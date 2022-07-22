You certainly don’t prefer any disturbance when listening to your favorite song. However, your speakers may occasionally malfunction, resulting in a crackling or popping sound.

You may hear a crackling sound while changing the volume levels or skipping through a song. Or, there may be a sudden loud popping sound while playing videos or in games.

Whatever the scenarios, we will guide you through a list of causes and possible workarounds you can apply if you hear a crackling or popping sound.

Causes for Crackling or Popping Sound on Windows

Faulty hardware and connection issues

Use of a third-party sound booster

Outdated or corrupted audio drivers

Low value on minimum processor state

Enabling enhancement settings randomly

Enabled exclusive control

DPC latency Before moving to the fixes section, let’s point out some causes behind the crackling and popping sound on Windows:

How to Fix Crackling or Popping Sound on Windows

If you are highly indulged in watching videos or playing games, you must sort out the problem as soon as possible. Solving this issue is not that head-scratching. You can easily figure out the solution once you go through this post.

I have compiled a list of 11 fixes for your ease. Let’s dive straight into them.

Perform a Hardware Inspection

Doing a hardware inspection is the preliminary fix you can apply when you hear a crackling or popping sound from your speakers. Perform the following checks as a part of hardware inspection:

If you use a wired speaker, check for any loose cable connections. Inspect the wire to see if it has some wear and tear. Faulty USB connectors can also be the reason behind the distorted sound. If it is the case, you need to get a new speaker; repairing wires is a tedious job, but if you want, you can try repairing it. Moreover, if you have extended your speakers wire under the carpet, it may cause an issue. The static charge produced from the carpet may interfere with the audio signals that pass through poorly shielded wires.

If you are on headphones or use wireless speakers, get it close to your computer. If you sit far from your PC, the audio signals can get distorted, and you may hear the crackling and popping sound. It uses a 2.4Ghz frequency used by many home appliances like microwaves and TV remotes that can interfere with the audio signals. Also, try re-pairing the Bluetooth connection of your wireless speaker.

Consider cleaning your speakers to remove any dust or foreign particles collected over them. You can also use a blower for that purpose. Every speaker has a cone as its vital part. You may hear the faint and crackling sound if it gets obstructed with dust. So, you should also clean the speaker cone. Make sure that you don’t be harsh while cleaning the cones as they are delicate and can get damaged.

Make sure there are no magnetic devices in your speakers’ periphery. Magnets are responsible for distorting sound.

Get another speaker and connect to your PC. Check to see if the issue persists. If it does, there is a software issue. Also, use your speaker in another computer and inspect it there.

Remove Any Sound Booster Application

You may be using a third-party sound booster application like Equalizer APO or FxSound to boost your speakers’ sound. It does not work well with every application on your PC, and you may hear a crackling or popping sound. If you have any of it, uninstall and see if it solves the problem.

Run the Audio Troubleshooter

Windows has many specific built-in troubleshooters as a part of troubleshooting. It also has an audio troubleshooting tool that identifies and corrects issues with your audio devices. It will fix any software issue causing the sound to crack or pop. Here’s how:

In the Windows search box, type Troubleshoot settings and open it. Click Other troubleshooters in the right section. You will see a list of available troubleshooters. Find Playing Audio there. Click the Run button beside it to start troubleshooting.



Update the Audio Drivers

Audio drivers coordinate sound devices with your OS. Audio devices cannot perform well if their driver is outdated. Audio drivers’ manufacturers release updates over time to fix any bugs in the driver. So update the audio driver and see if it solves the problem. Here’s how:

Right-click the Start button and choose Run. In the Run dialog box, type devmgmt.msc to launch the Device Manager. In the Device Manager window, find the Audio inputs and outputs and Sound, video and game controllers menu. Expand each of them and update every item you see there. To update, right-click the item and select the Update driver option from the right-click context menu.

Click Search automatically for drivers in the next window.

You can proceed with Browse my computer for drivers option if you have the latest drivers with you.

Tip : Realtek HD Audio Driver is a popular comprehensive audio driver that works like charm. I personally use this and have never faced any issue with my speaker’s sound quality. Give it a try.

