button once the orange light turns into white Once Chromecast resets, it will restart automatically

Using Google Home App

Launch the Google Home app on your device Choose a Chromecast device you want to reset Then, navigate to the Settings from the top of your screen Tap three vertical dots for More option Choose Factory Reset



Contact Chromecast Help Center

If you still encounter the problem after performing a factory reset, the last resort is to seek help from your Chromecast Help Center. There might be a technical error that might need professional support.