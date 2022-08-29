How to Fix Dxgkrnl.sys BSOD Error on Windows?

When your computer suddenly displays the dreaded blue screen of death, it’s okay to be a little flummoxed while looking at the error code. Most blue screen error codes are a little generic and don’t tell you directly what the problem is – because they generally can’t attest to the exact issue causing the blue screen. You have to take the information it gives you and use it to figure out what must be fixed.

What Causes Dxgkrnl.sys error?

Sometimes it’s difficult to pinpoint exactly why your system is shutting down. Blue screen codes often give you a troubleshooting direction rather than a definitive answer, and dxgkrnl.sys is no different. However, most blue screens associated with dxgkrnl.sys are probably linked to some kind of issue with the graphics drivers or settings. GPU drivers help your graphics hardware communicate with the rest of your system and should be updated regularly. Understanding the potential causes of the error can help you see what needs to be done to fix it. Your graphics card drivers are outdated or corrupt . You may have to update or replace the GPU drivers if this is the case.

. You may have to update or replace the GPU drivers if this is the case. Your DirectX files could be corrupted . Replacing them or repairing them might make the blue screens stop.

. Replacing them or repairing them might make the blue screens stop. Other damaged files on your computer are preventing it from functioning correctly. Finding these damaged files and repairing them should get things back on track. Troubleshooting your graphics drivers and other potential issues is the best way to stop the blue screens from happening. You can try each possible solution until you find the one that works for you.

What Are the Dangers of Repeated Blue Screens of Death?

While a blue screen isn’t the worst thing to happen to your system, it’s not something you want to happen regularly. Your computer has a shutdown process that it’s meant to go through when you turn it off, and a blue screen indicates that it couldn’t recover from an error and couldn’t go through the normal process.

If you notice your computer is repeatedly getting a blue screen and shutting down, take a break from whatever else you’re working on and fix it as soon as possible. That way, you can rest assured you won’t lose progress or work to an unexpected error.

Stopping Dxgkrnl.sys Bluescreens

Start by fixing issues with your graphics drivers. After that, check your Direct X and other program files that might be contributing to the blue screen. Finally, do a little troubleshooting with your system files to see whether they’re the cause.

After you try each attempt, use the computer usually – just like you were when the blue screen first appeared. The best way to see if the problem is fixed is to wait to see whether the blue screens stop appearing. If they don’t, try another solution to see whether that’s the lucky fix.

Update Windows

It’s not unusual to put off Windows updates for as long as possible, especially because many users don’t want to wait for their computer to restart. If you haven’t updated lately, check to see whether Windows has updates available. One of them may be a solution to the issue you’re experiencing.

Updating Windows should also include any essential DirectX updates.

Update Graphics Drivers

Before you do anything drastic, try updating your graphics drivers through the NVIDIA and AMD GPU management programs. Sometimes hotfixes roll out with driver updates that fix the kinds of system issues leading to blue screens appearing.

For AMD Graphics Cards

Press the Windows key and type “AMD Radeon.” Click on the matching app to launch AMD Radeon Settings. Click on the Updates option near the bottom of the screen

Click Check for Updates.

Expand the drop-down menu and choose Update Now. Click Proceed. Click Upgrade. Continue following the prompts, which may vary depending on your installation and current GPU driver package. When finished, restart your computer.

For NVIDIA Graphics Cards

Press the Windows key and type “Geforce.” Click the GeForce Experience to open the program.

Click Drivers near the top of the screen.

Click Download if the button is available. If it isn’t there, you can check for updates instead. GeForce should have a message telling you if you have the most recent drivers and there is no need to install updates.

Decide whether you want an express installation or a custom installation. Choose custom if you prefer only to update certain parts of your software. Otherwise, go with express.

Continue following the prompts to finish installing the newer drivers.

Both AMD and NVIDIA driver upgrades will briefly take over your computer. Don’t perform these steps when using other programs or when you’re doing something else important on screen because you may lose the ability to see and control your screen for a brief time.

If you’re still having issues and you think a corrupted driver might be at fault, you can also choose to perform a clean uninstall with the NVIDIA or AMD software. AMD has a program called AMD Cleanup Utility that will remove other instances of the drivers from your system before loading in the new ones. With NVIDIA, you can simply choose the proper download at their site and then follow the prompts until you’re offered an option for a clean installation.

Run the DirectX Diagnostic Tool

DirectX is a critical component of Windows that most people regularly use without even realizing it. There’s a tool called DxDiag in Windows designed to help troubleshoot issues with it. When you see bluescreens caused by dxgkrnl.sys , you should run it to see whether it can help find and fix the problem.

Press the Windows key. Type “ dxdiag ” and then select the corresponding app.

Wait for the green bar to load completely.

Click Next Page and read the message at the bottom to see whether it detected an issue. Click Next Page. Read the page and look for information about any potential problems. If none are found, proceed to the next one.



Look for things like unsigned drivers, which indicate you need an update. Dxdiag won’t fix problems, but it can give you a roadmap to figure out where you need to go.

Run System File Checker and DISM

DISM and System File Checker can help you find and fix your system’s errors. If a Windows file is damaged and causing the blue screen, it could be repaired or replaced.

You should delete any old DISM logs in C:\Windows\Logs\DISM before and after running the DISM scan. You can save them in another folder to refer to them for information later.

Press the Windows Key + X. Choose Windows Power Shell (Admin). Confirm the prompt asking whether you want to give the program administrator permissions. You must have these elevated permissions to perform these steps. Type dism /online /cleanup-image /scanhealth and then press Enter.

Wait for the scan to complete before performing any other troubleshooting steps. Check and move the DISM log generated by the scan. Pull your elevated Power Shell window back up. Type dism /online /cleanup-image /restorehealth . Press Enter.

Recheck the logs to see whether any previous errors are gone. If not, just write down what files have errors and move the record from the DISM logs folder. Return to the PowerShell window. Type sfc /scannow .

Press Enter and wait while the System File Checker scans your computer. After the scan is done, type CHKDSK /F /R /X . Press Enter.

Type “y” and press Enter to confirm. Restart your PC and read the results of the scan.

Each of these scans should be able to detect and repair errors in Windows like the ones causing the dxgkrnl.sys error. If the errors aren’t resolving, try repeating these steps in safe mode.

Other Possible Solutions

These solutions aren’t directly related to the dxgkrnl error, but they can help when troubleshooting a particularly difficult BSOD.