Reinstall Audio Drivers

The next thing you can do is reinstall your audio drivers if updating does not work. The installation might have been corrupted, and it may not work properly. Follow these steps to reinstall the audio drivers.

While on Device Manager, expand the Audio inputs and outputs menu. Right-click each item under it and click the Uninstall device option from the context menu.

Also, expand the Sound, video and game controllers menu and do the same. Restart your computer. Uninstalling the devices and restarting your PC will install a fresh copy of the driver. You should not face the issue now if the corrupted drivers were causing the issue.

Change the Processor Power Management Settings

Windows provides a power management option to increase the computer’s energy efficiency to balance it with the user’s expectations. You can control what power supply to give your processor when it performs an intensive task.

Setting the minimum processor state to low value will cause the audio device not to function properly, and you may hear a crackling or popping sound. Set the processor state to a higher value and check if it solves the problem. Here’s how:

Type Control Panel in the Windows search box and launch the application. Navigate to Hardware and Sound > Power Options Click on Change plan settings beside your currently activated plan.

Click Change advanced power settings. In the Power Options popup, find Processor power management and double-click over it to expand. Double click the Minimum processor state and then click on Setting (%). It is generally set to 5% by default. Please set it to a higher value (100%) and save the changes.

Check to see if the issue persists.

Note : If you are on a laptop, you have to set both On battery(%) and Plugged In(%) to 100%

Change the System’s Sound Quality

In Windows, the sound quality is basically determined by two terms: Sample rate and Bit depth. The sample rate is how many audio samples the audio file carries per second. At the same time, bit depth states the number of bits in each sample.

If they are set to lower value, you may experience a low-quality sound and possibly cracks and pops. Set it to a higher value and check if it solves the problem. Here’s how to do it:

Right-click the Start button and select Run from the list. Type control in the text box and hit Enter to open the Control Panel. Click Hardware and Sound menu > Sound Click over your active speaker profile under the Playback tab and click the Properties button. Go to the Advanced tab in the Speaker Properties popup that appears next. Select the highest sample rate value and bit depth from the available drop-down list. Normally it is the DVD quality.

Click the OK button to save changes.

Disable the Audio Enhancement Settings

Windows has many built-in audio enhancement methods. They are made to improve your sound experience. But if they are enabled randomly, the settings may conflict, and you may hear a crackling and popping sound. Here’s how to disable them:

Follow the first four steps of the above-discussed method and open the Speaker Properties window. Jump to the Enhancements tab and check the box next to Disable all enhancements.

Click OK to save the changes.

Disable the Exclusive Control

Exclusive sound mode allows audio applications to bypass Windows audio engine and coordinate directly with the Sound card. If enabled, the applications can take control over your speakers and interfere with the currently playing audio on your computer. Disable it and check if it solves the crackling and popping sound problem. Follow these steps:

Open Control Panel > Hardware and Sound > Sound

> > Under the Playback tab, select your active speaker and click Properties .

tab, select your active speaker and click . Click the Advanced tab in the new popup window.

tab in the new popup window. Under the Exclusive mode , uncheck Allow applications to take exclusive control of this device .



, uncheck . Click Apply > OK to save the changes.

Check the DPC Latency of Your Drivers

DPC is a short form for Deferred Procedure Call. It looks after the hardware driver efficiency in Windows computers. If the drivers are outdated or not optimized correctly, their processing can be delayed. In such a case, they can prevent the audio drivers from faster processing due to delay or latency. You may experience a distorted or crackling sound if the audio processing can not go smoothly.

You can install a third-party application like LatencyMon, SG TCP Optimizer, or DPC Latency checker to check the DPC latency. It will show you which hardware driver is causing the issue. You can take the necessary actions after you figure it out. Consider disabling or removing the guilty driver and see if it solves the issue with the crackling and popping sound.

Try Disabling the ATI HDMI Device

Many users reported that when they had an HDMI device connected to their computer, they faced a crackling and popping sound issue. I cannot say the exact reason it causes the issue, but if you have it, try disabling it to see if it fixes the problem. Here’s how you can do it: