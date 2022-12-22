Disney Plus Not Working on Firestick? Here’s 9 Ways to Fix it

When Disney Plus stops working on Firestick devices, you may encounter a blank screen while loading the app. Or you may be stuck on the ‘Who’s watching’ screen. In most cases, the issue mainly occurs due to technical server errors on Firestick.

Although other possible factors of Disney Plus not working are:

App bugs and glitches

Using VPN

Outdated app

Corrupted cache

Incompatible OS

Poor network connection

Using IPv6 networks

Check Subscription

Disney Plus might have stopped working on Firestick due to an ended subscription. It may be time for your subscription renewal. You can check the next billing date of your subscription to verify.

Launch the Disney Plus website on a web browser. Log in to your account and click on your Profile icon at the Top-right. Choose My Account. Under Subscription, click on Billing History. You can see the next billing date.

Relaunch App

If there are minor app glitches causing the error, force-stopping the Disney Plus application on your Firestick should fix it. You can launch the application again to see if it works fine.

Press the Home button. Open Settings. Choose Applications.

Click on Manage Installed Applications > Disney Plus.

Choose Force stop.



Restart Device

If the Disney Plus screen gets stuck, perform a quick restart on your Fire TV Stick. It will clear the RAM memory and end all active apps in the background. You can use the combination keys on your Firestick remote to restart. Simply press and hold down the Pause/Play button and Select buttons together until “Your Fire TV Stick is Powering Off” appears.

Check OS Compatibility

Disney Plus works only on Fire TV sticks with OS 5.0 or higher. If you are using an older version, it might no longer support the application. You can check your system OS version from Firestick settings and update it if needed.

Press the Home button on your remote. Navigate to the Gear icon on the Top-right.

Go to My Fire TV.

Choose About.

Highlight your Firestick and see your Software Version on the right panel. If it is not on the latest version, scroll down and click on Install Updates.



Check and Improve Your Network

Network-related issues such as lagging internet could be another reason why Disney Plus is not working on your Firestick. You can check your device’s network status from the settings.

Press the Home key on your remote for Firestick Home Screen. On the upper-right, choose the Settings icon.

Select Network.

Highlight your Wi-Fi network and press Play/Pause button on your remote.

Choose the Advanced menu.

Under Network Quality, locate Signal Strength and see the status.



If it is weak, you need to boost your internet connection. You can start by power cycling your Wi-Fi router. Simply disconnect the router from the power socket for a few seconds. Then, plug it back and wait for it to fully establish a connection. You can also try switching to a stronger Wi-Fi network or Guest Wi-Fi.

Besides rebooting the router, you can forget the network on inactive devices to minimize the device’s number. Disconnect VPN if you have used any. You can also turn off the IPv6 network. If you do not know how to turn it off, you can seek help from your ISP team.

Update Disney Plus

If your Disney Plus is not working only on Firestick, the problem might lie with the device itself. During such cases, the technical team usually looks into it and provides a fix in the latest update. So it is best to update the Disney Plus app with the new version.

Navigate to Search icon on your home screen. Type Disney Plus using the remote on the search bar. Open the app for more details.

Click on the Update button if there is a new update.

Clear Cache and Data

If your Disney Plus app cache data are corrupted, it can lead to performance issues. As a result, the app will start to lag or even crash. Clearing cache data should help fix the problem. It will refresh the data and also provide you with enhanced performance.

On the Home screen, click on the Settings icon in the upper-right. Click on Applications Menu.

Choose Manage Installed Applications.

Select Disney Plus.

Choose Clear Cache.

Again, click on Clear Data.



Reinstall App

You can try deleting the app on your Firestick if the problem persists even after clearing cache data. Uninstalling Disney Plus will erase all the data related to it. So, when you install and start fresh, it should get rid of the problem.

On your Firestick Home screen, go to Settings. Choose Applications > Manage Installed Applications.

Open Disney Plus app > Uninstall

Pick Confirm option.

Now, from your Home screen go to Search. Look for Disney Plus app and click on the Download button. Look for Disney Plus app and click on the Download button.



Reset Firestick

You can reset the Firestick to factory defaults as a last viable fix. There might be a serious software issue on the Firestick that is interfering with Disney Plus app. Resetting will wipe everything including all the downloaded apps on your device. You can set up your device again, install the Disney Plus app and try using it.