[Solved] Device Driver Software was not Successfully Installed

Windows automatically installs generic drivers when you plug in some external devices. This facilitates the plug-and-play features for many of our peripherals, like printers, USB storage devices, Bluetooth devices, and others.

Sometimes, the operating system may fail to install these drivers with an error message Device Driver Software was not Successfully Installed. This might happen if the external device you just plugged in is incompatible or Windows does not find the right device driver.

Fortunately, you can resolve this issue and get your device working just by manually installing the drivers. In this article, we will suggest detailed fixes to solve these sorts of driver issues.

Why Wasn’t Your Device Driver Software Successfully Installed

Generic driver not available for the hardware

Incompatible device

Outdated Operating System

Faulty Hardware

Device not detected by the system The probable reasons for this error are listed here;

How to Fix “Device Driver Software was not Successfully Installed” Error

The first thing you got to do is disconnect the hardware peripheral and connect it to another port. The device may sometimes not be registered by the system, and thus the specific driver will not be installed properly. Restart the computer and check if Windows detects the hardware and installs the device driver.

Update the Driver from the Device Manager

If the system cannot install the drivers all by itself, you can try updating them from the Device manager. The driver for the hardware that was not installed correctly or has some issues will have a yellow exclamation mark over it. Make sure you update the driver with such marks.

Press Windows Key + X and launch the Device Manager. Search for the device that is connected to the computer. Click on it to expand the list of drivers. Check the driver with a yellow exclamation mark on its side. Right-click on it. Select Update Driver. Now, choose Search Automatically for Drivers to make the Windows search for the drivers. If you have the driver available on the disk, choose Browse my computer for drivers and select Let me Pick from the list of available drivers. Follow the prompt and update the driver. Once finished, restart the computer and check if the issue has been resolved.

Reinstall Drivers Manually

If you cannot update the drivers using the Device manager, or it says you are already updated, try reinstalling the browser. You can download the OEM driver from the manufacturer’s website and then install it. However, to avoid overwriting, uninstall the currently installed driver version.

Press Windows Key + R, type devmgmt.msc , and hit enter. Now, find the driver with the error sign with it and then right-click it. Click on Uninstall device. Follow the prompt and get the driver removed. Now, search for the driver from the manufacturer and download the driver. Run the installation file and complete the process.

Perform System Updates

If this error has been generated by some kind of bug in the operating system, performing windows updates can eliminate the errors. The Windows updates also install the generic drivers for some connected hardwares, which are more stable and compatible.

Press Windows key + R, type control update, and hit enter. Click on Check for Updates. If Windows finds new updates, click on Download and install.

Disable Antivirus Software

The anti-virus software can sometimes restrict the drivers from installing. Especially if the drivers are from third-party sources, the security layer of the Antivirus can block the vulnerable driver, making it difficult to access the device.

If you are sure that the drivers are from trusted sources, yet the antivirus software is interfering with the installation, try disabling it. Here are the steps you need to disable Windows Defender.

Press Windows Key + R, type windowsdefender:/// , and hit enter. Go to Virus & threat protection. Under Virus & threat protection settings, click on Manage Settings. Click on Real-time protection option to change the slider to off. Finally, try to plug in the external device and check if the driver is installed now.

If you have any third-party antivirus software installed, try uninstalling it as well. Uninstalling these using the conventional Windows method sometimes only removes them partially from the system. Therefore, using the clean-up tool recommended by the antivirus manufacturer is advised.