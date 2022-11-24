Fix: Diagnostics Policy Service is Not Running on Windows

Network connections on your computer can encounter various problems causing them to not work properly at times. Running a network troubleshooter is the go-to method to diagnose issues and perform quick fixes.

In some cases though, the troubleshooter itself might not run, showing error messages like: “The Diagnostics Policy Service is not running”. As the message implies, the diagnostic service necessary for the troubleshooter or some related dependencies are likely not running, which leads to this issue.

As such, simply ensuring the necessary services and processes are running will resolve this issue most of the time. We’ve listed step-by-step instructions for these and more solutions in this article.

How to Fix Diagnostics Policy Service Not Running?

Also referred as DPS, the Diagnostic Policy service runs automatically in the background to investigate and log issues related to Windows components.

The methods listed below will ensure a suitable environment for the Diagnostic Policy Service to run:

Check and Automate the Service

Diagnostics Policy Service is a native Windows service that can be managed through the Services utility or the Registry Editor. You might have stopped the service while trying to free up CPU usage, or accidental tweaks in the registry might have disabled it.

In any case, the following steps will guide you to check the status of the service and enable it if it’s not already:

Press Windows + R to open Run. Type services.msc and hit Enter to open Services utility.

Scroll to Diagnostic Policy Service. Check if the Status column corresponding to it has Running Status.

If it isn’t running, right-click on the service and Choose Start to run it.



Even after you run the service, if it isn’t set to automatic startup type, you will encounter the same issue after each reboot.

The DPS service should be started automatically, along with Windows boot, and run in hand with svchost.exe to prepare diagnostic logs constantly. You can follow the steps mentioned below to ensure automatic startup:

Right-click on the Diagnostic Policy Service and choose Properties.

Click to expand the Startup type: dropdown menu and select Automatic from the list.

Hit Apply, and then, OK.

Automate Logging Processes

If Diagnostics Policy Service didn’t work after starting the service, some other required services and processes required might have stopped or not started automatically. Various logger processes under Autologger and other applications are needed to be automated to make DPS function.

Before moving forward, consider backing up your Registry because the process involves making changes to the registry. Follow the steps mentioned below to run the command and automate the processes:

Press Windows + R to open Run. Type cmd for Command prompt.

Hit Ctrl+Shift+Enter and click the Yes button to provide Command Prompt with Admin privileges. Now, run the following commands on it: reg add "HKLM\System\CurrentControlSet\Control\WMI\Autologger\DiagLog" /v "Start" /t REG_DWORD /d "1" /f

reg add "HKLM\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Control\WMI\Autologger\EventLog-Application" /v "Start" /t REG_DWORD /d "1" /f

reg add "HKLM\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Control\WMI\Autologger\EventLog-System" /v "Start" /t REG_DWORD /d "1" /f

reg add "HKLM\System\CurrentControlSet\Control\WMI\Autologger\WdiContextLog" /v "Start" /t REG_DWORD /d "1" /f

sc config Appinfo start= auto

sc config CryptSvc start= auto

sc config DPS start= auto

sc config EventLog start= auto

sc config EventSystem start= auto

sc config SENS start= auto

sc config SystemEventsBroker start= auto

sc config Winmgmt start= auto

sc config WdiServiceHost start= demand



If these changes don’t work, some other changes in the registry might be the cause of the issue. Narrowing down every change isn’t feasible, especially any unknown changes. Rather, perform a system restore to any healthy point (if you have created a restore point), which will help you to restore the registry and fix the problem.

Reinstall Network Drivers

Since the DPS is not running problem prompts while troubleshooting Network related issues, corrupted network drivers may be the reason. So, reinstalling Network Drivers can sometimes fix the problem. However, you may have to reconfigure your wifi settings after the reinstall.

The steps to do so have been listed below:

Open Run, type devmgmt.msc , and hit Enter to go to Device Manager.

Double-click the Network adapters to expand it.

Right-click on the Ethernet or Wireless adapter driver, depending on your connection. Choose Uninstall device to remove the driver.

Hit the Uninstall button to confirm. Click Action on the toolbar and select Scan for hardware changes to detect and install the driver.

You can even restart Windows to install it.

Provide Network Modules With Admin Access

Although in rare cases, not providing administrator access to the localservice and networkservice can cause network diagnosing issues.

To fix this, you can run the following command in Command Prompt (with admin privileges):