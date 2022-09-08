Stop code: DRIVER PNP WATCHDOG BSoD Error – How to Fix This?

This BSOD error usually appears during the installation process of Windows updates or while booting up the system. With the bug check value of 0x000001D5, this error arises when a PnP operation fails to conclude within a specified time.

Generally, corrupt files or faulty drivers are the likely culprits. The standard solution to the DRIVER PNP WATCHDOG error is to solve issues within drivers by updating them to the latest version. In this article, we will first check all the possible causes and then move on to the fixes.

What Causes the DRIVER PNP WATCHDOG Error?

A broken or outdated driver is the frequent source of this error. However, other issues in your computer can cause problems, such as: Corrupt Windows update file.

Viral or malware infections.

Broken system files.

Corrupt hard drive disk.

Unsupported SATA controller setting.

How to Fix DRIVER PNP WATCHDOG BSOD Error?

DRIVER PNP WATCHDOG errors are usually solved by fixing the issues with the system drivers. Hence, updating or reinstalling the drivers is the optimal solution. However, you sometimes need to perform repairs to the system files and run system troubleshooters to find the optimal solution.

Check for Driver Updates

Out-of-date drivers cause problems when your system boots or updates leading to the BSOD error. So, it is better to manually update all the drivers of your PC and keep them updated.

Here’re the steps:

Press Windows + X key to open the Quick link menu. Click on Device Manager. After locating the device you want to update, click on the small arrow to list out the categories of the device. Right-click on the driver’s name and click on Update driver.

You will get the option to search for updates automatically on the web or from a specific location on your computer. Select the “Search automatically for drivers” option to start.

If an update is available, the update wizard will install the update.

Once complete, restart your PC. If Windows doesn’t find any update, check the device’s manufacturer’s website for a new version. Repeat this process for all the devices/drivers.

Reinstall the Driver

If updating the driver doesn’t work, there might be faulty files within the driver causing the issue. For such cases, uninstall the driver from your PC.

Follow these steps:

Press Windows + X key to open the Quick link menu Click on Device Manager. Right-click on the driver’s name you want to uninstall and click on Uninstall driver option.

A pop-up window with the warning message “You are about to uninstall this device from your system” appears on the screen. Click on Uninstall button to confirm.

Restart your computer.

Your PC will automatically install the removed driver during reboot. Check if your issue is fixed or not. Continue below for additional fixes if the problem is unsolved.

Use Windows Update Troubleshooter

The Windows update troubleshooter fixes issues within the files that are used during the update process. Windows will look for problems and try to fix them automatically.

Since this BSOD error occurs during Windows update, it’s a good idea to run the Windows Update troubleshooter.

Here’s how you do it:

Press the Windows key + I to open the Settings window. Click on Update & Security.

Click on Troubleshoot.

Click on Additional troubleshooter. Select the Windows Update option and click on the Run the troubleshooter button to begin.



The troubleshooter will detect any problems within the system files and repair them. If this doesn’t help, try the other solutions provided below.

Check for Windows Update

Sometimes bugs or faulty update files cause Windows to crash during the update process. So, it’s better to check for the Windows update again.

The steps are as follows:

Open the Settings window from Start. Open Update & Security and go to Windows Update.

Check for updates by clicking the Check for update button on the top area of the screen.

Windows will check for available updates.

Restart your computer for the update to take effect.

Scan for Viruses or Malware

Perform a full system scan to seek and destroy any virus or malware that might have corrupted your system files. You can use Windows Defender, the default built-in security software, or any trustworthy third-party anti-virus software.

To perform a full system scan using Windows Defender, follow these steps:

Press Windows key + I to open Settings. Click on Update & Security and select Windows Security.

Click on Virus & threat protection under Protection areas. Click on the Scan options under Current threats.

Select the Full scan option and click the Scan now button to start.



Windows Defender will now run a full system scan and allow you to either quarantine or remove the malware. The time taken to complete the process depends upon the number and size of files on your computer.

Repair the System Files

Broken or corrupted files on your system can cause your PC to suffer from BSOD errors. Therefore to repair such files, use the DISM tool and then the System File Checker utility. You can run these scans in the following ways:

Type cmd in the search bar. Right-click on Command Prompt and click on Run as administrator. Type or copy-paste the following code and press the Enter key

Dism /Online /Cleanup-Image /RestoreHealth After the above process completes, run the command below:

sfc /scannow

Restart your PC.

On reboot, your system will fix and replace the corrupted files. This should solve the system file-related issues on your system.

Run a CHKDSK Scan

A hard drive with corrupt files can prompt the Driver PNP Watchdog BSOD problem on some computers. To clear this, you need to perform a CHKDSK scan which checks and repairs the hard drive for file system errors and organizes your system data.

Here’s how you do it:

Type cmd in the search bar. Right-click on Command Prompt and click on Run as administrator. Write or copy-paste this code and press Enter key

chkdsk C: /f /r /x You will get a message with the Y/N option. Press Y and Enter. Restart your system after the scan is complete.

Change the SATA Controller Settings

Most older computers support only IDE mode to connect the motherboard and storage devices. Newer devices rarely support the same mode for connection, thus requiring AHCI mode to work. Mismatch of this setting is known to cause DRIVER PNP WATCHDOG error.

You can change it through the following steps.

Shut down your PC. Start your computer and press any of the following keys to open BIOS; F2, DEL, F1, F3, or ESC key, depending on your PC’s brand. Once inside, use the arrow keys to navigate to the Advanced section on the top side and press Enter key. Locate IDE Configuration/ Drive Configuration/ Storage Configuration and press Enter key.

Find the Configure SATA, SATA Mode, or SATA Configuration option, and open it.

Change the current setting to either AHCI, IDE, or Compatible. Save and exit BIOS. Your PC will automatically restart.

This fix should solve the Driver PNP Watchdog BSOD Error by correcting the SATA configuration. If the DRIVER PNP WATCHDOG error persists, reset your PC to its basic form.

Reset Your PC

Sometimes changes to certain settings can cause your system to encounter this error. To solve this, reset your PC to its factory settings. This process will remove all the apps except the preinstalled ones. You will have the option to either keep or delete your files.

Follow the steps to reset your PC.

Open the Settings window from Start. Open Update & Security and go to Recovery. Click on Get started button under Reset this PC.

Choose an option between keeping my files or remove everything.

Select how you like to reinstall Windows after reset, through Cloud or Local.

Press Reset to confirm your action.

Windows will shut down and restart to reset your PC.